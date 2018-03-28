Hartstreet: Permian Oil Production Improves 18% Part 2

In our previous article, we provided oil production data from the Midland Basin. From 2016 to 2017, this improved 32.5%. Oil bears have stated that they believe operators will run out of core geology, and this will seal the fate of unconventional US oil producers. It is inevitable that shale will eventually dry up, but it doesn't seem to be occurring in the near future. In a recent article, we provided an oil price estimate for the 2018 driving season. US operators continue to increase oil production, but it probably will not meet increased demand. We expect relatively large oil draws, and WTI to eclipse $70/bbl and peak at $75. This should push the US Oil ETF (USO) higher by 12% in just a few months. Oil prices should drop after and trade in the $60 to $70 range throughout 2018. It will be difficult to push oil prices above $75, as the resultant oil production could outpace demand.

The Delaware may have a better 2018, as less traffic produces upside. We are seeing the development of a northern core in southern Lea County. EOG Resources (EOG) has some monster wells, and seems to show its geological upside. Ward/Reeves have seen some excellent results, as seen by Jagged Peak (JAG). Pecos County may surprise more than any other area. Parsley (PE) results show its viability. Some believe well results have peaked, and well design will not prevail in poorer geology. We think most operators have only implemented partial design changes. Operators like EOG and Concho (CXO) continue to lead in production per foot. The majority of operators could improve by 20% to 30%, and likely will accomplish the bulk of that in 2018.

We pulled 960 horizontal locations completed in 2016. The majority of wells were completed in four counties. Reeves, Loving, Lea and Eddy are the northern core.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The color coding of the graph below matches the one above with respect to county. Pecos County outperforms. In 2016, we saw the emergence of the southern play in Pecos and Reeves. These results are positive. Reeves and Lea are also good. Eddy's oil numbers are lower, but much of this county is in a gassier Wolfcamp zone.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average 2016 Delaware horizontal produced 134 KBO and 427 MMcf. These results are better than in Midland, but the geology is deeper. This increases well pressures and costs.

Source: Welldatabase.com

In 2017, 1223 horizontals were completed. Like 2016, the majority of locations were drilled in four counties.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Lea, Loving, and Reeves are the best producing counties. Pecos was the best county in 2016. It fell to last in 2017.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Concho and EOG are the most active operators in the Delaware. Anadarko (APC), Matador (MTDR), Devon (DVN) and Centennial (CDEV) have also been active.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Occidental (OXY), Chevron (CVX), EOG, and RSP Permian (RSPP) have the top oil curves of operators with multiple completions.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average 2017 Delaware horizontal produces 158 KBO and 548 MMcf. This is a marked improvement over 2016.

Source: Welldatabase.com

In summary, Delaware well design improvements have increased oil production per location by 18% yoy. We believe there is greater upside in the Delaware in 2017 than in Midland. It is possible the Delaware has more upside than any other US play. Lea County is starting to separate itself as the best county, although northern Loving has had a few mammoth results. Pecos County saw a drop in productivity yoy. This is an area to watch and it is de-risked and new intervals are tested. We expect production improvements to provide a longer term ceiling on oil prices, but we are bullish the 2018 driving season. The drop in world oil inventories is enough to start pushing short pops in prices. We think WTI will push above $70/bbl by June, but pushing above $75 will be difficult.

