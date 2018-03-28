Pivot Technology Solutions' (PVVTF) CEO Kevin Shank on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC:PVVTF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Bill Mitoulas

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Your main hosts today are Kevin Shank, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pivot Technology Solutions; also Kurt Steinhauer, our President of ACS; and David Toews, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I am required to provide the following statements respecting forward-looking information, which is made on behalf of Pivot and all of its representatives on this call.

The oral statements made on this call will contain forward-looking information. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or a projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

Additional information about the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information, and the material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information, are contained in Pivot's filings with Canadian Provincial Securities Regulators. During today's call, all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Shank

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for taking time to participate on today's call. I'll open with some high level comments, Dave will provide a financial report and then I'll conclude with closing remarks and then we'll open the line for questions.

From a profitability perspective, Pivot ended the year on a strong note with adjusted EBITDA up 31.5% in Q4. This was a good way to end the year. I’m also pleased that we are able to reach the earnings results, while continuing to invest in our solutions, our service capabilities, and in our Smart Edge solution. Q4 was the first period to show a true year-over-year comparison with TeraMach included in both years and GTS not included in either.

Total revenue from TeraMach increased 28.5% compared to the prior year in Q4. In its first full-year as part of Pivot, TeraMach exceeded our expectations and contributed $61.8 million in revenue growth in 2017. This is the fourth quarter results versus only having TeraMach in one quarter in 2016. You may recall that TeraMach trying to set the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2016. We continue to have substantial room to grow in Canada and excellent opportunities to do so with our TeraMach platform.

Overall, we gain more traction with our strategies to close out the year as evidenced with our improved adjusted EBITDA. For all of 2017, revenue was a record $1.5 billion, up 6.5% from 2016 on growth in both products and services. On a percentage basis, the growth leader was our services revenue, up 12.6%. Breaking down the services growth, sales of Pivot delivered in own services increased by 13.5%, and our OEM maintenance services grew 8.5%.

The growth combined with our improved margins on our services, demonstrate that our organization is becoming more proficient at delivering the services and solutions that [will some]. We continue to win this solutions and services work with our customers and we are also seeing the size of these opportunities continue to grow.

The two key customer agreements that we announced in January in the financials sector include Pivot’s Managed Services and Pivot’s Workforce Services. And those two deals will bring million dollars of services revenue to us over the coming years.

In my experience, wins like these build additional portfolio capabilities and add additional key references that are needed to continue to drive new wins. We have lots of work to do in this area, but know the importance of driving service wins like these and creating annuity stream that builds over time. We feel positive with the progress that we are making with our services strategy.

Overall for 2017, gross profit dollars were 1.3% below 2016 and gross margin as a percentage decreased from 12.1% to 11.2%. While we experienced more pressure early in 2017, we were able to show better results in the second half of 2017 when compared to the prior year. During the entire year, we were able to still invest in our service business and our Smart Edge solution, and in addition, manage our cost basis, resulting in a modest 4% decline in adjusted EBITDA.

On a positive note, we were able to increase our service margins while at the same time growing revenue in this area. We will work hard to make sure this trend continues. We continue to see many changes in the industry and we are continually updating our products, our solutions, and our services to drive optimal performance. Pivot continues to respond to these trends by consistently applying and advancing our business strategies that we launched in second half of 2016 and began to commercially drive in the first half of 2017 throughout our organization.

I’ll now ask Dave to provide the financial report.

David Toews

Thanks Kevin, and good morning, everyone. The figures I’ll discuss for the full-year, year-over-year comparisons are after removing the impact of GTS in the prior year and all figures are in U.S. dollars.

Since launching our strategies including the commercial transformation, Pivot has invested and developed – in developing capabilities, while also taking out non-core costs and finding new efficiencies. This dual focus is allowed us to put resources into growing areas of the business while holding the line on SG&A expenses.

In the fourth quarter, SG&A declined by 5.6% or $2.2 million compared to the prior year period. The cost reductions we achieved were the results of targeted headcount reductions, lower consulting fees, tighter controls over discretionary expenditures and lower bad debt expense.

