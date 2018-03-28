BlackBerry: Q4 FY2018 - 'OOPS, I Did It Again!'

An outlook for what we can expect in the future.

A deep dive into the key revenue drivers for the company.

On Wednesday morning, BlackBerry (BB) once again proved Wall St wrong by reporting better-than-expected earnings results.

In my previous article, "BlackBerry - Are We There Yet?", we discussed my expectations for the quarter, so let's take a look at how it has done.

Earnings Results

The company reported non-GAAP revenue of $239 million on which it generated a non-GAAP net income of $19 million or $.05 EPS. On a GAAP basis, the company reported $233 million in revenues and a net loss of $17 million (account for restructuring costs).

These operating results handily surpassed Wall Street's expectations of $211 million net revenue and $0.00 EPS.

These results were also right in line with what I expected and shared with you in my previous article.

For Q4, Wall St is projecting sales of $211.03 million while Estimize is expecting $221.84. My own take on this as of about a month ago was for revenues of around $235 million. I have not done a final take on it yet, but I will post a blog post, so make sure to "Follow Me" or send me a message if you are interested.

Source: "BlackBerry - Are We There Yet?"

Source: Estimize

This earnings beat also means that the company has now, for 2 years or 8 quarters in a row, both been non-GAAP profitable AND beat Wall St. expectations.

How It Beat

As we discussed before, the future of BlackBerry is in the recurring and ongoing fees the company is charging for its solutions offered to enterprise and government customers.

The company surpassed Wall St estimates in the very same way I believed it would. It generated record "Software and Services" revenue of $218 million (non-GAAP) or $212 million (GAAP). This surpassed $199 million generated in the prior quarter.

Source: BlackBerry Data, compiled by Author

In my previous article, I wrote,

The company has a serious shot of surpassing Wall St's $211 revenue estimates from ongoing Software and Services revenue alone.

Source: "BlackBerry - Are We There Yet?"

For Q4 FY2018, the company has done precisely that. Any additional revenues generated from legacy Service Access Fees and Hardware were just a bonus.

More importantly, "Approximately 70% of fourth quarter software and services revenue (excluding IP licensing and professional services) was recurring."

Source: BlackBerry Q4 Results

Breaking It Down

Increased Licensing Fees

BlackBerry generated $58 million in Licensing & IP fees. These are fees the company charges its handset manufacturers for using the BlackBerry brand name and technologies. This also applies to settlements such as what we most recently saw with Blu, a growing device maker.

This is up from $50 million in the previous quarter and $56 million generated in Q4 FY2017.

Source: BB Financials, Compiled By Author

QNX Progress

QNX revenue is continuing to build and was further highlighted on the conference call.

The company generated $46 million in BlackBerry Technology Solutions revenue which was predominately QNX fees.

Source: BB Financials, Compiled By Author

Slowly but surely, the company is starting to recognize this source of revenue.

After the quarter close, the company has continued to expand QNX's presence by signing a new deal with Jaguar which was previously discussed in this Seeking Alpha news alert.

Enterprise Software and Services

The bread and butter of BlackBerry's revenues and of which most is recurring is the enterprise software and services segment.

For Q4 FY2018, the company reported $108 million in revenue, up from $97 million in the previous quarter and $91 million a year ago.

Source: BB Financials, Compiled By Author

On the conference call, the company highlighted that it sees meaningful new revenue opportunities and is deploying resources to focus on Japan, Korea, China, and India.

In legacy and established markets such as North America and Europe, the company believes there are also significant growth opportunities yet to be recognized.

Beyond the geographic borders, John Chen also mentioned opportunities to grow in the energy and infrastructure markets.

While BlackBerry's enterprise and government solutions are common household offerings in the financial markets, the company believes there will be an additional need for security in the growing energy and infrastructure sectors.

Additional Revenue

The "cherry on top" of these earnings results was the leftover legacy revenue generated from leftover handheld device sales and ongoing "Service Access Fees" or "SAF."

For the 4th quarter, the company generated $2 million in device sales which is down from the $9 million in the prior quarter and $55 million a year ago.

The gift that keeps on giving however is the legacy revenue coming from devices manufactured prior to the BlackBerry OS10 devices such as the BlackBerry Z10 and Z30 phones.

BlackBerry OS7 and older devices launched prior to 2003 used BlackBerry's servers to process their messaging and internet for which carriers paid the company.

For the quarter, the company generated $19 million in SAF revenue, which is down from $27 million in the prior quarter and $49 million a year ago. Revenue from devices BlackBerry sold 5 years ago or more.

Bottom Line

Is owning BlackBerry stock today like watching paint dry?

You bet!

As I mentioned previously, the company has come a long way in its restructuring process, and by now, most analysts and investors are starting to accept BlackBerry as a software and solutions company.

The company has exited the cut-throat, low-margin mobile device business and instead outsourced it to licensees who have the capacity and competitive advantages to make it work.

Instead, BlackBerry is now a smaller but growing security and productivity provider which is enjoying 76% gross margins on its offerings.

The company is also enjoying a strong financial position with $2.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of February 28th. Taking into account the company's debt, BlackBerry's net cash position was $1.7 billion, more than enough to sustain the company in case of any major downturns.

Was there more that the company could have done?

Absolutely, and I will be discussing it in a future article.

Today, however, more than ever, I am quite confident in my "long" position in this turnaround play and see nothing on the horizon or in the financial results that has me considering liquidating my position.

As strong as I feel on the short side about a number of equities and markets which I follow, BlackBerry is as strong on the long-term growth prospects.

Short of a major market sell-off or a global recession, calendar year 2018, and in particular, the second half should be a breakout year for the stock as the company has seemingly put in a floor on their expected earnings and cash flow.

Looking ahead, the company hinted at another stepup of QNX revenues for the second half of the year with the design wins from 2 to 3 years ago NOW starting to generate revenues.

Along the same lines, BlackBerry's investment in BlackBerry Radar is starting to take hold with the first $1 million in sales generated in the quarter. This was generated by the hardware itself and sets up additional and ongoing software revenue for the future. Furthermore, it was hinted that BlackBerry Radar revenue is expected to come in at around 10% of BTS revenue towards the end of the year. Along with that, John Chen mentioned that having had some success with signing customers such as Canada Bread, significant opportunities for Radar are located globally. Conveniently, Canada Bread is wholly owned by a large GLOBAL food distributor and seems quite happy with its BlackBerry Radar investment.

The potential 800lb gorilla in the room, however, is BlackBerry's team of lawyers who certainly speak softly but carry a big stick. Any litigation wins against companies such as Facebook (FB) would add further potentially large windfalls. At the same time, this also makes BlackBerry, in my opinion, a takeover target, and I would not be at all surprised to see it happen over the next few years.

Overall, it is certainly a nice time for being a BlackBerry investor.

If you have not done so already, please take a look at my previous BlackBerry articles.

(In full disclosure, I do routinely write covered calls against either a portion of my BB holdings or the entire position in order to generate income and lower the cost basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.