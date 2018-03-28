2 Profit Warnings And A Bombshell

Over the weekend, INM announced that the Director of Corporate Enforcement has applied to the High Court in Ireland to appoint an investigator to INM.

In my previous articles, I recommended Independent News & Media (OTC:INNZF) as a buy under €0.12 or even €0.13. The stock traded at €0.116 on the date of publication, being 5th December 2016. Today, the stock trades at €0.094 following a see-saw journey over the past 15 months and significant negative forces.

The 2017 annual report published in March 2018 showed revenues of €293.0m and operating profit of €28.2m, which were actually somewhat better than expected given the double whammy of two profit warnings issued in the past months.

And last weekend, late on Saturday, INM issued a statement noting that the Irish corporate watchdog, the Director of Corporate Enforcement, has applied to the High Court in Ireland to appoint an investigator to INM. If that alone was not bad enough, INM advised that the appointment of the investigator, if made, could “result in the Company incurring material costs”.

Let’s recap on the period since my last article.

The Double Whammy …

Following a very successful year in 2016, things looked quite rosy this time last year with a solid annual report showing annual revenue for 2016 of €323.4 and profits of €41.8m. Then came the turmoil of two profit warnings.

The first was on 19th July 2017, which preceded the H1 2017 results.

In a trading update issued on 19th July 2017, INM announced a “material reduction in its expectation for full year Profit Before Tax to below market consensus driven by the challenges the media industry and INM continue to face”. The stock plummeted by almost 30% over the following two trading days.

The second was on 9th November 2017, which prompted another slide in the stock price. The profit warning was due to “a combination of ongoing challenging market conditions and higher once off costs”. The “once off costs” cited were as a result of the legal costs of an investigation into INM by the Director of Corporate Enforcement which is outlined below.

… Followed by Board Upheaval …

The Newstalk saga discussed in my previous articles rumbled on and casualties ensued. A “senior independent director” departed INM, followed by the representative of the second largest shareholder Dermot Desmond.

The exodus continued and in October 2017, INM and the CEO reached a settlement and the CEO abruptly departed. Bizarrely, INM’s statement issued to the stock market simply stated that the CEO had departed without so much as advising who was even the Interim CEO. This leaked out to the media shortly after and was announced a day or two later as INM insider Michael Doorly.

It looked as if INM Chairman and representative of the largest shareholder, Leslie Buckley, had triumphed over the former CEO and would rule the roost indefinitely. Wishful thinking!

Then came another piece of drama. The Director of Corporate Enforcement, which is Ireland’s corporate watchdog, sued Mr. Buckley personally over documents which he had failed to disclose as part of its investigation. The two sides scrapped it out in Ireland’s High Court, with Mr. Buckley largely prevailing and successfully proving that the majority of the documents he refused to provide were the subject of legal privilege.

It transpired that the Director of Corporate Enforcement was also investigating a data privacy breach, in which a third party data security firm had allegedly been given access to INM’s systems for some unknown reason. This is currently pending, and placed a large shadow over the Chairman Mr. Buckley.

Faced with all this turmoil, on 19th January 2018, Mr. Buckley announced that he was stepping down as Chairman and that 4 new directors would be appointed. The departure and ratification took place at an EGM on 1st March attended by approximately 10 shareholders, amid a nationwide shutdown in Ireland due to a snowstorm.

On 7th March, Murdoch MacLennan was announced as the new Chairman. Mr. MacLennan is a media veteran and former CEO of the Telegraph Media Group in the UK.

With all these changes, INM had supposedly put the hugely damaging conflict between the CEO and Chairman in the past. The whole Newstalk proposal, which was never actually even brought to the board, cost INM its CEO, a €1.5M severance payment, its Chairman, hundreds of thousands in legal fees, an unresolved regulatory investigation, and left its reputation for corporate governance in tatters. The issue was supposed to be history given the departure of both of the protagonists to the dispute. More wishful thinking!

And The Knockout Punch ...

Under Irish company law, the Director of Corporate Enforcement is entitled to apply to the High Court in Ireland to appoint an investigator to any company on certain specified grounds. One such ground is if the business of a company is being carried on in an unlawful manner. That is what has been cited in the statement released by INM.

