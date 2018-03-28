REML 21.9% Yield Could Compensate For Many Risks

Outlook for REML, Reasons to Buy and Reasons for Caution

A relatively recent addition to the roster of the High Yielding 2X leveraged ETNs is the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML). It is an exchange-traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM). Thus, REML is another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN based on an index of mREITs similar to the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL).

My overriding long-term premise of lower interest rates, than many expect, that supports investing in 2x Leveraged ETNs such as REML, is based on worldwide shifts in income and wealth distribution that increase the supply of investable funds. Decades ago, in what was once called the "second-world," the communist countries, the supply of investable funds generated was minuscule as compared to that of the "first-world" countries, such as the United States, Western Europe, and Japan. The "third-world" counties did not generate much investable funds either. During the cultural revolution, anyone with enough wealth to own a wristwatch risked being sent to a re-education camp. Today, many of the former communist counties have many extremely wealthy individuals and others who supply significant amounts of investable funds to the world market.

The supply of investable funds from the "first-world" countries has also increased over the past decades due to changes in tax policy. The wealthy, clearly, have lower marginal propensities to consume. Thus, the rich have much greater marginal propensities to save and invest. As I explained in a Seeking Alpha article "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs":

...Shifting income to the rich by taxing dividends, capital gains, inheritances and corporate profits much less than the tax rates on wages also tends to make more funds available for investment since when the investment is taxed relatively less, more funds are made available for the investment. That would also put downward pressure on interest rates. The primary change that has fundamentally changed the economy can be best described by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), who said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout." The forces driving inequality through the class warfare that Warren Buffett points to are cumulative. It is the compounding effect of shift away from taxes on capital income such as dividends, capital gains and inheritances each year as the rich get proverbially richer which is the prime generator of inequality...

The shift of wealth from the middle class to the very wealthy has profound impacts on the economy and securities markets. It creates a cycle where initially the wealthy pour significant amounts into investments they perceive to be safe. This can first cause an increase in economic activity. In 2005, many considered mortgage-backed securities with adjustable interest rates to be essentially risk-free. This was especially true for those rated AAA by Moody's and S&P. This resulted in overinvestment in the real estate sector. The middle class eventually could not service the mortgage debt on their homes nor could they buy enough goods at shopping centers and department stores to generate enough funds to prevent many residential and commercial mortgages from defaulting.

From a shorter-term perspective, I am always looking for possible situations where the markets may not be taking some things into consideration that could be significant. The major risk factors that have hurt both the equity and fixed-income markets recently are that of protectionism and the risk more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve in response to a tightening labor market. There are some aspects of those issues that may not be receiving as much attention as they should.

By far the biggest risk for REML and the mREITs is a sharp increase in interest rates. Fixed-income markets have been recently under pressure primarily from fears that conditions in the labor market may be at or near the point where employers will have to bid up wages to keep existing or attract new workers as slack disappears from the labor markets. This is in addition to the fears of inflation stemming from the possibility of protectionism, and the growing Federal budget deficit.

At one point, recently, it was thought by many that the natural rate of unemployment or the closely related NAIRU, or Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment, was about 4.7%. Thus, any unemployment rate below 4.7% has been considered potentially inflationary by many, including some members of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee.

One complicating factor has been the labor force participation rate. Labor force participation has historically behaved cyclically within a gently declining trend. Participation consistently tended to fall during recessions and rise during economic recoveries as job prospects improved. In this most recent business cycle, while the participation rate fell as expected during the recession phase, it continued falling throughout much of the recovery. If the labor force participation rate had behaved in its normal cyclical pattern, the unemployment rate would be above 5%, and there now would be very little expectation of rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The failure of the labor force participation rate to rebound has perplexed many observers. I suggested a possible explanation as explained in: The Outlook For MORL Depends On Normal Monetary Policy Vs. Normal Interest Rates

Many, including some Federal Reserve officials have expressed bewilderment as to why labor force participation has not recovered as it had in prior recessions. I would suggest that for some the answers can be found in the spam folder of their email accounts. The spam folder in my email account contains numerous emails from attorneys promising that they can get me disability payments. If the labor force participation rate, especially for prime working-age males ages 25-54, had followed its typical cyclical pattern, the unemployment rate would now be well above 5.0%. The headline U-3 unemployment only counts those actively seeking work as in the labor force and unemployed. As was pointed out in "Disability's Disabling Impact On The Labor Market" historically labor force participation has behaved cyclically in the midst of a slightly declining trend. Dubious and fraudulent disability claims have vastly increased the number of those collecting disability with commensurate decreases in labor force participation and the unemployment rate. A segment on CBS "60 Minutes" quoted employees of the Social Security Administration and administrative law judges who asserted that lawyers are recruiting millions of people to make fraudulent disability claims. One such judge said "if the American public knew what was going on in our system half would be outraged and the other half would apply for benefits."

