Hudson's Bay's (HBAYF) CEO Helena Foulkes on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Elliot Grundmanis

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. On behalf of HBC, I would like to welcome all of you to our fourth quarter conference call. With me on the call today are Richard Baker, Governor and Executive Chairman; Helena Foulkes, Chief Executive Officer; and Ed Record, Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to pass the call to Richard.

I would now like to pass the call to Richard.

Richard Baker

Thank you, Elliot, and good morning, everyone. The fourth quarter was a challenging period for HBC. While we are not pleased with our recent performance, we continue to capitalize on the value of our real estate portfolio and are taking action to improve our operating results.

During the year, we made some changes to the executive team, which we believe will help drive performance to the business. In particular, I’m pleased to have Helena Foulkes on Board as our CEO. Helena officially started on February 19, and I’m confident that her transformational leadership will invigorate HBC with a fresh perspective as she works to enhance our operating strategy.

The retail industry is undergoing a period of rapid change, and I believe that we remained well-positioned to succeed in the long-term. While we are not pleased with our recent operating performance, we took significant action during 2017 to continue to build a solid foundation for future growth. This included streamlining operations, increasing efficiencies, leveraging scale, organic growth in Europe and capitalizing on the value of our real estate.

Many of HBC’s North American associates undertook new roles and responsibilities and systems and processes were changed to better integrate the company’s banners and create a more nimble organizational structure. Similar to the third quarter, the ongoing implementation of the transformational plan caused disruptions in the business and negatively impacted our fourth quarter results. We are actively addressing these issues, and I’m confident in our leadership’s ability to work through them in the coming months.

In addition to improving our diverse retail offerings, we are constantly evaluating the best use of our real estate assets to create value for our shareholders and we’ll consider any action that is accretive. The agreement to sell the Lord & Taylor Fifth Avenue building is a recent example of our long track record of monetizing the value of our real estate assets.

We believe that there are additional opportunities to create partnerships that better utilize our physical space, while increasing traffic and improving the economics of our stores. Bringing other businesses into our space, such as WeWork, Topshop and Sephora, allow us to maximize productivity and drive additional traffic in key customer segments to HBC stores. In turn, these efforts improved the credit profile of a given building further enhancing the value of our real estate.

I would now like to officially welcome Helena Foulkes to the HBC family and we’ll pass the call over to her to provide some commentary on her impression so far. Helena is a seasoned retail executive with significant leadership experience and a track record of making bold decisions. It is a big win for us to bring her on Board as our new CEO, as we work on driving performance, increasing free cash flow and making the right strategic decisions to improve our retail business.

Helena Foulkes

Thank you, Richard. Hello, everyone. I’m honored to have joined such a storied company during a very dynamic time in the retail industry. HBC has an iconic portfolio of retail banners, valuable real estate and an innovative approach to M&A, all of which set us apart from our peers.

The future of retail will be defined by companies that think creatively about where the consumer and the world are headed. And I look forward to working with this great team and our partners to build upon strategies that capitalize on HBC’s physical and digital access and deepen our core operating effectiveness.

I spent the past six weeks visiting our stores and offices around the world and have been very impressed with the selling culture in our stores and how customer-focused our frontline associates are. It’s clear to me that there is a significant opportunity to build upon our solid foundation to realize the full potential of our business.

Our Saks Fifth Avenue and Hudson’s Bay team has spent a lot of time and effort to create an exciting shopping experience that capitalizes on our positioning in the luxury market and in Canada. In addition to the recent strength in luxury, it also appears that the strategy put in place at Saks Fifth Avenue are beginning to show their results.

Performance at our other North American banners, Lord & Taylor and HBC Off Price have clearly not met expectations, and I’m diving deeper to better understand those businesses and the best course of action to improve performance.

HBC Europe has the potential to deliver improved results, and I’ll be spending a significant amount of my time developing a comprehensive strategy to take advantage of the unique position that we have in the German market. Europe is a core part of our overall growth strategy and near-term initiatives include refining product assortments and reducing overhead expenses.

I’m a big believer in providing our customers with a seamless end-to-end shopping experience across all channels. While the company has made progress during the last few years, HBC still has a long way to go. And I believe that all of our banners have meaningful opportunity to continue to grow their online capabilities and to serve our customers.

