Granite Oil: My Price Target

My price target indicates much more upside from here.

Sentiment is negative and it will greatly affect the sales price.

Net asset value, the current market for oil deals, and Granite's oil reserves point to significant value in the stock.

Note: All figures are in USD unless otherwise stated. Granite Oil (GXOCF) trades primarily on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GXO.

What management could get for Granite Oil

Granite will be valued using three methods: Net asset value or book value, the current market for energy deals, and lastly the net present value of Granite's reserves. All figures presented in this article include C$37M of net debt.

First, let's take a look at the balance sheet.

Net asset value

We can see Granite has a lot of value in the book.

(000s) Q3 2017 2016 Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Equity 207,266 214,346 211,293 214,995 Shares 34,443 32,675 30,557 30,567 NAV (C$/share) 6.02 6.56 6.915 7.03

Source: Quarterly Reports

According to the balance sheet, the business is currently worth C$6 per share.

Current market

I identified three deals with similar size to the potential sale of Granite Oil:

The first deal will be valued using reserves. Here is the price paid for each category of reserves the company owned:

(C$/boe) SteelHead Petroleum PDP 34.75 1P 13.40 2P 8.50

Source: Press Release

Applying this price to Granite:

PDP 1P 2P Reserves (MMboe) 7.3 14.3 19.5 Evaluation (C$/boe) 34.75 13.40 8.50 Total Value (C$M) 217 154 129 Value (C$/share) 6.30 4.47 3.75

Source: My own work

The second transaction is valued using funds flow from operations. Prairie Provident Resources paid 3.3X FY Annualized CFO. Granite would be worth just over C$1.50 per share using this multiple (C$26M estimated FY 2018 CFO). It seems low. Prairie Provident had a good price.

Cardinal paid much more for its oily assets in Western Canada: 5.8X FY Annualized CFO. Granite is worth C$2.80 per share using this multiple. The three recent sales by Cenovus also have multiples higher than 6X FY Annualized CFO.

Reserves

Here is the present value per share of the reserves of Granite, depending on the category (PDP, 1P and 2P):

(C$/share) YE 2017 Reserves Report PDP 2.62 1P 5.29 2P 7.86

Source: YE 2017 Reserves Report

Pricing assumptions were relatively the same than last year, except for lower prices in the short-term to adjust for the current situation in Western Canada.

As you can see from the press release by Granite, I subtract the value of land and seismic surveys from the totals. It’s more representative to use the true reserves of the company. And it doesn't hurt to be a little more conservative.

The following table is the oil prices forecast used to value the NPV10.

Western Canada Select (C$/bbl) Exchange Rate ($/C$) Western Canada Select ($/bbl) 2018 51.05 0.79 40.33 2019 59.61 0.82 48.88 2020 64.94 0.85 55.20 2021 68.43 0.85 58.17

Source: YE 2017 Reserves Report and my own work

Pricing assumes a significant tightening of the WTI/WCS differential come 2021, while WTI oil prices rise gradually. The NPV10 of the reserves is all about the WTI/WCS differential considering Granite's production is still tied to WCS. Of course, a tighter differential will increase the net present value of the reserves.

Decreasing oil prices by $5 to for the next ten years removes $0.90 per share of value, and vice-versa. Total value based on 1P reserves would amount to C$4.15 per share.

(C$/share) $60 WTI $65 WTI $70 WTI NPV10 1P Reserves 4.15 5.29 6.43

Source: My own work

Given current trajectory for oil prices, $60 WTI could be too conservative. Oil prices have been consistently higher than $60 since the start of the year, except for a small hiccup in early February. Therefore, a base case of C$5 per share seems fair.

My price target

Both absolute bottom and top are C$1.50 and C$7.86 per share, respectively.

(C$/share) Minimum Maximum NAV 6.02 Current market 1.50 6.30 Reserves 2.62 7.86

Source: My own work

Reasonable assumptions show the stock is currently undervalued.

The fair value of the stock would fall to C$3 per share using FY 2018 CFO. However this price is unfair to the company. Granite has invested much more in the infrastructures required to run the gas injection recovery scheme in the last years instead of spending money to drill and increase production.

Therefore, a potential buyer could buy the assets, the plant, the rail loading facility, the gas compressors, and concentrate its capital expenditures on drilling for oil and fill this infrastructure to capacity.

The FY 2018 CFO estimate is also hampered by the current temporary glut in Western Canada. As a matter of fact, estimated full-year cash flow from operations is expected to be more or less the same from 2017, despite much higher WTI oil prices.

In other words, evaluating the company using current cash flow is biased. Granite is better valued using the present value of its oil reserves.

Granite is worth C$5.29 per share using the NPV10 of 1P Reserves at WTI $65. Therefore, a base case of C$5 per share seems fair.

The price needs to rally shareholders, including management, which owns 20% of the company.

Source: StockCharts.com

The stock traded higher than C$4.50 per share for most of late 2015, 2016, and early 2017. Long-term shareholders would surely be disappointed to sell at under C$5 per share.

Unfortunately, I think it's what will happen for long-term shareholders. A buyer with a stronger resistance to risk will buy the company at a discount and be rewarded in the long-term when the energy narrative changes.

Sentiment isn't positive in the oil patch yet. Just look at the performance of the stock since mid-2017 on the chart above. The problem is to quantify sentiment, be it positive or negative: How will sentiment affect the price? I will apply a arbitrary discount of 20%.

Therefore, my current price target is C$4.00 to C$4.50 per share.

This price will be enough to squeeze long-term shareholders, provide a quick and profitable gateway for short-term shareholders and include a generous pay package for management.

If you liked this article, please "Follow" me using the link next to my name on top of the page.





Disclosure: I am/we are long GXO.TO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.