For most of the same reasons, SG&A also declined for all of 2017, down almost 1% or $1.3 million from the prior year excluding GTS. The assumption of TeraMach’s cost base increased our spend by $5.9 million compared to the prior year. So we're able to more than offset this increase through reduce headcount, consulting fees and bad debt recoveries. We also benefited from a $2 million signing bonus with one of our vendors in 2017. We will continue to closely manage our operating expenses in 2018 as part of our core strategies.

Q4 gross margin was 12.2% of revenue. It was up 1.2% from Q3 of this year and down just 0.1% from last year's Q4. The sequential increase reflected improved service margins and improved vendor rebates. The small year-over-year reduction reflects the lower product margins due primarily the pricing pressures and mix largely offset by increased rebates and improve service margins.

For all of 2017 gross margins were 11.2% down 0.9% from last year, due primarily to pricing pressures and mix. Lower rebates for the year combined with an increase in sales to major customers which went from 35.4% of revenue to 38.7% of revenue in 2017. In general major customers generate lower gross margin percentages due to their volumes.

Partially offsetting this year-over-year decrease was the growth in the services revenue, which generally have higher margins and product sales as well the improved product margin – service margins compared to 2016. As you know, our goal is to grow margins and we believe that we have strategies in place to achieve that objective over time.

As a result of service and gross margin improvements – revenue and gross margin improvements, as well as lower SG&A expenses, Q4 adjusted EBITDA grew year-over-year by 31.5% to $11.1 million. This is a very positive outcome and as Kevin said, an excellent way to end the year. For all of 2017, adjusted EBITDA was $24.1 million, down 4% or $1 million from 2016 as a result of the fact as I mentioned earlier.

Finance expenses in Q4 increased year-over-year by $242,000 for the year by $884,000, largely as a result of higher interest rates on our senior facility. Average borrowings on our facility were higher in Q4 by $19.2 million, but $4.1 million lower for the full-year. Our borrowing level is impacted by the timing of vendor and customer payments.

Income before taxes was $2.8 million in 2017, compared to a loss of $3.1 million in 2016. The prior year period was negatively impacted by impairment charges associated with the termination of agreements with GTS. The loss after taxes was $5.6 million in 2017, compared to $3.2 million in 2016.

Our 2017 year was impacted by a non-recurring non-cash charge of $5.8 million associated with the U.S. Tax Reform. As a result of the recent U.S. Tax Reform, we had to revalue certain deferred tax assets at the expected lower future rate, which created the non-cash expense.

Looking at cash flow; fourth quarter cash provided by operating activities improved $11 million in Q4 compared to the prior year quarter, due to changes in non-cash working capital. Q4 cash used in investing activities was $1.8 million compared to $2.9 million last year, driven primarily by the initial and earn-out payments for the acquisition of TeraMach.

Cash used in financing activities decreased by $13.2 million in the fourth quarter over the prior year, reflecting movements in net borrowings, which are directly impacted by changes in non-cash working capital. From a collections perspective, days sales outstanding increased by four days compared to the last year, reflecting sales to major customers and demands for longer payment terms.

We improved our working capital management in part through utilizing purchasing cards and saw an increase in our days payable increasing by six days. Overall, we continue to pay our vendors faster than our customers payouts. However, we have reduced that difference from 11 days to nine days.

Our CapEx plan for 2017 was to spend less than $3 million and actual spend was just under $2 million. Reflecting the modest needs of our business, our budget for 2018 is to spend $3 million or less on CapEx again this year.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year amounted to $5.2 million. Our goal is to drive cash generation by improving organic growth rates, improving our revenue mix in favor of Pivot Services, increasing our delivery effectiveness and improving the management of non-cash working capital items.

Looking forward from a borrowing perspective, Pivot continues to have the capacity to fund growth under its existing facilities. At December 31, our debt position was $135.5 million compared to $137.6 million at the end of 2016. And as of December 31, 2017, we had $87.7 million of additional borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facilities. As a reminder, the timing of non-cash working capital items will affect our net debt position going forward.