As I continue to listen and learn from our associates and customers, I’m working with the leadership team to heighten accountability for near-term business results, improve our culture and develop a long-term strategic plan for the company. Overall, I’m encouraged by the opportunities ahead at HBC. I look forward to updating you in the coming quarters.

Before I pass the call to Ed to take you through the financials, I would like to thank all of our associates for giving me such a warm welcome. I look forward to working with all of you as we turn our focus to 2018. Ed?

Edward Record

Thank you, Helena, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, please note that all fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results include the 14th-week except comparable sales, which reported on the same 13-week basis as fiscal 2016.

During the fourth quarter, our banner saw mixed results. Hudson’s Bay continued its streak of comparable sales growth for the 30th consecutive quarter, while comparable sales of Saks Fifth Avenue grew for the third consecutive quarter.

Consolidated comparable sales trends improved slightly from the third quarter, decreasing by 2.4%, driven by sales declines at our other banners. For the quarter, comparable digital sales were up 9% at our department store banners and up 2.8% overall.

Gross profit rate in the quarter was 39.7% of sales, down 50 basis points from the prior year. This reduction in our overall rate was largely driven by lower margins at HBC Europe and at our Off Price division, partially offset by higher margins at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Adjusted SG&A expenses for the quarter were $1,525 million, an increase of $83 million compared to the prior year. As a percentage of sales, adjusted SG&A expenses were 32.5%, compared to 31.3% last year. The increase in SG&A dollars was driven by the extra week of operations, as well as additional expenses related to new stores opened during the year, partially offset by $57 million in savings from our transformation plan and a small positive impact from foreign exchange rates.

These factors, combined with lower overall comparable sales, resulted in an increased adjusted SG&A expense rate. The increase in gross margin dollars was not enough to offset the increase in adjusted SG&A expenses, resulting in an adjusted EBITDAR decline of $36 million to $528 million.

Increased rent expenses associated with our European expansion, as well as the additional rent expense from the 53rd-week further impacted our adjusted EBITDA during the quarter, resulting in a decline of $87 million to $317 million.

Finally, net earnings were $84 million in the quarter, compared to a net loss $152 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. Fiscal 2017 results include $181 million tax gain related to the revaluation of deferred tax liabilities as part of the recent U.S. tax reforms.

Normalized net income was $20 million, compared to $2 million in the prior year, primarily as a result of lower G&A expenses, as well as reduced impairments in share-based compensation. We’re not satisfied with these results and know we can do better. A company-wide focus on improving results and reducing inventory is expected to improve sales and gross margin performance in fiscal 2018.

Full-year savings from HBC’s transformation plan, which are expected to generate annual savings of $350 million by the end of fiscal 2018 will mostly offset increased expenses associated with stores previously opened during the back-half of fiscal 2017, new stores opened in 2018 and other operating activities.

We are committed to running our business as efficiently as possible and are exploring additional opportunities to reduce expenses. The anticipated improvement in results combined with reduced working capital requirements and lower capital expenditures is expected to significantly improve cash flow from operations and free cash flow.

The company is also evaluating all opportunities to capitalize on the value of its real estate portfolio and made meaningful progress in this area during 2017. HBC is currently marketing the Hudson’s Bay Vancouver flagship property and the company’s recent agreement to sell the Lord & Taylor New York flagship on Fifth Avenue values this asset at US$850 million, which is approximately 30% higher than the lender appraisal obtained in 2016.

In conjunction with the agreement to sell the Lord & Taylor building, HBC raised US$500 million from the issuance of preferred equity to run capital. These and other transactions served to improve liquidity, enhanced the company’s balance sheet and we ended the year with more than $1.7 billion in total liquidity.

The close of the Lord & Taylor flagship sale combined with significant free cash flow improvement are expected to further strengthen the company’s balance sheet and enhance overall liquidity in 2018. Fourth quarter capital investments, net of landlord incentives, totaled $114 million, a $51 million reduction from the prior year.

During 2017, we opened a total of 29 stores, including 12 in the Netherlands, while closing 26 stores across the company. Our store growth will moderate significantly in 2018, as we expect to open only 10 new stores, all of which were previously committed to, while closing approximately nine stores.