The February 2018 employment numbers showed a larger-than-expected increase of 313,000 in the key nonfarm payroll figure. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1% for the fifth consecutive month. From just those numbers, one might have expected a sell-off in the bond market. However, bonds have actually done better. Many attributed the better than-would-have-been expected performance in the bond market since the release of the February 2018 employment numbers, to a moderation in wage growth relative to expectations and the surprising 806,000 increase in the labor force that brought the labor force participation up to 63.0%. This was a significant increase from the prior 62.7%.

Bond market optimists pointed to the possibility that a continuation of the rebound in the labor force could alleviate fears of an inflationary labor shortage. As to why this rebound in the labor force was finally occurring, I suggest disability claim numbers may have played an important role. The key summary points in the March 18, 2018, Seeking Alpha Disability And Participation were:

Labor force participation rebounded sharply in February 2018, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve might be less likely to raise rates as fast as some predict. If labor force participation had recovered after the 2007-2009 recession, similar to what happened in all previous recessions, the labor force and the unemployment rate would be much higher now. Our view is that a major reason why labor force participation did not recover this time was the large number of dubious and fraudulent disability claims filed. As part of the legislation that bailed-out the Social Security Disability Trust Fund, various reforms were enacted, such as requiring medical evidence for disability claims. We believe that some of those reforms were responsible for the decline in disability rolls and the commensurate increase in the labor force. This could reduce the prospects that tightness in the labor market will exacerbate inflation.

There is an argument that can be made that the changes made to the disability program have started to reduce the number of people applying for disability benefits. In 2015, it became apparent that by 2016, the disability trust fund would be depleted and unable to pay full benefits. The only way to avoid benefit cuts was to transfer $150 billion from the Social Security trust fund to bail out the disability trust fund.

Many fiscal conservatives objected to the kick the can down the road fix for the disability trust fund. Thus, in order to include the disability trust fund bailout in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015, those advocating the bailout had to accept some reforms to the disability program. Some of the reforms will not fully kick in until as late as 2022. However, some became effective one year after the bill was enacted. The bill became law on November 2, 2015. Most attention at that time was focused on the increase in the spending caps for FY 2016 and FY 2017 by rolling back the sequester of discretionary spending for those years. The disability trust fund bailout and reforms to the disability program received very little attention at the time.

The most significant of the reforms to the disability program was the requirement that all applicants for disability have medical exams. This became effective one year after the bill was enacted. Prior to this reform, in 20 states, no so such exam was required. Other aspects of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 relating to disability excluded medical sources of evidence from individuals and entities convicted of felonies related to the Social Security Act or who had been penalized previously for submission of false evidence related to the Social Security Act. In addition, the maximum penalties for those who submit false evidence were increased and the bill added conspiracy to commit such fraud, to the list of crimes.

The bill also required the expansion of the Cooperative Disability Investigation Units program to include all states and territories October 1, 2022. Also, included in the bill were demonstration projects involving work requirements and allowing those receiving disability to perform some work for pay and still receive reduced benefits.

In addition to cyclical factors, labor force participation rates can also be a function of demographics and changes in societal norms such as women's roles. Some of those who ignore the impact of the increase in disability claims on labor force participation rates, emphasize the aging of the American population. One way to eliminate the effects of population demographics and gender roles on labor force participation rates is to focus on prime working-age men ages 25-54. As can be seen from chart I below, the participation rate for men aged 25-54 fell sharply from 91.5% in 2007 to 88.0% at the end of 2015. However, after bouncing along the bottom, it has risen to 89.3% as of February 2018.

It would appear that some of the reforms did reduce the growth in the disability rolls. Chart II below shows that after growing at around 5% per year, the number of those on the disability rolls have actually declined recently. On a year-over-year basis, the growth rate was a negative 1.42% in February 2018. Likewise the ratio of persons collecting disability to the total labor force declined to 5.35% in February 2018. In 1957, that ratio was only 0.22%. By 2013, it had risen to 5.76%.

