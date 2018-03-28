How Fortunes Are Kept: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Back in the ’90s dot-com boom, owning Books-a-Million seemed smart when its share price soared 1,000% in a week. But the ride all the way back down seemed less smart and was much less fun. The stock had surged on news that it had updated its website – something considered a big deal in 1998.

Here in 2018, stock and bond investments both have been heading down quite a bit. In this context, Rob Marstrand asks what has been going up. His answer – gold – may seem unexciting to investors long accustomed to the sweet rewards of growth stocks like FAANG, but it resonates with me. (I wrote in favor of gold as a cash equivalent last August.)

You should read the entire article for his closely argued analysis, but the reasons fall into two general categories: First, stock prices are abnormally high and, this time, the “bond airbag” is not deploying as shares fall; and second, characteristics of supply and demand, especially vis-à-vis fast-growing India and China, appear positive for gold, which also benefits from the lift it gets when financial crisis occurs.

For those reasons and more, he favors a 15% gold allocation, on top of a 35% cash position and 10% bond stash, for a total of 60% in conservative investments. Despite the fact that I have repeatedly argued for something like an equal-weight tripartite allocation to stocks, real estate and cash, I appreciate this recommendation and believe Rob has a good feel for today’s investment climate.

My reason is that I view the tripod as a goal to manage toward, but acknowledge it is hard to keep things perfectly aligned that way at all times. And that is where judgment and experience come to play. Stocks do seem rather pricey. Real estate, depending on where you are, has also achieved lofty heights, fueled by historically low mortgage rates that are now at last heading higher. So this seems like a good time to skew a portfolio to cash with which to scoop up deals when they become available and to cash equivalents like gold that – during some periods at least – can race ahead of the dollar and thus enhance long-term returns.

One seeming problem with this argument for a bland, multi-asset-based portfolio is that it could have been made several years ago, and look how much you would have stood to lose had you not been in the stock market during that time. And conversely, if stocks and real estate crashed and you deployed your cash, you could be bleeding for years before the markets stabilized and returned to growth.

To which my reply is: Exactly. That may not be how fortunes are made, but it is probably as good a guide as you can get to how they are kept. Baron Nathan Rothschild is quoted as revealing this very approach as his investing secret: “I never buy at the bottom and I always sell too soon.”

And that brings us back to the Books-a-Million example, with which we began this article. Collecting a 1,000% return on that stock would make for a great story, but I think the greater likelihood is that anyone who owned the stock flamed out with its steep decline. Internet stocks, as a broad theme, had an extraordinary heyday, but even that trend was not an easy bronco to bust, and ended in tears for many investors.

Every investment has its day, but the day is getting long for stocks. Perhaps this is indeed gold’s time to shine. But implicit in Rothschild’s strategy is that not only is the future unknowable but the present is dim too. Only in looking back do we have a degree of clarity, but that doesn’t help investors. What does help is broad asset allocation that keeps you a participant in risk-based and safety-based investments. And while reaching for balance, it seems reasonable to skew a portfolio towards either risk or safety when trends are themselves skewing toward the opposite extreme.

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, below please find links to other advisor-related content on today's Seeking Alpha. Also, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.

Douglas Tengdin, CFA: Disciplined portfolio management means trimming positions when they grow to dominate your holdings.

Jeff Miller: How to exploit an inefficient market.

Franklin Templeton Investments: DOL fiduciary rule still in limbo.

For more content geared to FAs, visit the Financial Advisor Center.