Credit Suisse: Is This Restructuring Story Still A Buy?

With that being said, most of the positives have been already factored into the share price, while the bank’s CEO was cautious on CS’s trading results in the first quarter.

The bank’s focus on operational efficiency has led to a higher RoE, and a better cost/income ratio still remains a major catalyst for the group’s profitability metrics.

In contrast to Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse has done a very good of restructuring its business model.

When we last wrote on Credit Suisse (CS), we thought that the stock presented a speculative buying opportunity ahead of Q317 numbers. Our view was based on the fact that Credit Suisse was one of the main beneficiaries of improving trends at Credit, which, at the time, was the best-performing division within the FICC (Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities). After the Q3 results release, the stock reached $20 per ADR, and, after that, CS slid by 12% due to a sector-wide sell-off in European financials.

On March 21st, the bank’s CEO, Tidjane Thiam, surprised the market with his comments on CS’s trading revenues. Despite a spike in volatility at the start of the year, Mr. Thiam said that the first quarter was “very confused”:

“January was a strong month, February was strange and March is a bit all over the place.”

Source: Bloomberg

Mr. Thiam also added that “people (CS’s clients) are just sitting on the sidelines”.

These comments did come as a surprise, given that the market had expected higher volatility to give a decent boost to CS’s revenues, especially given the bank’s significant exposure to Cash Equities. What’s more, a month ago, Credit Suisse said that trading revenue had rebounded very strongly in January.

In addition, according to Dealogic, the group’s Capital Markets unit also had a weak Q1 as its total IBD revenues (ECM + DCM + M&A) fell by 13% q/q and 18% y/y. For comparison, UBS’s (UBS) revenues grew by 10% q/q and 2% y/y.

Source: Dealogic, JPMorgan Research

In contrast to Deutsche Bank (DB), Credit Suisse has done a very good of restructuring its business model. Cost-cutting measures have already led to a higher RoTE. What is important here is that a better cost/income ratio still remains a cornerstone of CS’s restructuring story.

Source: Company data

Importantly, CS has one of the highest cost/income ratios among global IBs.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

The execution on cost-cutting initiatives has been excellent so far, and the market did appreciate those efforts. As a result, lower operating costs have been already factored into consensus estimates. While we do believe that Mr.Thiam and his team will most likely deliver on their cost-cutting targets, there is little room for error. Thus, any miss on costs would likely lead to a sell-off in the stock.

Capital, dividends and USD weakness

Another part of CS’s investment case is the bank’s solid capital position, which should allow it to raise its dividend payout ratio. As shown below, the CET1 ratio printed at 12.8% in 4Q17, above management’s guidance of 12.5%.

Source: Company data

As a result, the consensus currently expects a 4.25% dividend yield for FY2019 and a 5.3% dividend yield for FY2020.

Source: Bloomberg

Similar to cost-cutting initiatives, the market is well aware of the bank’s strong capital ratios and, in our view, higher dividends have also been priced in.

More importantly, there is a material headwind that will have a negative impact on the bank’s CET1. As shown below, although CS is a Swiss bank, a weaker USD leads to a lower CET1. According to the bank’s disclosure, a 10% weakening of USD against CHF would decrease CET1 ratio by 2.4bps.

Source: Company data

Given the recent weakness in USD, we would not rule out that the bank will take a more cautious approach towards its payout ratio. As such, we believe there is a downside risk to dividends.

Another negative is a higher LIBOR. Credit Suisse does not disclose its asset-liability mismatch, but given the chart above, we have a suspicion that its funding mix has a similar FX structure. In other words, we believe that USD-denominated funding correspond to a significant part of the bank’s liabilities. As a result, the recent spike in LIBOR is likely to put pressure on the bank’s funding costs. Notably, Deutsche Bank has already made a profit warning.

Valuation

Based on a P/TB- RoTE basis, Credit Suisse is fairly valued. Notably, the consensus expects CS to deliver a double-digit RoTE in 2019. This confirms our view that most of the positives have been already priced in. One may argue that the stock’s implied cost equity is still high compared to the sector’s average. We do not agree with this argument as CS’s revenues are still much more volatile compared to the sector. More importantly, the European IBs continue to face structural and cyclical headwinds.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

Bottom line



If you believe that the European investment banking industry will recover from here, then CS is probably the best play on that theme. Management has done a very good job of restructuring its business model and CS is now a more efficient and more focused bank. With that being said, many factors are outside of the management’s control. With the European investment banking industry facing structural headwinds and rising competition from US peers, we believe CS’s risk/reward is balanced now. Fortunately, there is no shortage of more attractive opportunities in the European banking space.

