Atrium European Real Estate Pays Another Special Dividend

The LTV ratio remains low, much lower than Atrium's target of 40%, so I think we can expect more special dividends in the future.

Last year, I argued Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF) appeared to be increasing the leverage on its balance sheet, and I thought this would either pave the way for a substantial increase of its lettable area (by acquiring new properties) or to spend even more cash on special dividends. Now the company has announced its financial results for 2017, it immediately announced the payment of a 14 cent special dividend (representing 3.5% of its share price).

Atrium's Vienna and Amsterdam listings are more liquid than its OTC listing, and might be a more appropriate place to trade. The ticker symbol on both exchanges is ATRS, and the combined daily volume on both exchanges is a few dozen thousand shares per day. The current market capitalization based on a share price of 4.135 EUR (the closing price on Tuesday in Amsterdam) is approximately 1.56B EUR.

Atrium's results in 2017 were in line with the expectations

In 2017, the company reported a gross rental income of 188.6M EUR, a small 1.5% increase compared to the previous year. But as the property expenses were higher, the net rental income increased by just half a percent to 180.5M EUR. As the financial expenses continue their downward trend and as Atrium has now dealt with its legacy legal issues (which resulted in a one-time settlement expense recorded in FY 2016), the net income increased from 58.2M EUR to 89.1M EUR or 23.6 cents per share.

What's also interesting is the updated valuation of the shopping malls. Whilst the gross rental income increased, the book value of the malls decreased. Whilst a part might be attributed to shifts in the portfolio (adding to the Gross Rental Income in 2017 but being sold before the end of the financial year), the discrepancy is definitely noticeable.

Comparing the GRI to the book value of the properties in 2016, Atrium's gross rental yield was approximately 7.56%. But in 2017 this increased further to 7.83%. I'm not complaining, but I'm also not expecting this to continue as the sale of some assets will very likely reduce the gross (and net) rental income in FY 2018.

And Atrium continues to invest in expansions. The company has increased the size of its pipeline to 330M EUR (of which in excess of 25% had already been spent as of at the end of last year) which will add 70,000 square meters of gross lettable area of which 85% will be located in Warsaw. Considering the average rental price on the entire Polish market in 2017 was 200 EUR/sqm, this will result in an additional annual cash flow of 14M EUR per year (this is calculated based on a gross rental income of 100.3M EUR at a 96.4% occupancy rate indicating a total GRI of 104.1M EUR should the entire gross lettable area (GLA) be occupied. As the total GLA was 517,400 m², the average gross rental income per square meter was approximately 200 EUR).

It looks like Poland will become the epicenter of Atrium's activities, as the company also sold an additional 18 assets in Hungary (and 1 in the Czech Republic) for total proceeds of 70M EUR (which represents an 8% premium compared to the book value of these properties). It's no longer a secret Atrium is planning to get rid of all remaining Hungarian properties as well, in a move it describes as 'our continued progress in improving the quality of our portfolio'. In FY 2016 and 2017, the Hungarian portfolio contributed respectively 7.6M EUR and 7.9M EUR to the consolidated result. So whilst losing the Hungarian revenue will be felt, it won't have a huge impact on the consolidated results.

The normal quarterly dividend was boosted by yet another special dividend

The excellent performance of the portfolio allowed Atrium to keep its dividend stable at 27 cents per year, payable in 4 quarterly installments of 6.75 cents each. That's great, but looking at the breakdown of the EPRA-earnings, it looks like Atrium needed the gains on the sale of some properties to cover the dividend, so going forward, I will be a bit cautious. That being said, it hasn't really been Atrium's intention to make sure the dividend is covered by the EPRA earnings, as even though Atrium calls it 'a dividend', it really is a capital repayment.

On top of the normal quarterly dividends, Atrium has also declared a special dividend of 14 cents. The shares are already ex-dividend (Atrium isn't interested in shareholders just trading the stock around the ex-dividend date) and this special dividend will be paid on Thursday, March 29. This, together with the three "normal" dividend payments bring the total payout to 34.25 cents since my previous article was published. As the share price is currently trading 5.5% higher, the total return in the past nine months was approximately 14.22%. Not too shabby for an investment in real estate.

And keep in mind, Atrium is qualifying its dividends as capital repayments, which means you should NOT pay any dividend tax, whatever country you're domiciled in. So yes, both the quarterly dividends as well as the special dividend are tax-free.

Investment thesis

Atrium's dividends and special dividends are nice, but let's keep in mind this also reduces the book value of the company as it's paying out more than it's earning. You still shouldn't take the special dividends for granted, but looking at the leverage ratio in FY 2017 (the LTV ratio was just 30.1% with a target of 40%), I think it's very reasonable to expect a few more special dividends in the next few years.

Is Atrium "slimming down" to facilitate an acquisition by its majority shareholder Gazit-Globe (GZT)? Maybe. But instead of speculating on a buyout, let's just appreciate Atrium European Real Estate for what it is: a consistent dividend payer, giving you exposure to commercial real estate in Eastern Europe. Right now, the company's shares appear to be a hold, and I would only consider adding to my position on general weakness.

