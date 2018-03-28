The 5 Major Equity ETFs Are Close To Forecasting A Bear Market For Stocks

Negative weekly charts forecasts that all fiveequity ETFs will decline into bear market territory, down 20% or more from their all-time highs.

Weekly closes below all five of the five-week modified moving averages will make all five weekly charts negative.

The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings are already declining for all five ETFs.

Diamonds, Spiders, Nasdaq 100, Transports, and Russell 2000 ETFs are at risk of ending the week with negative weekly charts.

The market bulls say ‘buy the dips’! I have been a lonely bear saying ‘reduce holdings on strength to risky levels’.

Reducing positions is always easier when prices are rising.

I have been providing value levels at which to buy on weakness for active traders.

I have been providing risky levels at which to reduce holdings on strength for both traders and investors.

Investors should have their allocations to stocks at their own minimum exposures. This is a traders’ market now!

On Monday, the bulls touted the near 700-point rise for the Dow as the biggest gain since October 2008. In October 2008 we were with the midst of the ‘Crash of 2008’, so it was a one-day bounce!

The bulls say that earnings for the first quarter will be extremely positive. I say beware!

There are unknowns in these earnings reports regarding how each company is handing the ‘Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017’.

Given negative weekly charts, as most stocks will have, a positive reaction to earnings is a selling opportunity.

Guidance will be tricky given the tariff situation, rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, the unwinding Fed balance sheet, where’s the Wall and there is no leadership on infrastructure spending.

And the second quarter could be a ‘Stormy’ period.

Let’s assume that all five weekly charts end the first quarter negative. This would be defined closes on Friday below the five-week modified moving averages of $247.45 on Diamonds, $270.29 Spiders, $165.05 Nasdaq 100 QQQs, $189.79 on Transports and $154.06 Russell 2000 ETF.

The Scorecard For These Equity ETFs

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The daily chart for Diamonds ($238.29 on March 27) shows the ETF between its 200-day simple moving average of $233.78 and its 50-day simple moving average of $251.58.

Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $230.11 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of $246.52 which is below the all-time intraday high of $265.93 set on Jan. 26.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The daily chart for Spiders ($260.52 on March 27) shows the ETF between its 200-day simple moving average of $258.43 and its 50-day simple moving average of $273.28. A major warning would be a price gap below the 200-day simple moving average.

Investors should buy weakness to my weekly value level of $251.87 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual and annual pivots of $264.10 and $276.34, respectively. These levels are below the all-time intraday high of $286.62 set on Jan. 26.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The daily chart for QQQs ($159.08 at March 27) shows that this tech-heavy ETF closed between its 200-day simple moving average of $152.48 and its 50-day simple moving average of $166.09.

Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual and annual pivots of $156.14 and $154.54, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the 50-day simple moving average of $166.09. This is well below the March 13 all-time intraday high of $175.21. Note the ‘key reversal’ day on March 13.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The daily chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($183.14 on March 27) shows the ETF between its 200-day simple moving average of $179.97 and its 50-day simple moving average of $192.10.

Investors should buy weakness to my weekly value level at $176.12 and reduce holdings on strength to semiannual and annual risky levels of $188.79 and $204.61, respectively. The $204.61 level was tested at the Jan. 16 all-time intraday high of $206.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The daily chart for the small caps ETF ($150.36 on March 27) shows the ETF above its 200-week simple moving average of $147.79 and below its 50-day simple moving average of $154.42.

Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.99 which held at the Jan. 24 low. Investors should reduce holdings on strength to the 50-day simple moving average of $154.42.

