Lululemon: Optimism Justified

Those who choose to bet on LULU should be comfortable with the idea of paying a rich price for a high-quality name.

The main driver of earnings improvement, although not the only one, was a robust direct-to-consumer channel that rose an impressive 42% YOY.

My optimism has been justified.

This Tuesday after the closing bell, sports apparel maker Lululemon (LULU) delivered a solid all-round beat in the 2017 holiday quarter that exceeded even my more upbeat expectations. Revenues of $928.8 million produced a sales increase of nearly 18%, the most robust growth rate since 2014 at least. Adjusted EPS of $1.33 topped consensus by six cents, driven primarily by the top line strength.

Credit: Lululemon

A review of the quarter

Lululemon's DTC (direct-to-consumer) channel can be credited for fueling the solid quarter results, supporting my previously discussed belief that this marketing strategy is likely to benefit the company as it bypasses unfavorable macro trends in brick-and-mortar retailing. Comps including DTC were up an impressive 11% adjusted for FX headwinds, even though store comps increased only 1%. I believe the performance is reflective of both (1) a strong holiday quarter across the sector, and (2) Lululemon's strong execution and brand appeal.

See comp trends below.

Source: DM Martin Research, using data from company reports

Although revenues were the big driver of earnings improvement, fully offsetting increased opex needed to support the digital channel and expanded footprint (store count was up 4%), perhaps gross margin surprised me the most. The metric came in richer than I had been expecting, at 56.2% on a non-GAAP basis and higher by a very meaningful 207 bps compared to last year's 54.2%.

Favorable product mix and lower production costs were once again at play, and I estimate that eight cents of EPS improvement YOY was driven by expanded gross margin. My original concerns over increased inventory ahead of the holiday quarter proved unjustified, as there is no clear evidence of heavy promotional activity that could have caused pricing pressures.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Lastly, the outlook for full year 2018 looked as strong as I had been anticipating. Revenues have been guided at $3.00 billion at the mid-point of the range, higher than the current consensus $2.94 billion and propelled by expected total comps (i.e. including DTC) in the mid-to-high single digits that I find promising. Guided EPS of $3.04 is higher than average estimates by two cents, suggesting to me that some of the same sales and margin trends are expected to continue throughout the current year.

On the LULU stock

For nearly a year now and following the company's disastrous fiscal 1Q17, I have been in favor of an investment in LULU. The most recent earnings results only seem to support my bullish stance on the stock, as any bump on the road experienced in 2017 seems to have been left in the rear view mirror.

LULU PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Fwd P/E LT EPS Growth Fwd PEG Lululemon - LULU 28.6x 14.4% 2.0x Nike (NKE) 28.4x 12.3% 2.3x

The company's fundamentals continue to look solid. But now, and following today's stock price hike of 10% intra-session, I start to get mildly concerned about valuation. Forward P/E is pushing close to 30x, although (1) it could be justified by the robust long-term earnings growth expectation of over 14% per year (see chart and table above) and (2) still looks in line with, if not more attractive than, Nike's multiples.

In my view, LULU could continue to outperform in 2018. Those who choose to bet on the stock, however, should be comfortable with the idea of paying a rich price for a high-quality name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.