ETF Month No. 8: Is IDV A Good International Dividend ETF?

I still prefer IQDE over IDV, but the usual warnings about low AUM and volume apply.

IDV and IQDE offer generous yields of about 4.5%, although dividend histories have been volatile.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of ETFs (exchange-traded funds) versus CEFs (closed-end funds)?

Most ETFs are passively managed. The advantage of this is lower fees compared to CEFs, which are actively managed. The disadvantage is that a passive fund will simply buy everything in the index, indiscriminately.

ETFs will nearly always trade close to their net asset value [NAV]. The advantage of this is that one does not have to worry about premiums or discounts. The disadvantage is that one does not have the opportunity to buy funds at a discount nor to exploit the concept of premium/discount mean reversion.

ETFs usually do not employ a managed distribution policy, in other words, they pay out as dividends what they receive as income from their underlying investments. The advantage is that one doesn't have to worry about an ETF overpaying from its earnings, leading to destructive ROC. The disadvantage is that ETFs are generally lower yielding than CEFs.

ETF Month No. 8: iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

In the Tactical Income and TI-100 portfolios, we own the FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (IQDE) to obtain exposure to international dividend-paying stocks. This led me to wonder if the iShares International Select Dividend ETF, one of the largest and most popular international dividend ETFs, is a good alternative.

Basic details on IDV and IQDE are shown in the table below.

Fund IDV IQDE Yield [ttm] 4.55% 4.48% Expense ratio 0.50% 0.47% Inception Jun. 2007 Apr. 2013 AUM $4.96b $101m Avg. Volume 649k 6k Morningstar rating ** *** No. of holdings 100 187 Annual turnover 29% 72% Index Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index Northern Trust International Quality Dividend Defensive Index SA followers 53,543 60



(Source: Morningstar)

We can see from the data above that IDV is a fairly large ETF, with nearly $5 billion assets and an average volume of 649k. In comparison, IQDE is a small fund with only $101 million in assets and 6k in average volume. The low liquidity of IQDE is a drawback for those wishing to trade in and out of IQDE, but as we anticipate holding this ETF for the long term in our portfolios, it is less of an issue for us. IDV also has a much larger follower base, over 53,000 followers, on Seeking Alpha, versus only 60 for IQDE (one of which is yours truly).

IDV charges an expense of 0.50%, which is 3 bps higher than IQDE's 0.47% expense ratio. Both expense ratios are considered moderate.

IDV tracks the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index while IQDE tracks the Northern Trust International Quality Dividend Defensive Index.

Portfolio

Index construction

IDV track the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (DJEPCSD), which is maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

"EPAC" stands for Europe, Pacific, Asia, and Canada. One notable difference between EPAC and "EAFE" (short for Europe, Australasia, and Far East as we discussed previously in "ETF Month #4: Developed Markets (Ex-North America) With EFA. But Is There A Better Alternative?") is that EPAC includes Canada but EAFE does not.

The index selection methodology for IDV is reproduced below.

(Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices)

There are some similarities between the constituent selection for the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index for IDV and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (DJDVP), which we covered previously in "ETF Month #2: Leveraged Dividend Blue Chips With DVYL." Both indices exclude REITs as well as companies with negative earnings. As I mentioned in the previous article, the exclusion of REITs is one feature that might not be very popular with income investors.

The EPAC index requires that the current dividend be higher than the average of the past three years of dividends (versus five years for the U.S. index). Additionally, the EPAC index requires that constituents have a coverage ratio greater or equal to two-thirds of the five-year average dividend coverage ratio of the respective country index or 118%, whichever is greater, whereas for the U.S. index a straight 167% coverage requirement is applied.

The remaining eligible stocks are then weighted by dividend yield, and the top 100 stocks are chosen, although an existing constituent has to fall below the 200th-ranked stock to be removed from the index (similar to the Dow Jones U.S. index). The index is reconstituted annually (on the last business day of February) but is rebalanced quarterly. Individual securities are capped at 10%, but there's no country cap.

In contrast, IQDE tracks the Northern Trust International Quality Dividend Defensive Index (NTIQDDF), employs a proprietary model focusing on "quality" (defined as "companies that exhibit stable returns relative to the market"), dividend yield, and beta. Since the model is proprietary, we do not know the exact formula that's used for index selection and weighting. The index is reconstituted quarterly.

Top holdings

The following table shows the top holdings of IDV, which include AstraZeneca (AZN), Macquarie Group (OTCPK:MCQEF), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), VTech Holdings (OTCPK:VTKLF) (OTCPK:VTKLY), Galliford Try (OTC:GALLF) (OTC:GLLRY), Azimut Holding (OTCPK:AZIHF) (OTCPK:AZIHY), SSE (OTCPK:SSEZF) (OTCPK:SSEZY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM).

(Source: iShares)

Geographically speaking, IDV's top five allocations are in United Kingdom (23.57%), Australia (16.11%), France (8.51%), Sweden (6.71%), and Italy (6.37%).

(Source: iShares)

These are the top 10 holdings for IQDE. Surprisingly, there's only one common stock in the top 10 holdings for both ETFs, namely Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The other remaining nine stocks in the top 10 list are GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), HSBC Holdings (HSBC), Total (TOT), Toyota Motors (TM), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) (OTCPK:NSRGY), BP (BP), Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTC:SVKAF) (OTCPK:SVKEF) (OTCPK:SKVKY) (OTCPK:SKNVY), Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZFSVF) (OTCQX:ZURVY) and Fanuc Corporation (OTCPK:FANUF) (OTCPK:FANUY).

(Source: FlexShares)

The geographical allocation of IQDE is shown below. A notable difference with IDV is that IQDE has its top country in Japan (14.27%), whereas IDV did not have Japan even in its top 12 countries. IQDE's next three country weights are United Kingdom (12.77%), Australia (6.48%), and Taiwan (6.10%).

