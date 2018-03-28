BioAmber's (BIOA) CEO Rick Eno on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BioAmber Inc. (NYSE:BIOA) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Rick Eno

Thank you, Roy, and good morning everyone. I would like to lead of with a summary of our Q4 and year-end performance, discuss our priorities moving forward and then go over the financial results. Q4 2017 sales of bio-succinic acid were a record $5.4 million over a 750% increase year-over-year and a 63% over Q3 2017. On an annual basis 2017 sales were $14.9 million, an increase of approximately 81% above the $8.3 million in 2016. We are pleased with the solid growth, which is reflective of our growing customer base and the potential of bio-succinic acid as an important chemical building block.

Profitability in the fourth quarter 2017 showed material gains from Q4 2016. Gross margins improved from negative 231% to negative 20%, while costs were reduced in all key areas including G&A, R&D and sales and marketing with EBITDA margins substantially improving. In addition to the record revenues, we continue to broaden out our customer base. We added five new customers in Q4 and have added another eight new customers to date in Q1 and are now selling to over 80 customers in 17 countries.

Spending a few minutes on our commercial activities. We recently announced a new product launch with an innovative European company Aqua Concept. Aqua Concept is launching a new coolant product based upon BioAmber succinic acid. In addition to offering a more sustainable footprint, this new product offers a number of improved performance characteristics versus incumbent products.

We look forward to growing this new impactful product with Aqua Concept. This is just one of the many customers launching new products with bio-succinic acid that we have been working with over the past months and years and we look forward to highlighting others going forward in 2018.

With regards to longer-term growth, we’ve made significant progress on penetrating the animal feed in PET markets. These markets have an addressable size of approximately 400,000 tons and 700,000 tons of bio-succinic respectively each several times larger than our current capacity. In animal feed, a recent independent study concluded that supplementing animal feed with succinic acid offer substantial benefits for growth performance and gut health in nursery pigs.

This result builds on previous BioAmber studies that show that minimum inhibitory concentration, or MIC, of succinic acid towards several pathogenic microorganisms is lower than that of other organic acids on the market suggesting bio-succinic is more effective and economical. In PET, we’re targeting the replacement of isophthalic acid, which is used approximately three weight percent in the manufacture of the PET bottles.

Bio-succinic acid is showing the potential to reduce the cost as well as the greenhouse gas impact of PET bottle production. We are scaling up this innovation with the developmental partners in China and in Europe, where we have had three recent successful scaleup trials producing PET packaging resin. We will be rapidly moving forward with both animal feed and PET into 2018 and 2019 with leading players in the industry.

On the cost side, we have embarked on an aggressive cost-reduction program to reduce the variable cost of manufacture at our Sarnia acid by 25% to 35%. This overall program consists of four integrated projects, which will improve overall yield and efficiency. We expect to see the initial benefits of this program as early as Q3 2018.

From an operational standpoint, we continue to maintain high product quality standards, while working to drive our cost structure down. Q4 was a record revenue quarter and will continue to operate the plant in cadence with sales demand and look forward to driving our cost structure even lower.

Other key accomplishments in the fourth quarter, as well as 2018 year-to-date include, BioAmber has been accepted into the Canadian Capital Trade System and expects further reduction in variable cost to the selling of carbon credits, albeit in its early stages, we foresee the sale of these credits having a positive impact as we ramp-up to full capacity.

In January, BioAmber renegotiated a senior lender debt to release US$3.3 million in unrestricted cash and in February, BioAmber raised US$7 million in an equity offering. In reference to our share listings, the BioAmber shares have been delisted from the NYSE and the TSX and are currently trading on the over-the-counter market. We are evaluating a number of alternatives to regain a listing on a major exchange.

With regards to strengthening the balance sheet, we plan to build upon our recent $7 million raise and are currently working with partners, lenders and other investors as we continue to fund the company’s growth.

To summarize our priorities moving forward, we will continue to build our top line by adding new customers and growing our existing customer base. We will continue to develop new applications for our bio-succinic acid given that these new markets open up material revenue opportunities for us.

