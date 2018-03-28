Tractor Supply Company: Time To Buy The Dip

Investment Thesis

Based on Tractor Supply Company’s (TSCO) recent stock price plunge, investors have an opportunity to buy a growing retailer with a strong and loyal customer base, whose products are rather immune to the Amazon (AMZN) threat. Management continues to take a long-term approach by investing back into the company to set it up for future returns. Selling pressures may exist in the near term but plenty of positives point to this company returning to growth.

This Tractor Has Big Plans Ahead

Tractor Supply Company serves a very specific customer base. According to their 2018 Investment Community Event that was held last month, they detailed the type of customers they serve most frequently.

Source: 2018 Investment Community Event

As you can see, the company focuses on middle income earners in rural areas of the country, thus they are the largest rural lifestyle retailers. The company has stores in 49 states. The number that caught my eye was nearly 50% of TSCO customers have livestock.

The company is going through an exciting transition phase that investors seem to be overlooking. Rather than looking strictly at the top and bottom line, one should dive into the details a bit further. In doing just that, we found that the company is going through an investment phase to set themselves up for future growth. Company management has developed the ONETractor Strategy, which is clearly aligned amongst the four objectives below.

Source: 2018 Investment Community Event

In 2017, the company began construction on a new distribution center in Frankfort, New York, and an expansion on their existing distribution center in Nebraska, which will provide additional capacity once completed. This will help drive down costs and be able to fill inventory needs more efficiently. The company invested $250.4 million during 2017, an 11% increase from prior year. Based on remarks within the Q4 2017 earnings call, Greg Sandfort, CEO, alluded to the fact that investments will continue into 2018 until the completion of the new facility in New York. Other areas of investment were in a new mobile PoS system, that aligns more with today’s modern day technology requirement, and also enhancing the Buy Online Pickup in Store capabilities. Another big area of investment was in their employees, hiring more workers in order to deliver on their commitment to legendary customer service.

Time To Buy The Dip

Since trading at a 52-week high of $82.68 in mid-January, TSCO has fallen 27% due to concerns around slowing growth. To be straight forward, 2017 was a tough year, performance wise, for TSCO as they saw slowing growth in revenue, operating margin, and free cash flow. The last of those I am not as worried about as much as the first two. Here is a quick snapshot as to how the company ended 2017 as compared to prior year.

Source: Chart created by author using company 10-K

As you can see, for a company that usually trades with a high growth multiple, the 2017 results were not staggering. However, as I eluded to above, the company is going through a transition in which they are investing back into the company in order to set up shareholders for the long-term.

Revenue was up 7%, which is mainly due to increased store count in 2017, but it was the slowest growth the company saw in the past five years. Looking at the past six years, 2017 was the first year that saw a decline in operating income, as it fell 1.1% for the year. Part of the fall in operating income was the 60 basis point increase in SG&A as a percentage of revenue. For the past two years, SG&A has remained flat at 22% of revenue, but 2017 saw SG&A creep up. Looking into this further, costs related to higher wages and more employees led to the higher expense amount, as well as increases in oil, which lead to higher shipping costs.

Comparable store sales rebounded from 2016 lows by posting growth of 2.7% on the year. Q4 was particularly strong as comparable store sales was 4%, which was attributable to higher average ticket and more transactions. Transactions and the average ticket amount were relatively flat for the year along with the gross margin percentage.

As I mentioned previously, TSCO stock has fallen a great deal since mid-January, but we think this provides the long-term shareholder with the opportunity to hold a quality company that is investing for the long-term. The company rewarded shareholders with an increased dividend for the 7th consecutive year in 2017. As the stock currently trades at $59.44, it offers a yield of 1.8%. Though the yield is low for the time being, the company has a 5-year average dividend growth rate of 25% with plenty of room to increase it going forward. As of the end of 2017, the company had a payout ratio of only 33%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Looking at the 10 year FAST Graph above, now appears to be a great buy opportunity on this once strong growing company. As the stock trades now, the P/E multiple is 17.9x compared to a 5-year average of 26.6x. I believe this is a fair multiple for the growth the company is offering now, but once the investments begin to pay off in the near future, I do not see why the stock will not trade at a mid-20 P/E multiple. When looking at the forward P/E multiple, things get even rosier, as the company trades at a Forward P/E of 16.7x, with a PEG of only 0.74x. The Price/Free Cash Flow multiple (P/FCF) is at the lowest level dating back to 2012.

Conclusion

To wrap it all up, we believe the combination of a sound long-term strategy and the investments management is putting into the company today, Tractor Supply Company will once again return to being a solid growth company. In addition, the company continues to grow its dividend at a 25% clip each year for seven consecutive years and counting. TSCO is rather immune to the threat of Amazon, but that has not deterred them from investing in e-commerce. The company’s Buy Online Pick-up In Stores has been vastly successful and continuing to grow. They have a strong customer base combined with well-versed employees which as lead to the highest customer satisfaction scores in the past 10 years. The company’s loyalty program, the NEIGHBOR’s Club, has quadrupled in size since rolling out in mid-2017, with enrollment to about 7 million members now. Management expects to open another 100 stores in 2018, with many more coming in the future. If you have the long-term viewpoint like me, I believe this will be a winner in years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.