During the fourth quarter, Pivot acquired and canceled 256,900 common shares using the NCIB program began on June 22. Under the NCIB, we are allowed to repurchase for cancellation up to 3.8 million common shares, or approximately 10% of the total flow of the Company at prevailing market prices.

For all of 2017, we acquired and canceled just over 1.55 million shares representing an investment of $2.1 million. We continue to believe that repurchasing shares is a good use of capital from time to time.

We also believe in paying a dividend as we did in each quarter of 2017 at the prescribed rate of C$0.04 per common share. Our most recent payment date was March 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on February 28. Management and the Board believe that quarterly dividends are an important feature of value creation for our shareholders, and for that reason Pivot’s intention is to continue this policy.

As a final looking forward comment, I will just remind you that our business tends to be seasonal and based on historical results; we believe that the second half of 2018 will be stronger than the first half. This observation takes into account traditional seasonality of our business, which includes lower customer activity levels in the first quarter and assumption that our value creation plan will gain even more traction as the year progresses.

I'll now turn it back to Kevin for closing comments.

Kevin Shank

Thank you, Dave. Through the fourth quarter Pivot continue to gain traction with our strategies and our objective for 2018 is to build on that momentum so that we can generate better results.

To do that, we are staying the course and we will continue to apply our eight point plan. Building on our core business of selling both IT products and professional services, enhancing our services portfolio and capabilities, driving our commercial transformation, supporting our key customers as they expand internationally, continuing to improve our cost management, enhancing our capital structure and financing capacity, strengthening our leadership and addressing any remaining legacy items.

One of the very exciting parts of our strategy is the work our ACS business – new business unit is doing this year to commercialize Smart Edge. Our advanced developer platform designed to support enterprise Multi-Access Edge Computing solutions.

During 2017, Pivot invested expense to $3.3 million in this proprietary solution including $1 million in fourth quarter. We introduced this potentially disruptive technology platform on our last call and since then have moved forward by creating a wholly-owned subsidiary called Smart-Edge.com, Inc. focused on driving market penetration.

If you saw our new release at the end of February, you will know that Smart Edge is build to operate on and received an important acknowledgement from Intel. To maximize value to our shareholders, we determined that this patent-pending innovation can best be exploited for the creation of our focused business unit.

In summary, Pivot experienced reasonable growth in 2017 in both products and services. We continue to focus on bringing higher value innovations and differentiated services to our customers. Our outlook is positive, our commercial transformation is progressing, and we continue to focus on growing enterprise value.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the lines for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Robin Cornwell from Catalyst Research. Your line is open.

Robin Cornwell

Hi, good morning. My questions really are focused on Smart Edge. It sounds very exciting. First, I guess would you be including the revenue from Smart Edge in the services, I assume you would?

Kevin Shank

So the Smart Edge has got many components, and then Kurt Steinhauer, our President of ACS here with us to answering the technical questions. But I think this question in general Smart Edge has multiple ways that it can be monetized over time. We're not putting any projections out there in terms of revenue and revenue time or anything like that at this point. But it has a software component; it has a device component, and ultimately, could be some sort of requirements as well. Kurt, want to add anything there?

Robin Cornwell

I see. Okay. So you don't necessarily have an idea of what your gross margin might be on the business?

Kurt Steinhauer

On Smart Edge that's not something we'd be prepared to share at this point. Something I can share is that there we are like to come out with any recurring revenue streams that it could be basically met as a service, so it will be [indiscernible] recurring revenue to the company where we get through the point we are actually putting revenue.

Robin Cornwell

I see. And can I ask if you think you are going to be investing further in 2018, you had $3.3 million invested in 2017, what does 2018 required?

David Toews

Yes, we invested in just under $1 million in Q4. We would expect that level to continue to grow into 2018.

Robin Cornwell

Okay. Great. And I guess one more question was the tax rate. I assume going forward your tax rate would be 26.5% to the standard U.S. tax rate and the standard Canadian tax rate?

