American Electric Power Year-End Review

Losses in one of their operating divisions led to a gross revenue loss; their three other segments did well.

I originally profiled American Electric Power (AEP) in early February. Please reference that article for an overview of the company; none of their sub-divisions have changed since then. In the article, I concluded:

AEP is a large, vertically integrated utility that sells power to over 4 million consumers east of the Rocky Mountains. They have a good dividend yield and solid cost structure. This is a utility to consider.

They are still a utility that dividend investors should consider.

They recently released their latest 10-K. Despite weakness in one of their units, they are still a solid company.

Let's start the 10-K review of their regulatory matters.

The Oklahoma PUC (public utility commission) granted the company a $52 million dollar increase in revenue for 2018. The Kentucky PUC granted them a $12 million dollar increase The Michigan regulator granted them a $49 million dollar increase The Indiana PUC gave them a $97 million dollar increase Virginia rates are on hold until 2020 The Texas situation is in flux. The state recently changed some of their rules. They invited comments from the utility, which AEP submitted earlier this year. In addition, Texas granted a $50 million rate increase.

While these are small increases, in all cases, the various PUCs asked AEP to resubmit the company's various proposals after Congress passed the tax cut at the end of last year. This is the main reason the rate increases were modest.

Next, let's look at consolidated information from their income statement, while including some data from their balance sheet and cash flow statement (data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations):

Gross revenue was off nearly 6% (more on that in a minute; it's not as bad as you think). Their gross margin is up nearly 2% since 2013. However, their operating margin has improved 455 basis points while their net margin increased 276 basis points. The increase in these ratios is partially a function of lower energy prices but also shows that management is very good at their job.

Utilities are creatures of cash flow; they need to continually increase their EBITDA to pay for interest and dividend payments. AEP has increased EBITDA about 500 basis points relative to gross revenue over the last five years. They have ample interest coverage. Their dividend payout ratio is a very conservative 62% while their debt/asset ratio is a very manageable 30%.

So -- why did income drop nearly 6%? Let's go under the hood of their four reportable divisions, starting with their vertically integrated sectors, which account for about 60% of their revenue:

Here we see a modest increase in topline revenue. Next up is their transmission and distribution group, which is responsible for 29% of their revenue:

This group's gross income dropped a negligible amount. Transmission for HOLDCo is up next (about 5% of revenue):

This division's revenue rose nearly 50%. That means generation and marketing is responsible for the entire loss. And, indeed it is:

Total revenues were off a whopping 37%. The reason? There are several. First, electricity rates were low last year. The group also sold assets, accounting for some of the loss.

So, where does that leave AEP as an investment? They're currently yielding 3.62% -- about 80 basis points above the 10-year Treasury bond. They're the fifth largest electric utility by market cap. They're relatively cheap: they rank 22 out of 47 on a PE basis. And, their chart is in an uptrend:

Don't let one bad year bother you. AEP is a diversified utility that is well-run. Dividend investors should find this an attractive company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.