We currently expect to make net capital investments of between $460 million and $500 million during fiscal 2018, compared to $599 million in 2017. This reduction will further contribute to our goal of improving free cash flow in 2018.

That concludes my review of the quarter. I’ll pass the call back to Richard.

Richard Baker

Thank you, Ed. Before we conclude, I would like to thank all of our associates for their hard work and dedication during a very challenging time. Together, we are determined to grow sales and increase margins, while evaluating all opportunities to create shareholder value.

Operator, we will now open it up for questions.

Oliver Chen

Hi, and welcome, Helena. Thanks for all the comments. Our question was about store versus digital traffic. How are you feeling about the opportunity there? And is traffic one of the main variables in terms of driving equipment in the comp? And on the Off Price division, what was your thought on what’s happening there with merchandise execution or store layout, or what’s the timing and what’s your hypothesis about the opportunity to improve that comp?

And my last question was just about the model and free cash flow. What should be – what should we focus on in terms of the main determinants for improving your free cash flow over the medium to longer-term? Thank you.

Edward Record

Hi, Oliver, this is Ed. I’ll answer the traffic question, and then Helena can give you her insights into the business, and then we’ll come back with free cash flow. Obviously, as you look at traffic across our different banners, those that perform well in the quarter like Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue saw positive traffic. Those that had challenged top lines saw negative traffic as you would expect.

We continue to see traffic patterns improving through the fourth quarter throughout the year. The traffic that we are seeing in the banners that didn’t perform well other than potentially Lord & Taylor traffic wasn’t the main issue, we have other operational issues to improve there.

From a digital standpoint, as you would expect, traffic was up across all banners, and we feel good about the traffic on the digital. We obviously have a lot of opportunity to drive better digital results, but we feel good about the traffic we continue to get on the digital side. Helena, do you want to talk about your observations from the comp and opportunities?

Helena Foulkes

Yes. I mean, just overall, I would say that, I still see tremendous opportunity to operate at a higher level, both for stores and digital. But and the focus that I have is really getting in the shoes of the customer and creating a more customer-oriented mindset for all of our banners and digital property. And creating, as I said before in my speech, a seamless experience for our customers.

So while I applaud the work that the teams have done over the last few years, we are definitely, as a leadership team, seeing real opportunity to take our digital and store performance to the next level.

As it relates to Off Price, I think that this is a business that has opportunity and we put a new leadership team in place just recently for the Off Price business. They have dug into the performance last year. And there, as we speak, changing many elements of the plan to really, I think, perform at a higher level.

So I have a good degree of confidence on the Off Price business. And I would say that, as it relates to Gilt, that piece of the business is still one that we have more work to be done and we’ll get back to you on that. But overall, I think that their performance for Off Price last year was disappointing, as the category improved, I think, we had execution and strategy misses and we have an opportunity to turn that around this year.

Oliver Chen

That’s really helpful. And Ed, on the free cash flow and I know you’ve been also focused on inventory management and networking capital?

Edward Record

Yes. So obviously, that will be a big component of free cash flow. Last year, we burned over $900 million in cash, that’s just unacceptable. We were committed to significantly improving that and we expect to see improvements. We already guided to that CapEx number that’s between $100 million and $150 million less than last year.

While inventory ended in line and comp store inventories were down about 1% at the end of the year, we still think there’s another 5 or so percent of inventory reduction to take out of working capital for next year. And then, obviously, we expect profitability to improve. So those three metrics are the big ones that address significant improvements in the free cash flow for next year.

Oliver Chen

Okay, thank you. Best regards. I appreciate it.

Helena Foulkes

Thank you.

Edward Record

Thanks, Oliver.

Sabahat Khan

All right. Thanks and good morning. Just on the transformation that’s going on right now, can you maybe provide a little bit of color on what were some of the changes made last year? What was it that caused some of the disruption at the stores? And maybe what are some of the big buckets that you still need to execute on in 2018 to get to your target savings?

