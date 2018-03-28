Facebook: Face Plant

I show how those hedges have held up, recap the risks facing the company, and briefly discuss what to do next.

Earlier this month, I wrote that Facebook had become higher risk, and I posted two ways longs could limit their risk.

Face Plant Or Facecrime?

Earlier this month, I wrote that Facebook (FB) had become higher risk, and I presented a couple of ways to hedge it if you were long. After laying out several negative factors impacting Facebook, I wrote that its stock passed Portfolio Armor's two screens and that the site predicted a positive, if modest, return for it over the next six months. That's no longer the case as a result of the recent price action.

I elaborate below and show how the hedges reacted to Facebook's drop since. First, a quick recap of the negative factors I highlighted regarding Facebook last time, plus an updated chart related to it.

Facebook's Risk Factors

Before the Cambridge Analytica news broke, I wrote that Facebook was, among the FANG stocks, the one most at risk from regulatory action because it was the one most dependent on acquisitions. It's the one most dependent on acquisitions because, even before the recent #DeleteFacebook hashtag, usage of Facebook and its core platform was declining, as Jason Kint noted in the tweet below.

On top of that, now there's the FTC investigation of Facebook, state attorneys general targeting it, etc. Let's take a quick look at Portfolio Armor's current take on it, and the look at how the hedges we presented on it have held up.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On Facebook

As I wrote above, Facebook no longer passes the site's two initial screens. More specifically, it fails the first one, which is for the mean of its most recent six-month return and its average 6-month return over the long term to be positive, as you can see in the screen capture from the site's admin panel below.

In Facebook's case, since it hasn't been public for 10 years, the long-term return used is the average six-month return of Microsoft (MSFT) over the last 10 years. Since the mean of the two is negative, as you can see in the column labeled "6m Exp Return," the site doesn't apply the second screen, which is a gauge of option market sentiment.

Let's look now at how our hedges on it have faired since the stock's drop. Recall that I posted two hedges: An uncapped optimal put hedge, and a capped optimal collar hedge.

The March 16th Optimal Put Hedge On FB

As of March 16th's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 500 shares of FB against a >15% drop by late September (screen capture via the not-yet-released 3.0 version of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).



As you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost was $3,200, or 3.46% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

The idea behind this hedge was that the investor could tolerate a decline of 15% but no more than that. Let's see where you'd be had you hedged then and held through Tuesday.

How The Hedge Has Reacted To FB's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Tuesday's close (via Nasdaq):

How That Hedge Ameliorated FB's Drop

FB closed at $185.09 on Friday, March 16th. A shareholder who owned 500 shares of it and hedged with the puts above then had $92,545 in FB shares plus $3,200 in puts. So, his net position value on March 16th was $92,545 + $3,200 = $95,745.

FB closed at $152.22 on Tuesday, March 27th, down about 17.75% from its closing price on March 16th. The investor's shares were worth $76,110 as of 3/27, his put options were worth $10,462.50, at the midpoint of the spread. So: $76,110 + $10,462.50 = $86,572.50. $86,572.50 represents a 9.58% drop from $95,745.

More Protection Than Promised

So, although FB had dropped by 17.75% at the time of the calculations above, and the investor's hedge was designed to limit him to a loss of no more than 15%, he was actually down 9.58% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point. This is an example of the impact of time value on a hedge designed to protect based on its intrinsic value alone.

The March 16th Optimal Collar Hedge On FB

As of March 16th's close, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 500 shares of FB against a >15% decline by September, while not capping your possible upside at less than 13% by then.

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $375, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

As you can see at the bottom of the second screen capture above, the cost was negative, so an investor would have collected a net credit of $375 or 0.41% of position value when opening this collar (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls).

As with the optimal put hedge, the idea behind this one was that the investor could tolerate a decline of 15% but no more than that. Let's see where you'd be had you hedged then and held through Friday.

How The Hedge Has Reacted To FB's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Tuesday's close (via Nasdaq):

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated FB's Drop

FB closed at $185.09 on Friday, March 16th. A shareholder who owned 500 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $92,545 in FB shares plus $2,600 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call position, it would have cost him $2,975. So, his net position value on March 16th was ($92,545 + $2,600) - $2,975 = $92,170.

FB closed at $152.22 on Tuesday, March 27th, down about 17.75% from its closing price on March 16th. The investor's shares were worth $76,110 as of 3/27, his put options were worth $8,950 and it would have cost him $737.50 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($76,110 + $8,950) - $737.50 = $84,322.50. $84,322.50 represents an 8.51% drop from $92,170.

More Protection Than Promised

So, although FB had dropped by 17.75% at the time of the calculations above, and the investor's hedge was designed to limit him to a loss of no more than 15%, he was actually down 8.51% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point. This is another example of the impact of time value on a hedge designed to protect based on its intrinsic value alone.

What Now?

I'm not a fan of buying stocks on the way down, so I would avoid Facebook here if you don't own it already. If you are a value investor tempted by its valuation, make sure you have fully assessed the current political and regulatory risks surrounding it before buying. A good start would be to click on the link to the Jason Kint tweet above and scroll through Kint's timeline for the last couple of weeks.

If you own Facebook and are protected by one of the hedges above, you have some breathing room to wait and see what happens with Facebook's current troubles, knowing that your downside risk is strictly limited. If you are still bullish on it, and hedged with the collar shown above, you might consider buying-to-close the short call leg on another dip in the share price to eliminate your upside cap.

