China's Regulation On Fintech Sector: Disaster Or Opportunity?

Overseas IPOs of China's Fintech sector will slow down, which increases the scarcity of current stocks.

The regulatory shock has been fully priced in and prices have stabilized over the recent period.

The sudden hit from regulatory authority at the end of 2017 caused a big sell-off for newly listed Chinese Fintech companies.

2017: A Big Year for China's Fintech IPOs

Yirendai Limited's (YRD) NYSE IPO on Dec. 19, 2015, marked the start of overseas IPO of China's Fintech companies. After a quiet 2016, things quickly picked up in 2017. There were six IPOs from the Chinese Fintech sector in a year, with a total of $1.97 billion raised.

Company IPO Date Exchange Size, $ MM China Rapid Finance (XRF) 2017.4.28 NYSE 60 Qudian, Inc. (QD) 2017.10.18 NYSE 900 Hexindai Inc. (HX) 2017.11.3 NASDAQ 50 PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF) 2017.11.10 NYSE 270 Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) 2017.11.16 NYSE 185.62 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ADS (LX) 2017.12.21 NASDAQ 108

The crowded IPOs were due to the rapid growth of China's Fintech sector in recent years. Take Qudian, Inc. (QD), for example: The company suffered $37 MM (233 million RMB) net losses in 2015, but reported net profit of $92 MM (577 million RMB) one year later. In 2017, it achieved 231% growth in revenue and 275.3% in net profit.

And it's not just Qudian; all six companies mentioned here had similar growth curves in 2015-17. Although they focus on different areas (pay-day loans, auto loans, etc.) within the leading business, they all benefit from the insufficient coverage of traditional lenders (such as banks) in China, especially for people with little or no credit history.

According to the report from China's Central Bank, which collects personal credit information from all banks, the official credit system only covers 870 million people. This means that nearly 500 million Chinese people are not covered by the official credit system. And for the 870 million people who can be found in the credit system, more than 50% of them don't have sufficient credit histories to borrow from banks. This means that about two-thirds of the entire population can't borrow from traditional lenders, which left a huge void for nontraditional lenders, Fintechs, to step into.

Everything Looks Good, Until…

Following the momentum in the second half in 2017, quite a few other Fintech companies in China are "queuing" for IPO overseas, such as QuantGroup, DianRong, etc. They also enjoyed the rapid growth of the online lending market.

Everything looks good, right? Well, yes, until the government wants to do something about it.

On Nov. 21, 2017, an administrative order issued by the Internet Banking Risk Management and Regulation Office ruined the dreams of gold diggers. (The Office is currently an organization of China's Central Bank.) Basically, the order called off the issuance of new online P2P company licenses. The reason behind the order is that due to the rapid growth of online lending, some problems have been noticed by the regulators. These problems include extremely high interest rates, illegal collections, lack of risk management, etc.

Although the order on Nov. 21 only banned the new issuance of online lending licenses, it was interpreted as a wave of intensive regulatory movements on the entire industry, including the current players.

On Dec. 1, 2017, the Office issued another order, with more specific requirements on online lending business. The key requirements include:

The annualized interest/fees for any lending products can't be higher than 36%.

All online lending business has to have a specific scenario (such as auto loan, debt consolidation, etc.).

The lenders have to enhance their risk management processes, and no illegal collection will be permitted.

The market has reacted quickly as well. QD, PPDF, and JT lost 30%-40% within one week of the first order issued. XRF wasn't impacted as badly by the first order, but suffered gradual losses after the second order was issued.

LexinFintech (LX), which IPO'd after the regulatory hammer, survived the big sell-off. But this isn't all that easy and fortunate as it sounds, as Lexin had to completely rewrite their prospectus one week before the IPO, shrinking the size from $500 MM to $108 MM.

So, What's the Best Strategy Here?

Now that we know what happened behind the scenes, what's our strategy? I am interpreting the regulatory movements in two ways. On the negative side:

The "easy money" era for online lenders is over. With a 36% interest rate cap and greater scrutiny of business operations, online lenders won't be able to make easy money any more. The revenue growth and profit margin will likely to drop (as shown in the Q4 reports from some).

Companies' costs for risk management and compliance will likely increase.

On the positive side (yes, there are positives):

The regulation was intended for the long-term health of the entire industry, and it will help filter the real players from those who are just speculating for a "hit and run."

The suddenly increased pressure will slow down the other Fintech companies' IPO processes, which will increase the scarcity of the current listed companies.

Overall, the negative impact from the regulatory shock has been fully priced in as prices have been stabilized in recent months. I don't expect to see any industry-level regulatory shocks in the near future, which makes trading on the actual fundamentals of the companies a good strategy again.

