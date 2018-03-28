The 5 Major Equity ETFs Are Close To Forecasting A Bear Market For Stocks

The market bulls say ‘buy the dips’! I have been a lonely bear saying ‘reduce holdings on strength to risky levels’.
- Reducing positions is always easier when prices are rising.
- I have been providing value levels at which to buy on weakness for active traders.
- I have been providing risky levels at which to reduce holdings on strength for both traders and investors.
- Investors should have their allocations to stocks at their own minimum exposures. This is a traders’ market now!
- On Monday, the bulls touted the near 700-point rise for the Dow as the biggest gain since October 2008. In October 2008 we were with the midst of the ‘Crash of 2008’, so it was a one-day bounce!
The bulls say that earnings for the first quarter will be extremely positive. I say beware!
- There are unknowns in these earnings reports regarding how each company is handing the ‘Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017’.
- Given negative weekly charts, as most stocks will have, a positive reaction to earnings is a selling opportunity.
- Guidance will be tricky given the tariff situation, rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, the unwinding Fed balance sheet, where’s the Wall and there is no leadership on infrastructure spending.
- And the second quarter could be a ‘Stormy’ period.
Let’s assume that all five weekly charts end the first quarter negative. This would be defined closes on Friday below the five-week modified moving averages of $247.45 on Diamonds, $270.29 Spiders, $165.05 Nasdaq 100 QQQs, $189.79 on Transports and $154.06 Russell 2000 ETF.
The Scorecard For These Equity ETFs
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)
The daily chart for Diamonds ($238.29 on March 27) shows the ETF between its 200-day simple moving average of $233.78 and its 50-day simple moving average of $251.58.
Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $230.11 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of $246.52 which is below the all-time intraday high of $265.93 set on Jan. 26.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)
The daily chart for Spiders ($260.52 on March 27) shows the ETF between its 200-day simple moving average of $258.43 and its 50-day simple moving average of $273.28. A major warning would be a price gap below the 200-day simple moving average.
Investors should buy weakness to my weekly value level of $251.87 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual and annual pivots of $264.10 and $276.34, respectively. These levels are below the all-time intraday high of $286.62 set on Jan. 26.
PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)
The daily chart for QQQs ($159.08 at March 27) shows that this tech-heavy ETF closed between its 200-day simple moving average of $152.48 and its 50-day simple moving average of $166.09.
Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual and annual pivots of $156.14 and $154.54, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the 50-day simple moving average of $166.09. This is well below the March 13 all-time intraday high of $175.21. Note the ‘key reversal’ day on March 13.
iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)
The daily chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($183.14 on March 27) shows the ETF between its 200-day simple moving average of $179.97 and its 50-day simple moving average of $192.10.
Investors should buy weakness to my weekly value level at $176.12 and reduce holdings on strength to semiannual and annual risky levels of $188.79 and $204.61, respectively. The $204.61 level was tested at the Jan. 16 all-time intraday high of $206.73.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)
The daily chart for the small caps ETF ($150.36 on March 27) shows the ETF above its 200-week simple moving average of $147.79 and below its 50-day simple moving average of $154.42.
Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.99 which held at the Jan. 24 low. Investors should reduce holdings on strength to the 50-day simple moving average of $154.42.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.