We believe we are the lowest-cost producer in the world and will continue to aggressively drive down our cost structure and then finally, the entire company is working to move our operations to the gross margin positive at the plant level followed by profitability at the corporate level. We believe this performance will unlock growth opportunities for us, including a second plant that will convert bio-succinic acid into Butanediol and THF, which reflect an $8 billion market.

Now turning to our financial results. Revenue in the fourth quarter 2017 was $5.4 million compared to $631,000 in Q4 2016, an increase of 755%, which was driven by higher volumes and offset by lower average selling price. The cost of goods sold were $6.5 million in the quarter, an increase of $2.1 million over the same quarter last year, driven primarily by increased volumes sold and produced, an increase in royalties and offset by lower production cost.

G&A expenses were relatively flat in the quarter compared to the same quarter last year. Net R&D expenses decreased by $0.9 million to $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 as compared to $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, due to a reduction in R&D expense required to support the Sarnia facility and reduced spending on patents and new applications. Sales and marketing expenses decreased by $0.4 million to $0.3 million in the current quarter as compared to $0.7 million in Q4 2016. This decrease was mostly due to a reduction in personal following the reorganization of the commercial function.

Moving to full year 2017 financial results. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017 increased by 81% to $14.9 million compared to $8.3 million in 2016. The increase was driven by increased volumes sold of bio-succinic acid and offset partially by a decrease in the average selling price. Cost of goods sold increased from $13.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, to $22.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase was driven by the same factors as per the fourth quarter of 2017.

General and administrative expenses increased by $2.9 million to $12.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 as compared to $9.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. The increase was mainly due to severance costs and stock-based compensation in relation with the departures of senior executives. Also, recruitment and legal fees were higher in 2017 as compared to 2016 related to the recruitment of new senior executives in the class action lawsuit.

Net R&D decreased by $1.7 million to $5.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 as compared to $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, primarily due to a reduction in research and development expense required to support the Sarnia facility and reduced spending on patents and new applications. Sales and marketing expenses decreased by $1 million to $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 as compared to $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, driven mainly by a decrease in salaries benefits and associated costs, including traveling expense following the reorganization of the commercial functions.

Financial charges or income net comprised of an income of $9.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 as compared to $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. This variation of $8.7 million is mainly due to the non-cash mark-to-market adjustment charge – change on all the outstanding warrants. It is also due to a decrease in interest and end-of-term charges on long-term debt due to the full repayment of the bridging loan in January 2017.

Our non-cash impairment and write-off charge of $78 million was recorded on the company’s assets mainly attributed to the Sarnia plant. The company recorded a net loss of $102.2 million, of which $98.2 million was attributable to BioAmber shareholders or a loss of $2.34 per share for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to a net loss of $28.4 million of which $22.5 million was attributable to BioAmber shareholders or a loss of $0.78 per share for the year ended December 31, 2016.

That wraps up the summary of the business and the financials. We’ll now open up the line for questions.

Amit Dayal

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking my questions. Rick, could you talk about the capacity utilization in the fourth quarter?

Rick Eno

Yes. As you know, Amit, we don’t disclose capacity utilization on a quarter-by-quarter basis. We run the plant in cadence with sales in order to be most efficient operationally. So I think, it’s indicative of the ramp-up you see in revenue can kind of mirror to that, the plant utilization.

Amit Dayal

Got it. And in terms of the pricing environment, I think, I read in the press release, you saw some softness, was that relative to the fourth quarter of 2016 or prior periods in 2017. We have kind of been seeing some improvements in the pricing environment. Any color on where you see prices sort of settling at for maybe 2018 for you guys would be helpful.

Rick Eno

Yes. I think Mike could – Mike Hartmann is here with me and he could – could you talk to a few of the trends, Mike, you’re seeing in price environment.

Mike Hartmann

Sure. So last year, we did go through some very low commodity pricing, which we were affected a little bit. We’ve definitely seen throughout the year pricing increases and we’ve implemented price increases really on a global basis. So we did see better pricing as we’re going through Q4 2017 and we’re seeing that trend continue in Q1 of this year. So from a pricing point of view, we’re quite optimistic. And right now, the trend is definitely positive from very, very low oil prices that we saw last year.

