Gold's Safe-Haven Bid Still Intact

Although the gold price pulled back on Tuesday, its most important technical and sentiment factors remained supportive. The U.S. stock market reminded everyone why it’s still subject to internal selling pressure, while Treasury bond prices rallied sharply as the move to safety became more pronounced. In today's commentary, we’ll look at the factors which point to continued strength for gold in the immediate term.

The spot gold price fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday after hitting a six-week high on Monday. April gold futures settled lower by $13/oz., or 1 percent, to close at $1,342. A rise in the U.S. dollar index put pressure on gold, but a rally in Asian market shares on Tuesday brought hopes that a trade war between the U.S. and China could be averted. The continuation of geopolitical tensions and U.S. equity market weakness, however, kept the gold price buoyant.

Serving as one of gold’s immediate supports was Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov’s assertion on Tuesday that his country would respond harshly to a U.S. decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats over a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain. He added, however, that Moscow was still open to strategic stability talks with Washington.

While the dollar rallied on Tuesday, the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), my dollar proxy, remained under its 15-day moving average to keep its immediate-term downward slope intact. The dollar’s recent weakness has been gold’s biggest pillar of support, and as long as UUP remains under its February high, this will allow the gold price to at least remain near its recent highs. More importantly for the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, a drop below the February 1 pivotal low of 23.13 in UUP would pave the way for a decisive breakout for the gold price outside of its 2-month trading range.

Another near-term technical factor which underscores gold’s upside potential is the recent improvement in the U.S. Treasury bond market. Longer-dated Treasury prices have rallied decisively in recent days, which points to increased demand among safety-oriented investors. A return of the safe-haven trade for Treasuries would bode well for gold since the metal is a natural concomitant to Treasury bonds as the ultimate safety asset when investors are worried about the geopolitical or financial market outlook. We’re now clearly seeing a recrudescence of such concerns among market participants.

The iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my preferred gold trading vehicle, confirmed an immediate-term buy signal per the rules of the 15-day MA trading method. This signal is predicated on a 2-day higher close above the rising 15-day moving average, as long as it’s accompanied by a majority of five supporting factors. To reiterate, those factors include a strengthening silver price, strengthening crude oil price, weakening dollar, and rising gold relative strength vs. equities, along with a rise in the gold ETF price itself (below).

To date, four of the above-mentioned five factors are supportive of an immediate-term (1-4 week) gold uptrend to some degree or other. Only silver’s price performance is lagging right now as reflected in the daily graph of the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) shown below.

Although it’s not part of the Five Factors mentioned here, another development which has actually supported gold’s buoyancy in recent months has been the multi-month upward trend in the Japanese Yen currency. In the following chart exhibit, the Currency Shares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY) paints the picture of increased safety concerns among global investors. Keep in mind that the Yen is one of the most widely sought after assets in times of turmoil or investor concern. More importantly, an intermediate-term (3-6 month) rise in the yen’s value has historically tended to precede or confirm an intermediate-term bullish trend for gold.

All in all, the immediate-term and interim factors we’ve discussed here should continue to bolster the gold in the foreseeable future. I would argue that the most important factor supporting a strong gold price outlook, aside from a weaker dollar, is continued internal erosion in the U.S. equity market. This can be seen in the continued liquidation of rate-sensitive assets such as energy funds and muni-bond funds - even despite the recent pullback in Treasury rates.

As long as the number of new 52-week lows on the NYSE stock exchange remain above 40 on a daily basis, investors are correct to assume that internal selling pressure in the equity market remains high. This in turn would likely support continued strength in the gold market.

On a strategic note, I've purchased a conservative trading position in the iShares Gold Trust after it confirmed an immediate-term breakout signal per the rules of my technical trading discipline on Mar 23. I'm using the $12.55 level as the initial stop loss on an intraday basis for this trade. Meanwhile longer-term investment positions in gold should be maintained as the fundamentals underscoring gold's two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.