David Toews

On the Canadian side there's been no change, the U.S. rate – the federal rate went from the 35% to 21% which drove the reduction in our deferred tax assets, but going forward our U.S. based cash taxes will be reduced.

Robin Cornwell

Okay. So you can give us an idea of what the actual tax rate would be going forward?

David Toews

For the U.S. that will be down 14% from what it was, so our federal rate goes from 35% to 21%.

Robin Cornwell

Okay. So you will see 21%, some companies are not realizing the full tax reduction. So I just wanted to get a…

David Toews

There's jurisdictions, other jurisdictions that are involved, so it'll be a blended improvement.

Robin Cornwell

Great. Okay. Thank you.

David Toews

Thank you.

Ralph Garcea

Yes, good morning. Kevin, just focus on the services business, I guess, for a second. You’ve shown improved margins over the last two, three quarters on the maintenance and services side. However, I was expecting more of a revenue increase in Q4 as you – some of those contracts that you won through Q2 and Q3 and was there a delay in ramping some of those deals through November, December and why wouldn't we have seen an uptick there in the services line?

Kevin Shank

So when a service deals, Ralph, there is definitely is a ramp up time. The two that we mentioned in the press release, we did have some revenue following in the fourth quarter, and the other one the revenue started to flow in the first quarter. So the short answer is yes, there can be a delay and especially when you get to a larger, newer time to managed services [that will offer]. There is a delay to implement. So that definitely can happen.

And I will say this, Ralph, 2016 Q4 was a pretty good quarter for us. So when you look at and you look at the year-over-year comparison, just keep in mind that Q4 of 2016 was pretty good quarter.

Ralph Garcea

And thus far enough on that and then Q1 I mean was probably one of your weaker Q1 sequentially? I mean what sort of the seasonality do you expect this Q1 over Q4?

Kevin Shank

We don't provide guidance. We expect the seasonality, I’ll tell you that. Obviously we're not – we can't project what the future would hold, but I would say that we definitely expect the seasonality.

Ralph Garcea

Okay and then the services, I mean how we’re going to track the progression there on the growth side? Are you guys going to provide a backlog or a bookings number, so we could see follow a book-to-bill number quarterly or how should we look at the health of that we can see that from a backlog, your pipeline perspective?

Kevin Shank

Yes, so we’ve implemented salesforce.com over a good portion of the business, and when you implemented CRM provide that we will begin to be able to build up pipeline that you're describing Ralph. We're not – we don't have all the processes in place to do that exactly how you might like, but it's definitely on the horizon in terms of where we will go. So that CRM will lead to us the entire engagement process for how we apply resources and socializing and also leadership will be business rules around deals with how they flow through that process, and we're in the middle of implementing those items right now.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. And then just on the major side, I mean revenues was down this quarter up to 35%, which is – where I like it to show a margin perspective, but we've got a conscious effort on year-end, not the chase some of this lower margin hardware business or the major CapEx in Q4 and we should see a pickup in Q1? Is there anything in particular on the major side in the quarter?

Kevin Shank

I will answer this, Ralph. The buying relationships with these major competitors, we have to get a service and it’s probably the best way to look at it. So that makes the product that they buy. We're helping influence that. We don't always get pick and choose, which orders we take, and if we can't turn up services for them.

So yes, sometimes we do get an influx of revenue at lower margins on specific product lines in these customers, it would be a mistake for us to turn that down. We don't wake up everyday going, hey let's go sell a lot of the low and high volume, low margin plus, but mix to considerations for clients and timings can definitely impact those results.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. And then just one for, Kurt, before I mean you’ve done some very high profile pilots. You had a good presence in Barcelona this year. I mean where do you see – or when can we see I guess initial revenue trickling for Smart Edge? And do you see a bigger opportunity in North America versus Europe in growing the funnel for the Smart Edge solution?

Kurt Steinhauer

Yes, good morning. So we think we will see some initial revenue trickling in the second half of the year for sure based on successful completion of additional POC’s in reference to your question Ralph, on Europe versus U.S. We see the lots of opportunity in Europe actually, but as we're being very conservative on our investment in a product we’re keeping our POC’s post how much at this point that we can manage them effectively and then we will expand based on success and additional completion of those POC we’re currently doing. So Europe is very exciting, we just came back with the Mobile World Congress as we stated and the market is waiting for this. It's a very innovative new technology as we’ve approach will uniquely position us in the future.

