A Market Still Subject To Selling Pressure

Just when it looked as if the market was ready to commence a new rally on Monday, selling interest in several of Wall Street's darlings - including Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - brought investors' expectations back down to earth on Tuesday. In this report we'll examine the stock market's internal structure and see that it's still premature to proclaim that a bottom is in. As per my recent warnings, continued caution is in order until the market's internal health has been completely restored via a return of a normal new highs-new lows ratio.

The market opened this week on a solidly higher note following news that the U.S. and China have begun negotiations to improve American access to Chinese markets. Additional reports also indicated that U.S. officials have submitted a list of market-opening requests. This helped ease fears of a trade war in the wake of last week's "tariff tantrum", and investors were further relieved when a top trade negotiator for South Korea said the country would further open its auto market to the U.S. as it seeks to avoid tariffs. By Tuesday, though, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was once again testing its widely-watched 200-day moving average as investors continued to liquidate holdings of income funds.

Source: BigCharts

The latest trade-related news did much to alleviate investors' fears and allowed equities an excuse to rally on Monday, but the recent rally in safe havens such as gold suggest investors haven't completely shed their collective geopolitical and financial market concerns.

While it's possible that Wall Street's fears over a possible trade war will continue to diminish, there's still also the matter of rising interest rates which have negative impacted muni-bond funds and other rate-sensitive securities in recent weeks. This has been primarily responsible for most of the recent internal weakness in the stock market since rate-sensitive stocks and funds have heavily populated the new 52-week lows list on the NYSE exchange of late. Until this troublesome factor disappears, it's too early to assume that Friday was the absolute low of the market correction which has technically been underway since late January.

The price structure of the S&P 500 Index (SPX) shown above is reminiscent of "double bottom" type formations of past market corrections. Just because a price pattern is similar to a past one, however, is no guarantee that subsequent market action will be resolve itself in the same way. The past, in other words, isn't always prologue. What ultimately determines the success or failure of a double-bottom attempt is the stock market's prevailing internal condition. If the broad market remains internally weak during the attempted bottoming process (or relief rally), the odds are high that the rally attempt will fail. On the other hand, if the market's internal structure improves while the SPX is rallying the odds are high that the rally will continue and that the correction has done its job of eliminating excessive speculation and shaking out the "weak hands." This outcome would allow the bull market to resume and the SPX to eventually make new highs once again.

As of this writing it's too early to pronounce a bottom since there were too many new 52-week lows on both exchanges so far this week. There were 190 NYSE new lows compared to 101 NASDAQ new lows on Monday; on Tuesday there were 126 new NYSE lows and 90 NASDAQ new lows. If the market is trying to bottom then we should see the new lows on both exchanges rapidly shrink in the days immediately ahead. By week's end there should also be fewer than 40 new lows on both exchanges. Moreover, the new highs-new lows ratio should turn positive again and should ideally return to a 3:1 or greater ratio. This development would greatly increase the odds of a successful correction low being established. This doesn't appear to be the market's intention, however, as the new highs-lows ratio remains negative as of Mar. 27 and has been negative for the last 10 trading days.

One thing we'll need to see in order for the new NYSE lows to diminish is an immediate abatement of selling pressure among rate-sensitive securities, particularly municipal-bond funds. Shown here is the daily graph of the SPDR Municipal Bond Fund ETF (TFI). As of Tuesday, TFI is too near its low for the year and hasn't yet confirmed an immediate-term bottom. This ETF is reflective of the unacceptably large number of muni-bond funds populating the new 52-week lows list on the NYSE. As such, it serves as a useful proxy for what has been ailing the broad market in recent weeks.

Source: BigCharts

It should also be noted that the slope of the cumulative NYSE new highs-new lows indicator remains down. Until this indicator reverses its slide it would be premature to assume the bottom is in for the stock market. I consider this indicator the best reflection of the broad market's overall internal health and since it provides an excellent measure of the incremental demand for equities.

Source: WSJ

As mentioned in recent reports, the prevailing NYSE internal momentum current isn't ideal for trend traders right now since it's reflecting a lingering downward current within the market which has been responsible for the selling pressure in recent days. Shown below is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new 52-week highs and lows. This indicator is my short-term directional indicator for the stock market since it tends to reflect the market's internal path of least resistance. We should ideally see the short-term directional indicator reverse its decline when the market is ready to resume its advance.

Source: WSJ

Also needing improvement is the intermediate-term (3-6 month) internal momentum structure for the NYSE broad market. Below are the 90-day and 120-day averages of the new 52-week highs and lows. The negative intermediate-term bias pictured in this indicator is another reason why stock prices in the aggregate are having such a hard time gaining traction since the initial sell-off in February.

Source: WSJ

Until the stock market shows definite improvement in its internal momentum structure as per our discussion, I recommend that traders remain on the defensive and refrain from making new commitments for now. On a strategic note, I'm currently in a cash position as I await the next confirmed immediate-term bottom and re-entry signal from my indicators.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.