Helena Foulkes

Sure. This is Helena, I’ll take that one. So I think that, as I have come in and assess the transformation plan, I would start by saying that, I think, the goal of taking cost out of the business was the right one. And we certainly reduced headcount significantly and I think, that’s important in this climate to figure out how we take SG&A out of the business.

So I think, the strategy was the right one. I think that the execution of it was not good. I think that it started with issues of alignment at the top and then essentially poor change management. So we had a lot of moving parts in the second-half of last year with a good percentage of our folks in new positions and not enough clarity around their roles.

And the two functions in particular that we’re focused on fixing up are marketing and the digital centers of excellence, which I think in both cases caused us to take a step backward. And so we are laser-focused on that, as a team. I do see real opportunity, because I think there’s some low-hanging fruit for us to go after as it relates to just tightening up the transformation and I think that will help us this year.

Edward Record

Sabahat, this is Ed. We are – we remain on track from a physical standpoint to get all the savings that we committed to. Last year, we got roughly $150 million in savings. We expect to get another, at least, $150 million this year with being by the end of the year on a run rate at $350 million in total savings with obviously that last $50 million coming in in 2019.

Sabahat Khan

All right, perfect. And then just one more follow-up there on the – Helena, I think your comments about what you’re seeing across the business? I guess, at a high-level and I understand it’s early days. But I guess, when you’re looking at the banners, do you think some of the improvements are more maybe positioning-related, marketing, merchandising? I guess, what are your big picture thoughts right now based on your earlier read?

Helena Foulkes

Well, I think that – look, there’s a lot that I’m encouraged by. There’s the team here that is a good strong team that wants to win. And for me a lot of the changes really start with thinking about the culture of performance. So we’re focused right now on tightening our sense of accountability, driving results that all of us are looking for, and looking at the key metrics that we’re talking to you about today like cash flow.

So I think, it’s a bit too early to talk about our overall strategy, but it is clear that things do need to change. And I feel like, we have a very good roadmap for delivering better results in 2018. But it’s also allowing us an opportunity to step back and say what our long-term strategy to grow and put the company in a better cash position. So overall, I’m encouraged and we’re going through banner by banner, but it’s a bit too early to comment specifically on each of the banners.

Sabahat Khan

All right, great. And then just one last one for me, this maybe for you on CapEx. I guess, can you maybe talk about what are some of the big buckets within the CapEx spend this year? And as you look forward over the long run, what you think is a good level of CapEx sort of growth and maintenance included to keep the business growing?

Edward Record

Sure. I think as we look at it, as we said in the prepared remarks, we’re going to open 10 new stores this year. So that’s obviously a piece of the CapEx. Our Saks Fifth Avenue flagship stores under remodel and we expect to make significant progress on that this year. So that’s obviously a big spend. And then we continue to invest in digital and IT, both from a logistics standpoint, where we have world-class automation, but also from obviously, the customer-facing pieces online.

So those are the buckets that we’re spending significant dollars. And as we said, we’re guiding to have $450 million to $500 million in CapEx. My expectation is that in the ballpark of what we expect to be spending go-forward, and I think, that’s a reasonable number for us in the $450 million, where we have big opportunities with positive IRRs, you could see it bounce back up to $500 million, but that’s the range I see going forward.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, great. Thank you.

Patricia Baker

Thank you very much. Good morning. I have a number of questions. My first one is to you, Helena. I found your opening comments very interesting. And you called out HBC Europe is having potential and indicated that it is core to the business. When we were talking about Lord & Taylor and Off Price, you said you really need to do a deeper dive to understand and determine the best course of action.

And when Richard introduced you – he introduced you to somebody who’s got a track record of making very bold decisions, should we read into either – and you probably partly answer the Off Price piece, but maybe with respect to Lord & Taylor that you might have to make a bold decision longer-term once you go into that deep dive, because you didn’t call out either one of those as being core?

Helena Foulkes

I think, it’s really early Patricia. I’m six weeks in. I’m listening. I’m learning. I certainly would tell you there are no secret counts. We’re looking at every part of the business to improve performance and everything is on the table. And I have every intention of coming back to you with a more clear plan, but I’d say, it’s too early at this point.

