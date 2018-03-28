Medallion Financial: Misunderstood Medallion Loan Valuations Hide Potential For Significant Write-Downs

Marking these loans to $315k per medallion would require $35.5 million of additional write-downs, 23% of the total NYC-portfolio.

MFIN is valuing medallions as high as $747k per medallion, 237% LTV on Management's own estimated collateral value.

67% of the NYC portfolio is carried at a value greater than $315k per medallion, at an average value of $484k per medallion (54% higher than management’s own estimated value).

MFIN estimates collateral value is $315k per medallion (despite arm’s-length transactions of $185k), but only marks 90+ days-past-due loans to this value. What is the valuation for the remaining portfolio?

Management doesn't disclose their average and maximum loan fair-value per medallion and would have us believe they are “in line” with other banks in terms of medallion valuations.

Despite management’s assurances that MFIN has conservatively written down its medallion loan portfolio, the company continues to carry these loans significantly higher than current collateral value, resulting in a portfolio of loans that are 39% (10-K pg F-12) past due with a LTV of 223% at current market values.

The Question: What is MFIN’s loan fair value per NYC medallion (“LFV/med”)?

Knowing MFIN’s LFV/med would allow us to calculate the Loan-to-Value (“LTV”) for their portfolio, or, better yet, for each individual loan. LTV is an essential factor in evaluating distressed loan portfolios, for which MFIN’s medallion portfolio at 39% past due certainly qualifies. Borrowers are less and less likely to repay their loans as the LTV rises above 100%, regardless of what personal guarantees exist. Having an understanding of MFIN’s LFV/med and LTV, will provide an indication on the likelihood that their portfolio will be repaid.

In order to calculate LFV/med, we start with what we know from MFIN, as of 12/31/2017:

Medallion Corp. had 350 NYC medallion loans recorded at a total Fair Value of $151.3 million (10-K pg F-39)

Management estimates the collateral value of a NYC medallion to be $315k, and handicap accessible to be $268k (Q4 2017 Conference Call)

But MFIN has marked down ONLY 90+ days past due loans to estimated collateral values (Q2 2017 Conference Call) Meaning, LFV/med of 90+ days past due is $315k, or $268k for handicap

Investors have no idea what the LFV/med is for the rest of MFIN’s portfolio, including performing and up to 89 days past due, as well as Medallion Bank’s entire portfolio.

Because LFV/med is such an important metric, other medallion lenders have been providing the average for their entire portfolio (not delinquent only), and others even provide their maximum LFV/med, as seen in Exhibit 1.

Exhibit 1

Medallion Lenders Loan Fair Value per Medallion

(Dollars in Thousands, As of 12/31/17)



Since MFIN does not provide this metric, I had to calculate it on my own.

The Process: Finding MFIN’s LFV/med was a grueling exercise

I used MFIN’s EX 99.1 to get the list of every NYC Medallion loan that is held by Medallion Corp. (note this does not include Medallion Bank). The EX 99.1 does not include the number of medallions that secure the total portfolio, nor each individual loan. To find the number of medallions backing each individual loan I used two sources:

Medallion Vehicles Authorized spreadsheet, from the NYC TLC Provides each medallion number outstanding, and the name of who holds the medallion (name corresponds to the “Obligor Name” in MFIN’s EX 99.1) New York State Standard Debtor Search Provides every New York Debtor and the associated collateral (medallion numbers are included in the collateral)

Using these sources, I found how many medallions are collateralizing each loan in the EX 99.1 that had a Fair Value of over $185k, which was a total of 265 loans.

As an example “Apple Cab Corp ##” is secured by two NYC Medallions: #4H13 and #4H14. As of 12/31/2017, this loan had a Loan Fair Value of $1,329k, a LFV/med of $665k. It is also worth mentioning that this loan was originally due April 2017, and was marked as non-performing in Q3-17. It appears MFIN extended the maturity date in Q4 to keep the days past due below 90 and avoid writing the loan down to an LFV/med of $315k.

It is not worth doing this exercise for any loans with a Fair Value below $185k, as this is a reasonable current floor price (it was the cash price received from the block-bankruptcy auction last year). As the lender, MFIN is likely to be repaid on these loans as the collateral value is worth more than the value of the respective loan. This is also a small subset of Medallion Corp.’s NYC medallion loan portfolio, representing only 7% of carrying value.

The Answer: MFIN’s LFV/med is as high as $747k, and 67% of the total portfolio has a LFV/med greater than MFIN’s own estimated collateral value of $315k

Exhibit 2 shows Medallion Corp.’s NYC Taxi Medallion Loan portfolio, broken down by LFV/med ranges.

Exhibit 2

Medallion Corp. Loan Fair Value per Medallion

(Dollars in Thousands)



A few takeaways:

MFIN believes the collateral value of a NYC medallion is $315k, yet 67% of their portfolio is carried above that value

The over $315k group has an average LFV/med of $484k 154% LTV to MFIN’s estimated collateral value 262% LTV to recent realized cash sales of $185k

41% of the total portfolio has an average LFV/med of over $500k

19% of the total portfolio has an average LFV/med of over $600k

Now let’s compare Medallion Corp.’s calculated LFV/Med to comparable medallion lenders:

Exhibit 3

Medallion Lenders Loan Carrying Value per Medallion

(Dollars in Thousands, As of 12/31/17)

“We appear to be pretty much in line with the other banks in terms of [medallion] valuations as of year-end December 31”

-Andrew Murstein – Q4 2017 Conference Call (3/2/2018)

Based upon the data in Exhibit 3, it is clear that Medallion Corp.’s valuation is not “in line” with other banks. First, management’s targeted value of $315k is 31% higher than the average of the comparable banks ($315k vs. $240k). Second, with MFIN only writing down loans more than 90 days past due to that targeted $315k, the portfolio average is actually $413k per medallion, or 72% above the comp average. Finally, as the market value of medallions has continued to decline, I expect the comp average to continue to trend lower towards the recent market price of $185k. At this value, Medallion Corp.’s portfolio is overvalued by more than a factor of two.

