Thoughts On Smartsheet's Upcoming IPO

On Monday, enterprise tech company Smartsheet filed for a $100 million IPO. The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the label (Pending:SMAR). When this announcement is combined with news of the successful Dropbox IPO, the upcoming Spotify IPO, and other tech enterprises announcing their IPOs, the signs are clear that the tech IPO market is recovering and companies are starting to move away from angel investors.

The $100 million is almost certainly a placeholder value, and a firm decision will have to wait until we know how much Smartsheet intends to raise and its valuation. The Seattle Times reported that a Series F funding round which occurred last year and raised $52 million valuated the company at $852 million, which appears to be fairly reasonable. Overall, there are plenty of reasons to think that this IPO could do well, though we will have to wait and see.

An Important, Developing Market

In its SEC report, Smartsheet describes itself as “a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, enabling teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at scale.” Smartsheet argues that programs which many of us use in the office, like Microsoft Excel, are inadequate to the task, and it offers its own spreadsheet-based programs which help enterprises manage accounts, set up an LLC, plan marketing campaigns, and schedule worker shifts among other business tasks.

Smartsheet claims that because of this flexibility, they have over 92,000 customers including 90 of the Fortune 100 and two-thirds of the Fortune 500. And it has plenty of room to expand, as anyone who has wasted a workday doing little more than answering emails and waiting for IT to fix or code things can tell you. GeekWire notes that the “enterprise collaboration market” is expected to grow 32 percent in four years. Smartsheet also has plenty of room to grow both on a technological level by working on automating workflows as well as by adding customers across the globe.

But with increased growth comes increased competition. There are plenty of other project management apps on the market, and Smartsheet lists Asana, Atlassian, Planview, and Workfront among its competitors. In particular, Asana could be a problem, as it raised $75 million in a private round of funding in January which saw the company valued at $900 million. There are also larger companies like Oracle or Google which could pose a potential threat, though it should be noted that Smartsheet already works together with Google so that Smartsheet and Google Drive files stay in sync.

Growing yet Unprofitable

Like most tech IPOs, Smartsheet is a rapidly growing company which remains unprofitable. In its own words, “for the years ended January 31, 2016, 2017, and 2018, our total revenue was $40.8 million, $67.0 million, and $111.3 million, respectively, representing period-over-period total revenue growth of 64% and 66%, respectively.” Meanwhile, net losses increased from $14.3 million to $49.1 million over the same period.

Increasing revenue growth rate is always a good sign, and this is further backed up by the fact that Smartsheet has been able to increase its consumer base so that it is not seriously dependent on a few large corporations. But there are some concerns beyond the lack of profitability. Smartsheet’s sales and marketing expenses from 2016 to 2018 have increased nearly as quickly as its revenue growth, rising from $28.4 million to $72.9 million. The company’s cash flow has been negative for the past few years, with $13 million being used in operating activities in 2018.

A final factor which should also be considered are the details of the IPO which we know. First, Smartsheet does not give any specifics about what it plans to do with the raised IPO funds, so potential IPO investors should ask for more information during the roadshow.

Second, Smartsheet states that the IPO will consist of Class A common stock, which will be worth one vote per share while Class B stock, which are held by directors, executive officers, and 5% shareholders, will be worth ten votes. Smartsheet is far from the first tech company to launch an IPO which will not see executives give up any real power, but I remain convinced that this approach is not good for the long-term health of these companies as well as the American economy.

Good Signs

As noted above, it is not possible to reach a firm conclusion on whether investors should buy this company or not until Smartsheet sets a price point. But there are a lot of things to like about its prospects. Businesses across the world are looking for more efficient ways to conduct daily work without having workers waste time with mundane matters like email. Smartsheet has smartly taken advantage of these trends so far and looks to continue to be in a strong position going forward.

I would like to see Smartsheet explain how it will become profitable, especially because the most likely path would be to tamp down expenses which would slow its revenue growth. And it is possible that the company will ask for too much or be valued too high when more details come out. But for now, investors should closely watch this IPO. Even if Smartsheet does not turn out to be a good buy, there will be other tech IPOs coming out soon which may be better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.