Ralph Garcea

And where are your proof-of-concepts finally from a vertical perspective, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, can you give some color on where you seeing the early demand there?

Kurt Steinhauer

Again a good question and as expected a lot of the – all the POC’s were actually on the pretty strict MDA for the client purposes, but from a market standpoint, yes you name a couple of them. We are definitely not in any issue of getting use cases that we’ll be definitely able to they can fund, so we are looking at retail, right now with some of the personal to taking a look at another secondary large scale manufacturing, which leads into obviously some very interesting new technologies and things like IoT aggregation as you would expect that machine-to-machine.

So again having the technology being driven out of the edge and the ability to implement and deploy enterprise applications effectively is a big win for both. So those are probably the first two major errors take a look for retail and large scale manufacturing.

Ralph Garcea

Okay, thank you. I’ll get back in the queue. Thanks.

Robert Robinson

Thank you. Kevin, this I guess is addressed to you. I would appreciate if you share your views on an issue that I addressed in the past and that is the lack of alignment with existing shareholders and senior management. It doesn't appear to have skin in the game, in other words, I still have not seen any meaningful stock position held by senior management.

And when we met in the summer of 2017, I posed the same question. And your answer to me was that you were going to purchase a meaningful position. And I don't consider 8,000 shares a meaningful position. And I wrote you a letter on January 10, 2018 regarding the same issue to which I did not receive a courtesy or response. So I understand that the blackout period you have, I understand that, but the blackout period doesn't last for over a year. Can you please address this issue, not only to me, but other shareholders are also asking the same question?

Kevin Shank

Sure. My holdings are more than 8,000 shares. I know that for a fact. So I think my last purchase was 8,000 and prior to that I purchased maybe 25,000. So I don’t know the exact number up of my head, but obviously a whole lot of other equity options aren’t through the issue type equity for the company.

So I continue to see an opportunity to invest and I think I can't emphasize enough – it took some help actually to be able to buy stock and it took some time to – because being a U.S. citizen just being able to acquire the Canadian shares on TSX was a little bit of an exercise. But I will continue to buy shares and there's absolutely no reservation on my part to not be that, so I think you continue to see that.

Robert Robinson

So equity options to me or not skate in the game in order to provide I guess a better feeling for outside shareholders, it would be nice for not only just you, but all of the other management with the exception of way, things got a meaningful position, but there is none with respect to any of the other senior officers. And that's a concerning issue that I have. I believe in your story, but if you believe in it you put money or you amount.

Kevin Shank

It's a fair comment. I think you will continue to see, it’s hard for me to speak for anybody else. But I think you will continue to see me invest over time. I am not a person who goes out and buy one big one from. I think you will just continue to see me buy into the business over time. I guess no reservation in doing that.

Robert Robinson

Well my own suggestion is that you should bring this issue to the board because there are a lot of companies that require their directors to have a meaningful – and officers to have a meaningful stake in the company.

Kevin Shank

Fair point. We will have that discussion. I think it's also – you've lots of employees and management I think that have some shares as well that are maybe not in that inside level in the business. So I do know some of the management team outsiders, but I’ll call the insiders definitely have some shares.

But I’ll continue to acquire shares over time and I don't want to make forward-looking projections and I don't want to share too much. I heard you loud and clear. I think it’s a fair comment, and I think that I can only speak for myself and tell you that my intentions are to continue to do that for both.

Robert Robinson

Thank you.

Kevin Shank

And by the way on the letter, I don't know this first come to me or not, but I do not recall receiving a letter.

Robert Robinson

Well, I sent it January 2018, 302 and I sent it to you and to…

Kevin Shank

Okay.

Robert Robinson

But I’ll resend it.

Kevin Shank

Okay. Thank you.

Robert Robinson

Thank you.