Chart I Labor Force Participation Rate - 25-54 yrs., Men

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Chart II Disability Rolls, Year over Year % Change, 2008 through to February 2018

Source: Selected Data From Social Security's Disability Program

The current Federal Reserve asserts that it only considers economic conditions and takes fiscal policy only into account to the extent that fiscal policy eventually impacts economic conditions. If the labor force continues to increase, and if participation rates were to approach levels seen in previous recoveries and economic expansions, fears of a labor shortage-induced inflationary wage spiral might diminish, and the Federal Reserve's response in terms of raising interest rates might be less than many market participants now assume. That could offset some of the substantial fears of inflation stemming from fears of a tighter labor market.

Another area where the risks, while substantial, may not be as dire as some might think involves protectionism. The risks associated with protectionism have shaken the financial markets recently. Protectionism always has the potential for precipitating a trade war and in all instances lowers standards of living and economic growth. As I said in: MORL Yield Rises To 25.4% On Price Declines, But mREITs Perception May Be Changing

Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools. Gandhi was a great statesman but a horrible economist. Just as the ignorant in the USA argue that American workers who earn $15 per hour should not have to compete with Chinese workers who make $2 per hour, Gandhi thought that Indian workers should not have to compete with American and European workers who have the benefit of modern machines. As a result India adopted protectionism. In 1947 the per capita income of India was similar to countries such a South Korea. By 1977 the per capita income and standard of living in South Korea was many times that of India. India has since largely abandoned protectionism and has benefited immensely from free trade. Just as David Ricardo proved would be the case when he developed the concept of comparative advantage. Reducing international trade generally reduces economic activity which can be deflationary as was seen in the 1930s. American businesses depend on free trade in many areas. Boeing could lose market share to Airbus if a trade war erupts as Chinese airlines are some of their major customers. American natural gas producers are counting on selling an additional 7 trillion cubic feet of gas to Mexico. Trade restrictions such as pulling out of NAFTA could jeopardize that and be deflationary. Protectionism can save jobs. In the USA the best measurement of the cost per job saved to the rest of the country is about $1 million per job saved. Saving one job might provide $100,000 in gains to the worker and the employer who benefit from the protectionism, but cost the rest of the country $1,000,000. Since the million dollars is just one third of one cent per person in the USA, no one notices it. To save a million jobs via protectionism would cost the country a S1 trillion which would be about the same impact as a very severe recession. To save 10 million jobs via protectionism would cost the country a S10 trillion. That would make the USA a poorer country than Mexico. That would mean it would be likely the people born in the USA would be going to Mexico to work as servants and dishwashers. The degree of impoverishment that would result from that much protectionism is usually only associated with severe natural disasters or wars.

Furthermore, some tariffs are stupider than others, and some forms of protectionism are worse than others. There are stupid tariffs and very stupid tariffs. A very stupid tariff is a tariff on steel and aluminum that increases the costs of every product made in the USA that uses those metals. This increases consumer prices and makes products produced in the USA less competitive relative to those made outside the USA using steel and aluminum priced at the world market rather than the artificially propped-up protected US steel market.

A less stupid tariff would be a retaliatory tariff that might be put on US motorcycles (Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)) that will not raise any costs on any EU producers, or raise prices for anyone in the EU, except for buyers of motorcycles. A truly frightening piece of news is that in order to exempt South Korea from the steel tariffs and agreement establishing quotas may be undertaken. Even worse than the new steel and aluminum tariff proposals is the possibility of quotas. As I said in: BDCL With 15.9% Dividend Can Provide Diversification For Interest Rate Sensitive Portfolios,

The worst form of protectionism comes in the form of quotas. Quotas are bilateral agreements, negotiated by governments which allocate shares of the market that thus restrict exports and imports. None of the higher prices on the restricted goods are remitted to governments as is the case with tariffs and border adjustment taxes. The losses to the consumers are allocated to the favored producers under a quota system. Prices are always higher and production is always lower under a quota regime than would be the case in a free market. Higher consumer prices leads to lower standards of living. Lower production always leads to less employment. The worst impact of quotas is that firms involved have little or no incentive to innovate. If the amount they sell is determined by quotas, then the most important and desired employees of the firm are no longer the scientists and engineers would can come up with the best innovations and inventions. Rather the most sought after and highest paid employees of the firm become the politically connected lawyers and lobbyists who can influence the quota allocations in such a way to most benefit the firm.

