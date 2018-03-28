Is This REIT's 7.1% Yielding Dividend Worth The Investment?

The REIT has a high exposure to the retail sector as half of its net income is generated from its retail properties.

It has an attractive dividend yield of 7.1% and development projects that should improve its net operating income over time.

Investment Thesis

Morguard REIT (OTC:MGRUF) (TSX:MRT.UN) owns a portfolio of retail, office, and industrial properties in Canada. It has an attractive dividend yield of 7.1% and a list of development projects that should improve its net operating income over time. However, the REIT has higher exposure to the retail sector. Even though its share price appears to be undervalued, I believe investors may want to check other REITs first before making their investment decision.

Source: Company Website

What we like about Morguard REIT:

Geographically Diversified

Morguard REIT’s portfolio of properties is geographically diversified. As the pie chart shows, its properties are located in different provinces in Canada. Ontario represents about 41% of Morguard REIT’s total gross leasable area followed by Alberta’s 24%.

Source: Q4 2017 Financial Report

Well-Staggered Mortgage Maturities

Morguard REIT has well-staggered mortgage maturities. As can be seen from the table below, not one single year’s mortgage maturities represents more than 20% of its total mortgage amount. This reduces the impact of significant rate increases in one single year.

Source: Q4 2017 Financial Report

Attractive Dividend Yield of 7.1%

Morguard REIT currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.08 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 7.1% at today’s share price of C$13.57 per share. However, investors need to keep in mind that the REIT’s dividend has stayed the same since 2012. Morguard REIT’s dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 77.4%.

Development Projects will contribute to future Same Property NOI growth

Morguard REIT has identified many development projects that they hope to complete in 2018 and 2019 (see table below). As these projects are completed, its net operating income should get a boost.

Source: Q4 2017 Financial Report

However, we are concerned about the following:

Declining Occupancy Rate in its office properties

We are concerned about the occupancy rate of Morguard REIT’s multi-tenant office buildings. As the chart below shows, the occupancy ratio declined to the low of 82% in Q3 2017 and has only moved up by one percentage point in Q4 2017. The decline was due to lease expiries at certain of the REIT’s Ottawa and Alberta properties.

Source: Q4 2017 Financial Report

Higher Exposure to the retail industry

Retail properties represent about 56% of Morguard REIT’s total gross leasable area and 52% of its total net operating income in the fourth quarter. As we know, traditional brick-and-mortar stores are going through rapid changes due to the rise of e-commerce. While demand for retail properties remain robust, the shift in landscape means that many properties need to be reconfigured to fit the different needs. Morguard REIT’s higher exposure to the retail industry means that they may have to invest heavily to reconfigure their existing properties to attract tenants.

Valuation Analysis

Investors owning Morguard REIT’s shares may not find much enthusiasm as its share price has declined by nearly 14% in the past year. As the table below shows, its price to 2017 AFFO ratio of 11.5x is the lowest among four REITs that we have included in the comparison. The REIT's valuation is about 3.2x multiple below the average of its Canadian peers. However, its dividend yield of 7.1% is about 70 basis points above the average of 6.4%. Its price to net asset value (“NAV”) of 67% is also the lowest among its Canadian peers. From the comparative analysis, Morguard REIT appears to be undervalued.

P/AFFO 2017 2018E 2019E Dividend Yield P/NAV Morguard REIT 11.5 11.3 11.1 7.1% 67% Artis REIT 12.0 11.8 11.1 8.0% 91% H&R REIT 12.2 11.8 12.0 6.7% 81% Allied Properties REIT 23.2 22.0 20.6 3.9% 97% Average 14.7 14.2 13.7 6.4% 84%

As of March 23, 2018 (Source: Created by author; TD Securities)

But is it a Buy?

Although Morguard REIT appears to be undervalued, the company’s share price has continued to trend downward. We note that its share price has recently crossed its 50-day moving average, but quickly fell back below the average line.

Source: YCharts

We are concerned about the company’s higher exposure to the retail sector. We believe REITs such as H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF) offers better growth prospect than Morguard REIT. H&R REIT does not have a high exposure to the retail sector. In addition, H&R REIT also has a portfolio of multi-family properties. We believe H&R REIT might offer better growth prospect than Morguard REIT.

Investor Takeaway

Morguard owns a portfolio of geographically diversified properties across Canada. It has a list of development projects that should help increase its net operating income in the near future. The REIT appears to be undervalued. However, its higher exposure to the retail sector makes us hesitant to recommend it a buy. We think H&R REIT might be a better choice for investors.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

