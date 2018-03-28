CarGuru Could Be Driven Lower By Lockup Expiration

If just some of these currently restricted investors cash in on shares, the secondary market could be flooded and there could be a sharp, short-term decrease in share price.

We believe they will be eager to do so - CARG has a return from IPO of more than 110%.

When the 180-day IPO lockup period for CARG expires, pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will be able to sell large blocks of currently restricted shares for the first time.

The 180-day lockup period for CarGurus, Incorporated (CARG) ends on April 10, 2018. (Source: Nasdaq.com) When this six-month period concludes, the company’s pre-IPO shareholders will have the ability to sell their more than 67 million currently-restricted shares.

(Source: S-1/A)

The potential for an increase in the volume of shares traded on the secondary market could negatively impact the stock price of CARG when the lockup expires.

Currently CARG trades in the $33 to $35 range, more than double its IPO price of $16. Shares of CarGurus have fluctuated during this six-month period, reaching a high of $38.53 on March 12 after dipping to $29.40 on February 9.

Business Overview: Online Auto Marketplace

CarGurus operates an online auto marketplace that brings together buyers and sellers of both new and used cars around the world. The platform provides third-party validation on dealer reputations, pricing, and other key data related to car purchases. Through June 2017, CarGurus had a network of close to 40,000 dealers and 5.4 million automobile listings. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and was founded in 2005.

(Source: S-1/A)

In its SEC filings, CarGurus notes that Google Analytics showed the company had nearly 61 million average monthly sessions in the U.S. for the second quarter of 2017, an increase from 45 million for the same time period in 2016. In addition, during the second quarter of 2017, more than 78 percent of visitors to the website used mobile devices to access the site. CarGurus generates revenue through subscriptions from dealers and selling advertising. The company’s client base of dealers grew 66 percent between 21015 and 2016, and the company expects that growth to continue.

CarGurus offers its proprietary analysis to produce deal ratings of “Great Deal, Good Deal, Fair Deal, High Priced, or Overpriced." Its Instant Market Value algorithm determines a reliable market value for any vehicle within its local market. The site also gives data on dealer ratings, vehicle history, time on site, and price history.

(Source for details on company profile and information is the CARG S-1/A)

Financial Highlights

CarGurus recently reported the following financial highlights:

Fourth Quarter 2017

Total revenue was $90.6 million for an increase of 49 percent vs. the same time period the prior year.

GAAP operating income was close to break even. Non-GAAP operating income reached $4.8 million.

GAAP net income was $2.3 million. Non-GAAP net income was $5.3 million.

For the entire fiscal year of 2017:

Total revenue was $316.9 million, an increase of 60 percent vs. 2016.

GAAP operating income was $15.3 million. Non-GAAP operating income of $20.3 million.

GAAP net income was $13.2 million. Non-GAAP net income of $15.8 million.

(Source for selected financials is CarGurus investor website)

Management Team

CEO Langley Steinert founded CarGurus in 2006. He's also a Venture Partner at OneLiberty Ventures. His previous experience includes positions at Viaweb, Papyrus, Lotus Development Corp., and Jet Form. Mr. Steinert founded TripAdvisor in 2000. Mr. Steinert has an MBA from Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College and BA from Georgetown University.

COO Samuel Zales has been with CarGurus since November 2014 in various positions. His previous experience comes from senior positions at ClickSquared, BuyerZone, American Express, Bain and Company, Locu Inc., and MediaRadar.Mr. Zales holds an MBA with distinctions from Northwestern University and a BA from Dartmouth College.

(Management information sourced from company website).

CarGurus faces competition from an array of sources. Other electronic platforms dedicated to buying and selling cars include TrueCar.com (TRUE), Cars.com (CARS), and AutoTrader.com. Other competition comes from local dealers, Internet search engines, and online auto content publishes such as KBB.com and Edmunds.com.

Early Market Performance

CarGurus’ IPO priced at $16 per share, above its expected price range of $13 to $15. The stock has fluctuated, but essentially increased in value to over double its IPO price. Currently, the stock trades in the $33 to $36 price range.

Conclusion: Short Shares before April 10, 2018

When the CARG IPO lockup period expires on April 10th, a large group of pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders - comprised of eight individuals and eleven corporate entities - will have the opportunity to sell more than 67 million shares of currently-restricted stock for the first time.

(Source: S-1/A)

We believe that they will be eager to do so - CARG has a return from IPO of more than 110%. If just some of these individuals and corporate entities cash in on just a portion of their currently restricted holdings, the dramatic increase of shares in the secondary market could cause a sharp, short-term dip in CARG share price.

Risk-tolerant investors should consider shorting shares ahead of the April 10th IPO lockup expiration date. Interested investors should cover their short positions during the April 11th and April 12th trading sessions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CARG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.