That said, the "good news" regarding the risk of protectionism and trade wars is that the Trump "bark is worse than his bite" view regarding trade policy that prevailed last year, might still be relevant. If "competent protectionists" such as Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro, or senators Bernie Sanders or Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), were in charge of implementing a protectionist agenda, the outlook would be very bleak. Any of those protectionists could outdo Smoot and Hawley in terms of reducing the living standards of the American people and collapsing the markets. However, "luckily", Trump is clearly in charge and calling the shots.

Even though Trump ominously asserted that trade wars can be easily won, the Trump version of protectionism and trade wars could be called the "professional wrestling" version. Pundits who really hate Trump, like to say that the core Trump voting base consists of people who believe that profession wrestling is real. In some respects, protectionism and trade wars, as directed by Trump, are similar to the combat that takes place in profession wrestling. Professional wrestling is a show for entertainment where, usually no real injuries occur. An example of the difference between really dangerous protectionism and the "profession wrestling" version can be seen with regard to the tariffs on steel and aluminum. When those tariffs were first announced, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro explained why there could absolutely not be any exceptions made for any countries, including American allies.

The Trump version of the tariffs on steel and aluminum will exempt Mexico, Canada, Australia, and the list is still growing. Competent protectionists know that if there are exemptions, the countries exempted from the tariffs can simply buy steel and aluminum at the lower world market prices and then ship it to the United States. They might employ some fig-leaf subterfuge by shipping the steel and aluminum produced in their countries to the United States and then using steel and aluminum from China or other world market producers to satisfy their domestic needs for steel and aluminum. The net result is that the tariffs on steel and aluminum will have very little net effect, but might impress those who believe that profession wrestling is real.

Both Trump and the "competent protectionists" profoundly lack an understanding of the concept of comparative advantage, which underlies international trade. When signing the $1.3 billion spending bill, Trump stated that the US Military will be the most powerful ever. Ever, would include World War II. Trump also decries the trade deficit and repeatedly gives incorrect figures for the deficit by saying only the import figures, rather than the correct deficit amount which is net imports which = imports – exports.

During World War II, the US ran enormous trade deficits with the non-combatant countries. Thus, essentially, all steel and aluminum made is the US during the war went to military uses. Civilians could not buy new cars, etc. No steel or aluminum, and much of anything else was exported to counties not actively involved in the war. However, countries such as Mexico and Brazil were happy to export as much to the US as they could produce. Thus, the US ran enormous trade deficits with those countries.

Regardless of one’s opinion on the proper amount of military spending, the old “guns and butter” analogy still holds. One aspect of that analogy is that resources used for military purposes cannot be used for civilian purposes. This is especially true as an economy nears full employment. Thus, a way to have a society have the most powerful military ever and still not deprive civilians of anything, is to buy the resources from foreigners. Paying for the net imports that replace resources devoted to the military with borrowed money makes it even less conspicuous.

A similar "profession wrestling" version appears to be present with the recent announcement of tariffs on Chinese goods to counter Chinese thefts of intellectual property. There are two categories of intellectual property that have been stolen by the Chinese. Some have asserted that the Chinese culture has historically been antagonistic to the concept of copy-writing art or films. Certainly, Hollywood has lost billions of dollars to bootleg and pirated Chinese copies of American movies. The Chinese government discriminates against films not produced in China. However, a glance at table 1. below which shows world-wide total box office gross receipts in 2018, shows that the Chinese may now be eager to cooperate in efforts to crack down on bootleg and pirated copies of movies and eliminate discrimination by countries against films not produced locally. Of the 15 top grossing films so far in 2018, 6 were Chinese.

Table 1. Top 2018 Movies at the Worldwide Box Office

The other category of intellectual property involves technology. Many companies around the world use reverse engineering and other methods to expropriate technology developed by others. These issues are usually litigated in patent courts. The Chinese have required foreign firms to enter joint ventures with Chinese firms as a condition of entering the Chinese market. Again, as the Chinese develop more of their own proprietary technology, they will be more interested in preventing theft of technological intellectual property through stronger patent, trademark and copy-write enforcement.

The proposed tariffs on Chinese goods will not go into effect until a comment period is over. Already, negotiations are underway to avoid tariffs on Chinese goods. I think it is likely that the Chinese will announce major improvements regarding intellectual property, and Trump will claim a great victory. Whether or not this outcome will have been the result of actual collusion between Trump and the Chinese government, the net effect will be that the tariffs are not imposed, and the Chinese will enact new laws aimed at preventing theft of intellectual property, that they were likely to do anyway.

