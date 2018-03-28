Buy Ensco Before The Next Oil Boom

Prem Watsa and David Einhorn have initiated positions in Ensco in Q4 2017. Jeremy Grantham has added to his Ensco position in Q4 2017.

Introduction

For the speculative part of your portfolio, I think Ensco PLC (ESV) is a buy because (1) the company has positioned itself to survive a depressed environment for offshore drillers, (2) world oil demand is rising, particularly in India, (3) increased shale production alone is not likely to meet world oil demand requirements as the consensus expects, and (4) respected guru investors Prem Watsa, David Einhorn and Jeremy Grantham have been accumulating shares.

Background

Ensco, a leading operator of offshore rigs, has seen its stock collapse.

As a result of the collapse of oil prices in 2014, offshore exploration and development budgets were severely cut. In turn, due to the lack of demand from its clients, the offshore drilling industry has responded by scrapping rigs, reducing costs and consolidating via M&A transactions (e.g., Ensco's merger with Atwood Oceanics, Inc. in 2017).

The merger with Atwood has helped improve the quality of Ensco's fleet, enhancing its technical capabilities in a process referred to by the company as "highgrading its fleet." See the company's 10k for further information on the merger.

Ensco's operations are top class and the company scores high marks for its safety record. In the Q4 2017 Earnings Release, the company's CEO noted that Ensco set a new record for safety performance, lowering its recordable incident rate and significantly outperforming an industry average -- that, notably, increased year over year.

In addition, in the Q4 earnings release, the company's CEO noted that industry customers rated Ensco first in total satisfaction for the 8th consecutive year in an independent survey.

Ensco has strong customer relationships with Total (NYSE:TOT), BP (NYSE:BP) and Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) (among other companies), and those three companies accounted for 22%, 15% and 11% of 2017 consolidated revenues, respectively.

Ensco Positioned to Survive

According to its Q4 2017 earnings call transcript, Ensco completed a $1 billion debt offering in January 2018, as well as a subsequent tender offer and redemption that reduced the company's nearest-term debt maturities by approximately $650 million.

With these actions, the company has only $308 million of debt maturing through 2023. See schedule under "Maturities" in the company's 10K.

Taking the recent debt and tender transactions into account, the company's pro forma liquidity at year-end 2017 was $3.2 billion. The company's available liquidity consists of $1.2 billion of cash and short-term investments and $2 billion available under the company's revolving credit facility (see Q4 earnings call transcript link above).

While the revolver capacity will be reduced to $1.3 billion in September 2019, the bottom line is that Ensco has ample liquidity to survive the next several years should oil prices remain stagnant or decline, particularly with only $308 million of debt maturing through 2023.

Oil Demand Rising in India

Growth in India is rising fast. In my article Strong Sales To Propel Consol Coal Resources, I highlighted that India, according to coal executives, was importing high quality coal from U.S. at a growing clip. In this regard, I have touted the commodities research of Goehring and Rosenwacjz (G&R). In G&R's recent blog post titled "Is India the Next Major Source of Commodity Demand Growth?," the G&R team notes that India is only just now reaching the same level of real per capita GDP growth that China reached in 2001, 2001 being the yaer in which when China first crossed its “S-Curve Tipping Point.”

[Reader Note: The S-curve in general terms says simply that once a trend has reached 10% of the potential initial market, it will accelerate rapidly reaching 90% adoption in the same time it took to go from near 0% to 10%.]

More from G&R:

Over the last decade, Indian per capita oil demand has grown by 0.03 barrels per year – the same rate as China between 1991-2001. In 2016, India’s real per capita GDP averaged $1,900 while its oil demand was 1.2 barrels per person per year. These levels are both very similar to China in 2001 when China’s real GDP per capita averaged $1,900 and oil demand was 1.4 barrels per person per year. If India is in fact in the process of crossing its “S-Curve tipping point,” what should we expect to see? If China is any indication, the first clue will be that analysts will begin chronically underestimating Indian oil demand. That is exactly what we see now. Over the last six months, the IEA revised up Indian oil demand going back to 2015 by 235,000 b/d on average and by as much as 370,000 b/d for some quarters. We believe India is now beginning to exhibit accelerating oil demand growth, consistent with a country that has crossed its tipping-point. If India has indeed crossed its tipping-point then, using China as a guide, we should expect to see India grow its per capita oil demand by nearly 2 barrels per person per year over the next 15 years. This equates to 7 mm b/d of total oil demand growth over the decade or ~500,000 mm b/d per year – 67% higher than the IEA estimated in its most recent medium-term energy outlook."

While I don't think a prospective investors can safely assume that India's demand will surpass current estimates by more than 65+% over the next decade, it is certainly worth monitoring this trend.