Seeing these results gives clarity on why MFIN has avoided providing this information to investors: Reality does not support their assertions of an appropriately valued medallion loan book.

Implications: Medallion Corp.

I think it is an uncontroversial statement to say these medallion loans are overvalued. Avoiding write-downs to a realistic valuation has resulted in higher reported earnings and a higher NAV. In order to get valuations to a more reasonable level MFIN would need to take significant provisions, as other medallion lenders have already done. This will result in decreased net income and a decline in NAV. Furthermore, we can use the above data to calculate how much provisioning is needed to write down the medallion loans to a specific LFV/med.

For example, if Medallion Corp. were to value all loans at an LFV/med of $315k, it would result in $35.5 million of additional write-downs. Math as follows:

Medallion Corp. currently has 210 medallions with an LFV/med above $315k

These 210 medallions have an average LFV/med of $484k

Would need $169k write down per medallion ($484k minus $315k)

A total write down of $35.5 million ($169k multiplied by 210 medallions)

Exhibit 4 highlights the required write downs using a range of LFV/med values:

Exhibit 4

MFIN Write Down Under Various Fair Value Assumptions

(Dollars in Thousands)



Using MFIN’s own estimated collateral value would require writing off 23% of Medallion Corp.’s NYC medallion loan portfolio, or 26% of MFIN’s tangible NAV. On the other hand, using actual market prices of $185k LFV/med would require writing off 52% of their NYC medallion loan portfolio, or 58% of MFIN’s tangible NAV.

It is important to remember that this is only considering Medallion Corp.’s NYC medallion exposure. There is further downside regarding medallion loans in other cities and the NYC medallion loan portfolio at the Bank.



Implications: Medallion Bank

Unfortunately, we lack most of the same data for Medallion Bank, so calculating the implications for the Bank requires making assumptions. The limited data we are provided includes:

The Bank’s gross medallion loans outstanding of $223.7 million and allowance for losses of $42.4 million (total medallion portfolio only, not broken out by city) (10-K pg F-65)

Consolidated Principal Balance of Managed medallion loans by city, e.g. the gross amount of medallion loans at Medallion Corp. and the Bank (10-K pg 5)

Since we are also given the Principal Balance of Medallion Corp. we can calculate that the Bank had $197.6 million of NYC medallion loans, gross ($366.3 million total less $168.7 million of Medallion Corp.)

If we were to assume all of the Bank’s allowance corresponded to the NYC medallion loans (they are not, but let’s take the side of extreme conservatism), they would have a net exposure of $155.2 million.

Because there is no EX 99.1 for the Bank, I am unable to find out how many medallions are backing the loans in this portfolio. However, because the valuation process for Medallion Corp. and the Bank appear to be similar, I believe it is fair to assume that the Bank would need an equivalent percentage write-down as Medallion Corp.

Exhibit 5 highlights the write downs necessary assuming the various write-down percentages as calculated above for Medallion Corp.

Exhibit 5

Medallion Bank Write Down Under Various Fair Value Assumptions

(Dollars in Thousands)

Medallion Bank has already breached its Tier 1 Leverage Ratio requirement (minimum of 15%) three times in the past two years, including the most recent period as of 12/31/2017. Based on my estimates, the Bank’s Tier 1 Ratio would be considerably lower if its NYC portfolio were valued at a realistic level. Regulators have allowed Medallion Bank to continue operating with a ratio of as low as 14.47%. Investors should be concerned whether regulators will be as forgiving if this ratio dropped below 12.5% or into the single digits. I believe that artificially inflating the Bank’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio is yet another reason that MFIN has kept its LFV/med at unrealistically high, and frankly unsupportable, levels.

Conclusion

MFIN has avoided disclosing to shareholders its loan fair value per medallion marks

MFIN is overvaluing their NYC medallion loan portfolio by any comparable standard

MFIN has given problematic statements, such as “We appear to be pretty much in line with the other banks in terms of [medallion] valuations as of year-end December 31 [2017]”

Similar overvaluation at Medallion Bank hides the fact that the Bank is significantly underfunded and that MFIN needs to complete a significantly dilutive equity offering to shore up funding

I believe this necessary equity offering is the fundamental reason that MFIN converted from a BDC to a C Corp – so that the Company is able to issue equity at a discount to stated book value (also explains the new analyst coverage)

Downside Risks to My Thesis:

NYC medallion values could rally 300%+, making MFIN’s valuation marks appropriate

Taxi drivers could repay their loans to MFIN in full, despite the loans having a negative equity value of hundreds of thousands of dollars supported by an income of ~$50k/year

Correspondence with MFIN:

Subsequent to my analysis I emailed the Company expressing my concern regarding their NYC medallion valuations and requested basic information, including: the average and maximum LFV/med for the total NYC portfolio, and any back-up information to support that MFIN is in-line with other lenders regarding medallion valuations. MFIN did respond, but as of this publishing date they have yet to provide any kind of answer or response to my questions.

