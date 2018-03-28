80 High-Yield 10%-Plus Dividend Leaders For April

$5K invested in the lowest-priced five 10%+ forward yield dividend stocks showed 8.09% more net gains than from $5k invested in all ten.

80 U.S. stocks displayed 10%+ forward yield, $5+ prices, and $100M+ market caps as of 3/26/18. Yields above 12.2% narrowed the list to 30 for comparison.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimate 34.7% To 77.3% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ Dividend Stocks By April 2019

Three of ten top 10%+ Dividends by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this yield-based forecast for 10%+ Dividends, as graded by Wall St. Wizards, was 30% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019 data points. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to April, 2019 were:

Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) was projected to net $773.04, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

CM Finance (CMFN) was projected to net $470.68, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) was projected to net $467.23 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% opposite the market as a whole.

CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) was projected to net $450.59, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number was not available for CCR.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $444.55 based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% under the market as a whole.

CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) was projected to net $443.19 based a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% over the market as a whole.

OFS Capital (OFS) was projected to net $388.777, based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

THL Credit (TCRD) was projected to net $358.52, based on on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% over the market as a whole.

Government Properties Investment Trust (GOV) was projected to net $349.40, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Sunoco (SUN) netted $346.85 based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 44.93% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

80 Top 10%+ Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top 10%+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten 10%+ Dividends selected 3/26/18 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY) [1] went to the first of two consumer cyclical, representatives. The other consumer cyclical placed third, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [3].

Second place by yield was the first of two industrials, Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) [2]. The other industrials placed seventh, NWS Holdings (OTCPK:NWSGY) [7].

Two energy representatives placed fourth and sixth, Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) [4], and PT Medco Energi International (OTCPK:MEYYY) [6].

One financial services sector firm placed fifth, Pzena Investment Management (PZN) [5].

One real estate firm occupied the eighth place, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [8]. Then a lone utility placed ninth, Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica (OTCPK:CTPZY) [9]. After that, a basic material firm placed tenth, CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) [10] to complete the 10%+ Dividends top ten for April.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten 10%+ Dividend Stocks Showed 23.7% To 48.4% Upsides To April, 2019; (22) Lowest Downside Of Four Was -6.8%

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 8.09% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ Dividend Stocks To April 2019

Ten top 10%+ Dividends were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ Dividends stocks selected 3/26/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Dividends (25) Delivering 30.79% Vs. (26) 28.48% Net Gains by All Ten By April 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ Dividends collection by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 8.09% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced 10%+ Dividend top yielder, Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 46.72%.

The five lowest-priced top yield 10%+ Dividend stocks as of March 26 were: Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); PT Medco Energi International (OTCPK:MEYYY); China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY), with prices ranging from $5.43 to $9.10.

Five higher-priced 10%+ DiviDogs from March 26 were: Pzena Investment Mgmt (PZN); Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP); CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR); NWS Holdings (OTCPK:NWSGY); Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica (OTCPK:CTPZY), whose prices ranged from $10.73 to $18.82.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+ DiviDogs stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb, YCharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance. Dog photo taken from welpen.de.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEDL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.