Below is an interesting chart from the International Monetary Fund that further highlights how rapidly India is growing:

India is expected to outgrow China in 2018 and 2019, and its growth is expected to be almost double world growth rate over the two-year period.

In short, India's is growing fast and its demand for oil is set to increase, and perhaps dramatically above current consensus estimates. This trend, coupled with synchronized global growth, means world oil demand in general is set to increase over the next couple of years.

Consistent with this view, in January 2018, the US Energy Information Administration increased its 2018 oil demand forecast by 100,000 barrels per day, and is forecasting demand to increase in 2019 by more than 1.6 million barrels per day.

US Shale Production May Disappoint in the Long Term

In the media, the notion that the US will produce more oil than Saudi Arabia in coming years is frequently bandied about, with the result being that many believe that US shale production will keep a lid on oil prices indefinitely.

Listening, earlier in the month, to a financialsense podcast with Dan Steffens of Energy Prospectus Group, however, I was reminded that notwithstanding the shale hype, shale production in general tends to drop off precipitously, often at a rate of up to 40% percent a year.

Research from G&R in October 2017, including the "Oil Prices on the Verge of Moving Higher" commentary, reaches similar conclusions. The G&R research team notes that:

Although it is still early in the production history of the shales, it now appears the growth in US shale production may not be nearly as robust as originally expected. If our observations and analysis are correct, then the oil market will be even more under-supplied that we expected in the 4th Q of the year and incredibly under-supplied into 2018. The ramifications are going to be huge. . . [B]ased upon our field-by-field analysis, we believe that many of the US shale fields (particularly the Eagle Ford and Bakken) are showing early signs of exhaustion. Most of the top-tier acreage in the plays have been developed and, as producers are forced to move into the second- and third-tier drilling inventory, production growth will be harder to come by."

In short, shale may not pan out as the consensus expects. This will bode well for the offshore drillers as new sources of oil will need to be discovered.

if shale does meet consensus expectations, however, demand is still growing worldwide, particularly in India, as noted above. Eventually, additional sources of oil will be needed, and Ensco will play a role in meeting that demand.

Ensco Can Capitalize on and Improved Macro Environment

If the macro environment improves based on the supply and demand factors discussed above, as I expect, Ensco should be well positioned to capitalize on the world's need for offshore oil because of the quality of its fleet (recently upgraded by the Atwood merger), its strong safety and customer satisfaction records (as highlighted in the Q4 Earning Release linked above) and its reasonably good liquidity position (as discussed above).

As everyone knows, oil is a cyclical, boom bust industry. The famous bumper sticker says "Lord give me another oil boom and this time I promise not to blow it."

Well, during the last boom, Ensco's stock approached $80 (see chart above). At under $5 a share, the risk reward profile is currently asymmetrical - at most, you could lose your entire investment (which is very unlikely, and Ensco does pay a small dividend), but on the upside, if we have another oil boom (and if history is a guide, we will), then it is possible that Ensco could increase by a multiple of your investment.

Guru Investors Buying Ensco

In Q4 2017, perhaps with the foregoing in mind, David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital purchased 9.7 million shares of Ensco, Prem Watsa purchased 14,080 shares and Jeremy Grantham increased his Ensco position by over 40%. Admittedly, as many others probably do, I monitor David Einhorn's holdings for stock ideas. See my article Strong Sales To Propel Consol Coal Resources for some additional color on Mr. Einhorn. Prem Watsa is sometimes referred to as the Warren Buffet of Canada, and I don't disagree. His position in Ensco is clearly small but I will be monitoring that closely to see if he adds to the position in the future. Finally, Mr. Grantham is one of the most well respected investors in the industry and his quarterly letters are on the top of my reading list. The collective sponsorship of Ensco by these three gurus is a very positive development for the company in my view.

Conclusion

For the speculative part of your portfolio, Ensco is a buy for several reasons. First, the company has positioned itself to survive a depressed environment for offshore drillers by paying down and restructuring near term debt maturities. Second, world oil demand is rising, particularly in India. Third, increased shale production alone is not likely to meet world oil demand requirements as the consensus expects, and shale oil may disappoint given high well drop off rates. Fourth, respected guru investors have been accumulating shares of Ensco. Finally, while Ensco's stock is volatile and there is a high-degree of risk involved in purchasing shares, the upside potential is substantial, particularly with its improved fleet and strong safety and customer satisfaction records.

[There are lots of risks associated with an investment in Ensco, including without limitation, oil price risk, credit renewal risk, risks associated with wide-scale adoption of electric cars, environmental risks, etc., so on and so forth. Prospective investors should review the company's 10k linked above for a more complete description of those risks.]

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.