Richard Baker

And Patricia, it’s Richard. I just want to add to that. Look, we’re living in a very dynamic retail environment and the world is changing rapidly. And we have been experimenting and positioning ourselves around the world with new concepts and new ways of doing things. It’s really fantastic, and we have leader here now who can look travel around the world and look into things we’ve opened up food halls.

We’ve opened up Topshops. We’ve opened up Sephoras. We’ve done Kleinfelds, all – we’re about to begin construction on to WeWork. As we look at all of these features, Helena in this new environment that we live in, Helena has a whole group of options that she can look at space and look at different concepts in different ways. So it’s – we think it’s a pretty exciting time.

Patricia Baker

No, I really appreciate that, and I appreciate Helena saying that everything is on the table and I do recognize that it is early days. I have a specific question on Off Price, and I don’t know whether you’d be willing to give this granularity. But your – the weakness that you saw in Off Price in the sort of execution and whatever misses there, would that have extended to the newer stores in Canada as well, or it’s just the U.S. issue?

Helena Foulkes

I would say that the overall Off Price segment was mostly impacted by the performance of Gilt…

Patricia Baker

Right.

Helena Foulkes

….which was really hurting us. And then in general, just given the magnitude of stores we have in the United States, the strategy that we had moved to about a year ago clearly was not working for the rest of the back-office business. So there are many components that we’re putting in place there and I still see opportunity in Canada.

I think that we have an opportunity to come in and be more crest for the customer and have a – but it’s fairly consistent, it will be consistent with how we’re thinking about the United States about, obviously, their merchandising opportunities which are unique in Canada.

Patricia Baker

Thank you. That’s helpful. I have one last question. I think that you said there was 26 closures in 2017. Where any of those closure stores in Europe or in Canada?

Edward Record

Yes, they were split, I think, we closed 17 in Europe and nine in Canada.

Patricia Baker

Okay. Thank you.

Edward Record

10 in Canada, sorry…

Richard Baker

Most of them were discontinued operations like sports arena and Home Outfitters, right?

Patricia Baker

Oh, fair enough. Okay. Can you talk about the Sears opportunity? It’s obvious that the last department stores standing, there’s an advantage there for you. Did you see any impact of the Sears closures and the – in the fourth quarter?

Helena Foulkes

I can start and you can fill in. So I – yes, I would say, in the fourth quarter, if anything that Sears closures may have hurt us a bit, the magnitude of their closeout clearly brought the consumer to their stores looking for some deep discounts. As we have now moved into a different era where they’re closed, we’re certainly seeing that those closures are helping us in the stores that are closest to the year. So we’re encouraged by the opportunity this year to serve those customers in a very unique way, I should say.

Patricia Baker

Thank you.

Edward Record

I would just add that we had experience with the Sears closures, obviously, before they all closed. They’ve been selling stores. We had very positive results there. And as we get further away from their liquidation, we continue to see the results improve.

Patricia Baker

Thank you, Ed.

Derek Dley

Okay, thanks. Just quickly on the CapEx guidance. So how much do you guys have left to spend at the Saks Fifth Ave store?

Edward Record

I think, it’s approximately 125 over the next three years or so.

Derek Dley

Okay. Okay, thanks. Now in terms of your guidance transformational plan here and the $350 million in expected savings. I noticed some commentary about in your press release on your call that you said you think that will mostly offset new store opening costs and additional operating costs. So can you just elaborate on what that means? I mean, does that mean that we’re not going to see this $350 million flow down to the bottom line in the near-term?

Edward Record

Well, I think, it will flow down to the bottom line. But we – as we said, we opened 29 stores last year. We’re going to open 10 stores this year. There’s additional SG&A with that and this will help offset that additional SG&A. So while we’re saving $150 million this year and ultimately $350 annually, that doesn’t mean SG&A is going to be $350 million less than it is.

Derek Dley

Right. But that – the comment on mostly implied that it’s not going to offset fully those opening costs. So with 10 stores and $150 million in savings, is that like it’s $15 million to open the store, is that the right way to read this, or I’m just trying to make the numbers work here?

Edward Record

No, I understand, but we opened 17 stores in the fall of last year that we still have to anniversary the 10 new stores this year and then there’s additional just overall increases in expenses. There’s significant minimum wage increases in Canada this year across the Board that are having an impact. So we expected also roughly net to a slight positive increase in SG&A.