Ralph Garcea

So excited to Robert's question, I guess with CapEx flat, we get a lower tax rate now in the U.S., we get improve in EBITDA margins as we go to services business, should improve cash flow and would you consider increasing with dividend or be more aggressive on the NCIB going forward?

David Toews

We evaluate that every quarter as we look at the business, so definitely that’s discussed with the board every quarter.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. And Kevin back to the services side on the competitive front, would comp become now part of Office Depot and I would guess their focus turning more from large enterprise to the SME markets. Kevin, have you seen any changes in the competitive environment where you have either comp against them in one new contracts, you’re taking the renewals from them?

Kevin Shank

Ralph, I shouldn’t comment on any specific competitors, but I’ll talk about the industry in general. I think there's an opportunity for Pivot because we don't have some of the legacy delivery models that exist. I think there is an opportunity for us to leapfrog the compensation and the industry. And the area that I really, really wanted to go after and I've got a team of people putting together our solutions both from our tooling and process perspective is all of our customers that have some sort of cloud interest.

We definitely want to provide them with the next generation of managing that infrastructure both from on-prem, off-prem, private cloud, public cloud and that evolution of next-gen data center. We want to have the right management solution for that will call the new world and that's where we're spending a lot of time and lot of our energy.

So that provides us I think an opportunity we have. When you have a legacy of revenue out there that you try to protect and the only way you retain the businesses by driving your own revenue and margin down as part of these businesses to do that. It’s a slippery slope for them. Because we don't have that newest highest legacy, we can go after that business and fall upside for us. So I think we can move quicker and as I mentioned, the upside potential there is – it's amazing for us.

When you look at our five channels that we went to market with and did the commercial transformation, the first half of 2017, we saw growth in integration. We saw growth in our deployment services. We saw in considerable growth in workforce services. We saw considerable growth in our professional services and the customer experience solutions area.

I want to do better and it’s 100% on me to work with our team and get this done is I wanted to more growth in our managed service area and I wanted to see our capabilities to leapfrog the industry, and we're putting a lot of focus around that specific area in the first part of 2018. And if we’re successful the upside there is significant because of some of the things you mentioned earlier, some of those competitors listing or some of those competitors having legacy revenue. It's very difficult for them to [indiscernible] business.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. And then just one more for Kurt if I may on the Smart Edge side, I mean what's the biggest driver in some of these proof-of-concepts or some of the discussions you have with potential customers? Is it the reduced latency issues? Is it the cyber security features you have in the solution? I guess what's the main drivers that flow on this pipeline and some of POCs that you’ve been doing?

Kurt Steinhauer

So couple of component that better user experience, it allows them to provide new revenues to their own businesses, new services to their client base and also reduce the backlog to give them improved performance overall in their network by reducing backlog. So it’s actually a double win and again it can be more supply better well and OpEx reduction [indiscernible] producing new revenue and again increasing user experience to the edge is a big win for our major for everybody – right now at this point.

Ralph Garcea

And for the service providers, I guess you are able to use their existing 3G, 4G networks. You don’t need them to move to 5G to grow the Smart Edge business?

Kurt Steinhauer

That’s correct. Actually we are the one of the other value proposition to the fact that the big technology being software platform. We’re future [indiscernible] these environments, so that 5G doesn’t get require the operators that going to be able to take advantage of that as well.

Ralph Garcea

And from your perspective, I mean do you have a better growth trajectory of your spun out completely from ACS/Pivot or if you get leverage as being a wholly-owned subsidiary and showing the full strength of our $1.5 billion company behind you as we go through some of these POCs?

Kevin Shank

The answer is both, I mean definitely it’s a different brand, it’s a different technology and it’s usually associated with Pivot. At the same time our initial go-to-market is going to be clearly through the channel and we are looking forward to taking advantage of the Pivot customer base as well as other large corporation such as service providers and – direct to market large enterprise...

Ralph Garcea

Okay. Thank you.

End of Q&A

Kevin Shank

Thanks operator. We look forward to reporting our first quarter results in May and we thank you for your attendance today. Thank you.