(Source: FlexShares)

Surprisingly, despite both ETFs being international dividend ETFs, they only have 20% of their shared weight in common. The top 3 shared constituents are GlaxoSmithKline, Total, and Zurich Insurance Group (not sure why it's listed as "Zurich Financial Services" below).

(Source: ETF Research Center)

When we look at the size distribution of the ETFs, we see that both IDV and IQDE have a smaller-cap tilt compared to the regional benchmark iShares MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. ETF (ACWX). IDV's smaller-cap emphasis is more pronounced than IQDE's. IDV has 30.1% of its weight in giant-cap stocks, 27.4% in large caps, 34.9% in medium caps, and 7.6% in small caps. In contrast, IQDE has 35.7% giant caps, 32.6% large caps, 32.0% medium caps, and 0.0% small caps.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

In terms of valuation, the dividend ETFs are cheaper than ACWX on a P/E and P/S basis, but more expensive by P/B. IDV is more expensive than ACWX by P/CF whereas IQDE is cheaper. It should be noted that all three ETFs are significantly cheaper than U.S. broad market ETFs, reflecting in part the market outperformance of domestic stocks versus international stocks over the past several years.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Performance

Let's take a look now at the performance of the international dividend ETFs. Since April 2013 (inception of IQDE), both IDV (+24.25%) and IQDE (+22.57%) are trailing ACWX (+34.49%). This has been the norm for dividend stocks which have underperformed growth stocks over the last year.

However, pulling the data back to since inception of ACWX (Mar. 2008) suggests slight outperformance of IDV (+32.20%) over ACWX (+27.05%). This chart also highlights how the recovery in stock markets outside of the U.S. has been pitifully slow...

IDV Total Return Price data by YCharts

Here are the performance statistics for the ETFs.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Looking at the volatility metrics, IDV and IQDE have similar annualized volatility and daily variation over the past five years compared to the regional benchmark ACWX. IQDE (0.78) has significantly lower beta (vs. S&P 500) compared to IDV (0.97) and ACWX (1.00), which is probably due to its low beta screen. However, both international dividends (-32.4% for ID and -28.3% for IQDE) have had higher maximum drawdown compared to ACWX (-26.0%) over this time period. Taken together, these data indicate that investors should not necessarily equate these two international dividend ETFs with defensiveness.

Ticker Annualized Volatility Beta Daily VaR (99%) Max Drawdown Total Return IDV 14.9% 0.97 2.2% -32.4% 21.7% IQDE 13.9% 0.78 2.0% -28.3% 23.6% ACWX 14.4% 1.00 2.1% -26.0% 33.6%



(Source: InvestSpy. Data from 16 April 2013-20 March 2018)

Similar conclusions are reached if we stretch the data back to 2008. Notably, IDV (-65.1%) had higher drawdown than ACWX (-60.6%) during the financial crisis.

Ticker Annualized Volatility Beta Daily VaR (99%) Max Drawdown Total Return IDV 24.6% 1.02 3.6% -65.1% 29.0% ACWX 24.0% 1.09 3.5% -60.6% 23.0%



(Source: InvestSpy. Data from 1 April 2008-20 March 2018)

If we use backtested index data provided by Northern Trust, we can stretch IQDE's hypothetical performance record back to before the financial crisis. I also modeled in a 0.47% expense ratio into IQDE to make the comparison fairer. Here we can see that IQDE would have outperformed both IDV and ACWX since April 2008, with a +42.79% total return at the end of the period compared to +28.31% for IDV and +15.81% for ACWX.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Northern Trust, Yahoo Finance. IQDE index (less fees) is based on backtested data prior to November 2012.)

Distribution

Both international dividend ETFs provide generous yields. IDV yields 4.55% on a ttm basis, while IQDE yields 4.48%. In comparison, ACWX yields 2.38%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

However, IDV's distribution history has been inconsistent, with little signs of dividend growth since inception.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

IQDE's quarterly distribution also is volatile, as shown below.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

The following chart shows the dividend growth rates (DGRs) of IDV and IQDE since their respective inception dates (five-year DGR for IQDE is not available). IQDE has an apparently impressive one-year DGR of 44.39%, but it remains to be seen whether this is an anomaly or whether sustained distribution growth can be achieved. IDV has a one-year DGR of 10.23%, but a three-year DGR of -9.02%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Summary

This article looked at two international dividend ETFs, IDV and IQDE. We saw that both ETFs provided generous yields, although payouts have been inconsistent and volatile. Both funds have positive one-year dividend growth rates, although, for IDV, the three-year DGR turns negative.

Both ETFs have similar volatility to the broader market (as represented by ACWX) and so should not be considered to be defensive instruments. The only volatility metric favoring either of the two ETFs is beta, with IQDE having significantly lower beta than ACWX. As mentioned above, this could be due to the beta screened applied by IQDE's (proprietary) index model. In contrast, IDV's index methodology has filters for dividend growth and positive earnings, but no other volatility filters.

Of the two international ETFs, which would I choose? I would probably still go for IQDE. It charges 3 bps lower than IDV. Moreover, its (albeit limited) record of dividend growth is superior than IDV. Finally, even though IQDE has slightly lagged IDV since inception in 2013, the proprietary index model employed by IQDE would have produced outperformance versus IDV since 2008 had IQDE existed back then. Of course, the usual caveats about backtested data apply here.

Note that IQDE is a relatively small fund with low volume, therefore, investors are recommended to use limit orders when purchasing the fund. Moreover, the low liquidity may mean that it may be difficult to get out of the ETF at fair prices during times of market panic. However, as mentioned above, we intend to be long-term holders of IQDE, so we are less concerned about this factor.