Whilst INM has not advised as to the reason for this application, it is widely assumed that this relates to the aborted Newstalk acquisition discussed in my previous articles.

While the investigator has not yet been approved and this requires the approval of the High Court, it is a real possibility. If an investigator is appointed, what will that mean for the stock price?

An investigator would have quite wide-ranging powers and can include investigating particular directors and requiring documentation. Following a lengthy process, a report is concluded and furnished to the High Court. The investigator will reach conclusions in relation to the Newstalk transaction, and whatever other matters he/ she has investigated, and the High Court has power to make orders as a result. These orders may include winding up the company (obviously not a runner here given INM's financial position) and remedying the disability suffered as a result of any breach of company law. Therefore, whilst an investigator's powers would be wide-ranging, it is important to be aware that the actual result of the investigation may not be significant.

The last high-profile investigator was appointed to DCC Plc in 2008 to investigate a share disposal. That investigator actually cleared the director of the company involved, and cited good corporate governance practices in the company. The whole investigation ended in a damp squib in 2010 when the Director of Corporate Enforcement told the High Court that he didn’t intend to do anything after all. The report was made public and everyone feels better. Or do they? The DCC investigation took 18 months and ended in a whimper. The precise cost cannot be determined as DCC’s annual reports avoided the issue. But it is safe to assume that an 18 month investigation of that nature cost many millions of euro.

The Newstalk issue is one that was mooted and presumably discussed by directors and management, but INM has repeatedly stated that it was not even brought before the board of directors. Had it been considered by the board and approved, then the lawfulness of that approval and the conduct of the directors could be scrutinised quite closely. However, given that the proposal did not even come before the board, and died at an early stage, it is hard to see what an investigator can actually recommend. In addition to that, the two main protagonists have left the stage, and presumably their conduct throughout the issue is past history.

There are rumours that the Director of Corporate Enforcement is focusing on an alleged data breach, and there is little information on that other than what surfaced in the course of the legal proceedings involving Mr. Buckley. If a third party was given access to INM's systems, which seems to be alleged, then that could be a serious issue.

It is fairly safe to say that if an investigator is appointed, it will cost INM many millions of euro. It will end any possibility (which might otherwise have been low) of a dividend being declared and paid in 2018. I have previously noted that a dividend of half a cent per annum would cost INM a modest €7m per annum, but I expect that the costs of an investigator would devour that amount.

Therefore, shareholders of INM could be facing an 12-18 month investigation which will devour millions in costs. I'm not convinced that the investigation will actually result in any significant issue for INM itself. With annual profits of €28m, INM can of course wear that cost. But the margin drop which caused so much damage in 2017 could be further eroded.

A positive spin on this is that any investigation would likely kill any future possibility of INM buying Newstalk, which started all this controversy. Also, an investigation would also result in full information on all these issues becoming public knowledge. Maybe then we can all move on.

Where Does It Go From Here?

I remain of the view that, despite all the negativity and the headline figures, INM remains undervalued.

INM is a profitable media group with revenues of almost €300m. Its profit margin was eroded badly due to impairments and other one-off costs, which may not be repeated outside of exceptional events (such as an investigator). There is no reason to believe that the margin cannot be restored to a healthier number when all the controversy clears.

The fact that the stock price has held its support level of €0.09 despite all the controversy and negative sentiment is quite telling. The turnover was very heavy on Monday last following the announcement of the court application and the stock price only dropped by around 5% in the day. That suggests that there were a significant number of bargain hunters in the market.

The bottom line is that INM’s poor performance has been the result of (i) digital revenues remaining static and failing to make up the anticipated losses in print media and (ii) the massive erosion of margins due to exceptional charges and supposed libel costs. These problems are fixable.

Much is made of INM's pension costs and these cancelling the cash reserves. I calculate INM’s pension obligation to be less than €10m per annum until 2023. A statement on 21st July 2017 stated quite definitively that “INM will make phased contributions amounting to over €50m, between [July 2017] and 2023”. Therefore, in that 6 year period INM will make phased contributions amounting to less than €10m per annum.

All told, I am still optimistic that INM’s stock price will increase towards its true value at some point. Given the potential investigation, this may be a slower process than previously anticipated.

The drag on the stock price and the negative sentiment should lift at some point, giving a significant increase from the current stock price.