Derek Dley

Okay. In terms of you guys online performance, we’ve seen a little bit of deceleration here just in terms of the year-over-year growth, which is albeit very, very strong in the front-half of the year. Is it just the case of your comping tougher numbers, or did you sort of witness in your view a moderation of that online business and what percentage of sales are now online?

Edward Record

We do about 70% of our business online. As we said in our prepared remarks, the department stores up 9%, we think there’s continued opportunity there to do better on digital. It had – it did slowdown in the third and fourth quarters. We think we’ve made some operational errors in our digital business that we’re looking at in improving and fixing as we move forward. And again, we think there’s significant opportunity in digital as we move forward.

Richard Baker

Guys, as we cut expenses rapidly, we did a subpar job on processes and transitioning positions and getting functions properly covered, that hurt our business in the fourth quarter. We are rapidly rectifying many of those issues already rectified rapidly cleaning up the balance of those.

Helena Foulkes

Yes, and I would just finish by saying, we are a 100% focused on creating a great seamless experience for our customers and we have many opportunities to improve from where we are today. And as Richard said, we’re not happy with how we executed the transformation plan and we see a real opportunity to turn that around and improve performance.

Derek Dley

Okay. Thank you. The nine – and I may have missed this, because I got bounced off the call for a second. Did you guys say so for the forecast for this year, it’s 10 new store openings. And did I hear correctly that there’s going to be nine store closures planned for 2018?

Edward Record

Yes, that’s accurate.

Derek Dley

And where are those store – what banners are those stores going to be closed?

Edward Record

The closings are primarily the Home Outfitters in Canada. Although there’s like four Lord & Taylor’s are closing and one Hudson’s Bay.

Derek Dley

Okay. And then just the last one, your guidance on free cash flow outlook. So we’re talking $150 million here less in CapEx plus a 5% reduction – targeted reduction in inventory for the year. When do you expect that you’ll have more visibility or proper pathway to being, at least, free cash flow break-even given that there was about $900 million reduction here this year?

Edward Record

Right. So I expect this year to be significantly improved, but still slightly negative with the expectation that we get to positive next year.

Derek Dley

Next year being 2019. Okay. Thank you very much.

John Zamparo

Hey, thanks. Good morning. In the last call, you mentioned you were very pleased with the results from Black Friday, but today you’re not pleased with overall performance in the quarter. So I guess two-part question. Is it fair to interpret that as the Christmas period not going as you’d hoped? And in general, can we conclude that, I guess, some sales from Black Friday are just now being pulled from what traditionally had taken place later in the holiday period and that this is what we should expect going forward?

Richard Baker

Well, overall, when you look at our holiday, we were relatively pleased with November. December was softer and then January performance was in-between the two. You continue to see business pulled into the Black Friday, Cyber Monday weekends with the law between then and Christmas getting deeper. I think, every type of retailer is seeing that in every channel. We were no different.

John Zamparo

Okay. Maybe we move to wage inflation, especially minimum wage, I think, you mentioned it, Ed, it’s an ongoing topic. And you guys have a lot of jurisdictions outside of the ones that are affected. But can you give us a sense of how material headwind this is for you?

Edward Record

Yes, total minimum wage, including Marriott company-wide is a $30 million or $40 million annual impact. So it’s not a huge headwind, but it is there.

John Zamparo

Okay. That’s very helpful. Thanks. And just one last one. Ed, I wanted to clarify a comment from earlier on the transformation plan. So of the $350 million in total savings, you said $150 million was achieved last year, another $150 million this year and then you’ll have, I guess, measures in place for the last $50 million, but we should expect that in 2019? Is that correct?

Edward Record

That is correct. So all of the payroll headcount reductions had taken place. They were all taken – they were all executed in 2017. We’ll get the back-half savings in 2018. The procurement savings, some of them were executed in 2017, we’ll get the benefit in 2018, and those that we put in place in 2018, we’ll get the continued benefit in 2019 and that’s at $50 million that carries over into 2019.

John Zamparo

Okay. Okay, understood. That’s it for me. Thank you very much.