Rick Eno

Yes. And it takes a few quarters, we have found to have the increase in oil prices translate through to the markets we’re competing in. Clearly, the succinic cost structure of petro-succinic is moving up and there has been a trend of two other core products we’re competing against adipic acid and isophthalic acid going up as well. So net-net, as Mike described, we’re seeing a good pricing environment in 2018.

Amit Dayal

That’s good to hear. So do we have any opportunities to lock in these price improvements as they materialize? Or do we sort of settle these as the orders and deliveries take place?

Rick Eno

It’s a bit of both, but maybe Mike could comment a bit on how we’re commercially contracting in this rising price environment.

Mike Hartmann

So right now, we are more on the spot side of our contract. So we are benefiting from the trend that we’re seeing. We do offer customers the ability to lock in, and we are doing that in sort of six months contracts with no price variation starting here going forward. And we’re also finding that we’re a pretty positive for our customers because they are seeing a rise in commodity price and they know they can lock in with us. So we are seeing benefits from both longer-term contracting and on a short-term spot basis.

Amit Dayal

Thank you. Then Rick, from a 2018 outlook perspective, should we expect revenues to sort of ramp from these levels seen in 4Q 2017? How should we think about where we will be in terms of production and sort of growth in 2018?

Rick Eno

I think at the highest level, we now have line of sight on selling out the Sarnia plant. We have a substantial pipeline of interested customers, targeted opportunities around the world. In any early-stage business, it’ll be a little lumpy as we move forward. But we see solid growth in 2018 over 2017, which was strong 2017 over 2016. We’re in a growing business and we see that materializing, and while – and we do see a sufficient volume to fill out the plant and even beyond that. So I’d say, Amit, steady solid growth demonstrated as we did this past year-over-year results we reported today and line of sight on volumes to sell the plant out.

Amit Dayal

Does the balance sheet and working capital situation sort of limit some of those efforts? How should we look at it? And how much ramp the company can see in a given balance sheet and working capital situations?

Rick Eno

Yes, I think, the working capital less so I mean, we are looking at as we buy our key raw material, sugar, working with our suppliers there and selling the product. One of the things that we’re really keenly interested in doing is implementation of our variable cost reduction programs. And with that, we have some very important applications in with the Canadian government to help support the funding of that. So that would be the key issue, but in terms of working capital and ramp-up, we’re – we don’t see a constraint on selling based upon that.

Amit Dayal

Understood. Just one last one for me. On the cap-and-trade side, will you see these benefits immediately or should we expect this to maybe materialize later in the year or even next year? And any other granularity on how this development sort of benefits the overall story?

Rick Eno

I think it’s in early stage, Amit. We’ve got an indication not quite ready for disclosure in terms of what we believe there were. We now have to monetize those. So I’d be – it’ll be a little premature to say, although the team – our team has done a great effort of – great success in getting us involved in the program, we’ve been accepted and as we ramp up, it basically directly related to our production rates which means we get greater value out of those move-forwards. So I think, as we’ve said in the release and the script, we see a net positive impact on our margins. It’s just a little early to know exactly the quantity and the timing. And we do have to – we’re moving forward and that we can’t put that out there right now. Okay?

Amit Dayal

Understood. That’s all I have guys. Thank you so much.

Rick Eno

Good. Thank you very much. Back to you, Roy.

Roy McDowall

Joanna?

Rick Eno

Okay. Thank you all for joining the call today. We at BioAmber, were very pleased with our operating performance and I think that’s been demonstrated in these recent financial results as you can see that the promise of bio-succinic is panning out and we’re growing the business substantially, improving margins. Our focus is shifting to driving cost out of our variable cost to further enhance the margins. So we are very excited about the growth potential of the business and look forward to keeping you informed with our progress moving forward.

So thank you, once again, for joining the BioAmber call, and have a very good day. Thank you.

