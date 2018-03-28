Lululemon's Q4 Sheds More Light On The Underlying Trends

Lululemon’s (LULU) results in Q4 give me the chance to share some thoughts on the conditions of the business and the stock’s attractiveness. I think investors can be very pleased with the performance in Q4 and 2017 in general, as the company delivered improvements on all fronts with basically no negative point worth mentioning. Let’s give a look at numbers and analyze the performance more in detail.

Revenue And Comps Trend Remain Healthy

Starting from revenue, Lululemon was able to deliver another quarter of performance above expectations. Revenue of $928.81M (+17.6% Y/Y) was $17.39M above estimates and supported by an 11% increase in comps, which is absolutely a huge number for retailers nowadays, although the standard in the athleisure business is higher for sure, due to the secular growth in the industry.

Moreover, the 11% comp growth indicates a significant acceleration from the 7% increase reported in Q3. The company mentioned market share gains across categories, channel and geographies, which is not difficult to believe considering the strong number delivered in terms of revenue and comps growth.

While the Asia Pacific region remains an excellent growth area for almost every brand with a decent positioning and brand awareness in the region (and often also for those brands with a weaker position), we must give Lululemon some credit for the exceptional performance in more mature markets such as Europe, which clearly don’t show the same level of attractiveness of China or South-East Asia but remain excellent growth areas thanks to the successful penetration of the brand and the growth in the athleisure segment.

Let’s look at international performance a bit more in detail. In Asia, combined comps were 52% in Q4, with the management mentioning a triple-digit growth in comps in the e-commerce channel. In Europe, total growth was 42% in Q4, which is lower than 52% but still comparable to the performance in fast-growing Asia.

In addition to the positive performance in those areas, it’s also good to see a positive growth in North America as well, a market that has been affected by declining foot traffic and a highly promotional environment for at least two years (2016 and 2017). In Q4, both store comps and store traffic increased by low single-digit percentages and the best part is that the management is expecting store traffic trends to accelerate further in Q1, which is great news if we consider that e-commerce is responsible for most of the sales growth basically everywhere and remains the main growth channel in North America as well.

E-commerce, Seasonal Stores And Margin Trends

It makes sense to spend a few more words on the performance of the e-commerce segment, which has reported a 42% constant dollar increase in Q4, a huge acceleration from the 12% increase reported in the corresponding quarter of 2016 and also a significant acceleration on a sequential basis in comparison to the 25% YoY growth reported in Q3. Basically, every key performance indicator in the e-commerce channel was positive, with a 20% increase in site traffic, a 19% increase in conversion (with mobile conversion increasing 21%), a 19% increase in direct visits, and a 32% increase in e-mail visits.

This shows that not only is the e-commerce channel attracting an increasing number of potential customers, but the company’s marketing strategy is becoming more effective as well, as the strong increase in conversion clearly demonstrates.

In addition to the organic growth in stores and e-commerce, Lululemon mentioned the successful implementation of the seasonal store strategy, which consists of opening pop-up stores in selected areas on a seasonal basis. The main advantage of these pop-up stores, which were 24 in total this quarter, is the positive effect on customer acquisition. According to the management, 40% of the customers who shopped at a pop-up store were new to the company, which seems to be a particularly high number although the company didn’t disclose the percentage of new customers in an ordinary store or online.

The evidence is that Lululemon is performing exceptionally well in any segment, geography and channel and is managing to increase the effectiveness of its marketing strategies by increasing conversion rates in the e-commerce segment and improving customer acquisition through other means as well, such as pop-up stores. There is something else worth mentioning that is probably even more important. The e-commerce channel remains by far the growth driver for Lululemon, and investors can only be happy about it.

E-commerce carries a higher operating profit margin compared with the traditional stores' segment, which is a strong positive force for the overall trend in EBIT margins. Considering the faster growth in the e-commerce channel and secular trend in the business regardless of Lululemon’s particular focus on expanding its digital penetration, we can expect margin growth for the foreseeable future, other conditions held equal. I don’t think this is going to change anytime soon.

While gross margin profiles are probably similar for the different channels, operating costs change significantly between one channel and the other. One example is that the e-commerce channel doesn’t carry rent or store payroll costs. If we consider the increasing focus on developing ship-from-store capabilities (which is already offered from 186 locations), we can see that even fulfillment costs can be significantly cut, which helps leverage operating margin further.

Thanks to the accretive effect of e-commerce expansion, a more favorable product mix, lower product costs and lower markdowns versus last year, the company reported normalized gross margin growth of 200 basis points, and leveraged SG&A by 90 basis points, for a total 290bps expansion in operating margin. It’s reasonable to expect further strength as a result of the increasing penetration of the e-commerce channel and some additional cost leverage.

Confirmed Goals

Supported by the strong results and the double beat on revenue and EPS, the management confirmed its long-term growth targets:

Source: Q4 earnings call

The market isn’t buying those aggressive expansion plans yet, considering that sell-side estimates for revenue in 2020 are $3,538, which indicate a 33.5% top line growth against 51% based on the management’s guidance. The positive guidance is confirmed by positive expectations for 2018 as well, as the management is anticipating a further increase in sales and comps (although with a small deceleration) and a significant margin expansion driven by product margin growth and SG&A leverage:

Source: Q4 earnings call

Final Thoughts

Considering the positive recent performance on all fronts, which confirms a positive trend that has gone on for a while, Lululemon’s business continues to be in excellent shape. Revenue and comps continue to grow at excellent rates and show increasing penetration even in mature economies such as Europe, while the booming e-commerce channel continues to be a positive factor for operating margin growth, together with the additional cost efficiencies that Lululemon is delivering after years of investments in IT, marketing and related fields.

The aforementioned accretive effect of e-commerce growth is something to be particularly proud of and a great bullish factor for the business and the stock, considering that with or without the management’s focus, e-commerce growth remains an unstoppable secular force.

Considering the positive performance on all sides and the repeated demonstrations that the business can grow in basically every region and expand margins in the meantime, it’s becoming increasingly hard to justify skeptical views about the company’s expansion plans. The market will probably have to adjust its expectations and move estimates closer to Lululemon’s stated goals.