An alternative scenario involving tariffs that might be scarier for the financial markets - it might be that tariffs are imposed either against China, Europe or other areas, that causes those countries to impose retaliatory tariffs. When Trump attempts to put into effect his theory that trade wars are easily winnable, he will find that the President is severely limited as to the ability to impose tariffs at will. There is a legislative proposal being prepared by the Trump Administration that would give the President the ability to impose tariffs without congressional approval. Such legislation has no chance of being enacted. Trump might be planning to claim to his base, that he would have easily won the trade war if congress had not tied his hand by denying him the ability to impose tariffs without congressional approval.

The question remains how much of the factors pointing to higher interest rates are already in the market, as evidenced by many benchmark interest rates nearing high levels not seen in more than a decade. We do not know how much of the concerns over fiscal profligacy, cyclical concerns and fears of protectionism are already in the market. However, I think I can safely say that we can be pretty sure that the impact of inequality on securities prices or disability reform related increases in labor force participation are not already in the market. This leads me to still be cautiously optimistic on 2x Leveraged high-yielding ETNs such as REML. However, I am looking more closely at possible ways to reduce the risk inherent in 2x Leveraged high-yielding ETNs, by attempting to use combination of 2x Leveraged high-yielding ETNs whose exposure to risks may differ enough to allow significant diversification.

Analysis of the April 2018 REML Dividend Projection

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from REML are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly. Only three of the REML components: AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Orchid Island Capital (ORC), and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) pay dividends monthly. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since most of the portfolio components pay quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter.

The April 2018 REML dividend will be a "big month" dividend. Three of the quarterly payers, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI), PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) will have ex-dates in April 2018 and thus will not contribute to the April 2018 REML dividend. Only if a component has a March 2018 ex-date, does it contribute to the April 2018 dividend. iStar Inc. (STAR) does not pay any dividends. All of the other REML components have a March 2018 ex-date, and thus will contribute to the April 2018 dividend, as shown below in the table 2. below. My projection for the April 2018 REML dividend of $1.1282 is calculated using the contribution by component method. The table 2. below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, ex-date and price of all of the components and additionally the contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the April 2018 REML dividend.

REM is a fund that is based on the same index as REML. However, REM is a fund rather than a note and thus does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture. However, I have endeavored to estimate a projection for the first quarter REM dividend in: Can Labor Force Participation Rescue REM And The mREITs?

REML Vs. MORL

REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML are in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some who see advantages in low volume securities. At times, I have been able to execute very favorable trades utilizing limit orders with prices far away from the market in low-volume securities. During periods of extreme market volatility, it is possible to buy and/or sell low volume securities if you have limit orders in place at prices drastically better than previous levels.

That said, REML is probably not for those who plan on trading in and out frequently. The very low volume means that liquidity is poor, and thus, there is usually a relatively large spread between the bid and ask. Limit orders should be used for now when trading REML. Market orders are definitely not advised.

At the other extreme, those who plan to hold a 2X Leveraged ETN until maturity do not care about liquidity. They might be interested to know that REML matures on July 11, 2036. MORL matures on October 16, 2042. Waiting 19 years until REML redeems the shares at net asset value may be more attractive for those very long-term investors than waiting 25 years for the maturity of MORL.

Those with accounts at Fidelity might consider REML since Fidelity does not allow new buy orders in MORL or any of the UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged ETNs. As I described in REML: Another Way To Get 20% Yield, Or A Warning? I have always thought that there may have been something other than just a desire to limit risks taken by their customers, which caused Fidelity to not allow any more new buy orders in the UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs such MORL.

I found it interesting that Fidelity has no problem with me buying penny stocks in bankrupt oil companies selling for less than 10 cents per share see: Swift Energy And Sandridge Energy - Speculative Ways To Bet On Oil Prices, in my IRA account, but will not let me buy more MORL in that account. In any case, whether because REML is below their radar, or the issue was one between Fidelity and UBS, Fidelity does allow buy orders in REML, for now.

Other than trading considerations, there are other reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL or vice versa. As I discussed in How Does REM Pay That 15% Dividend? the index upon which REM and thus REML is based contains more mREITs than the index upon which MORL and MRRL is based.

REML now has a basket of 35 mREITs while MORL has only 25. Thus, REML provides more diversification than MORL. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, diversification can allow for higher expected returns without commensurate increases in risk.

Just adding REML to a portfolio that previously only held MORL would make it slightly more efficient. A security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Additional diversification considerations are that MORL is an obligation of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse (CS). It is highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency, holding MORL and REML can provide some diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL.

MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls too low or too quickly. That is not really economic call risk. Since, unlike a call on a bond where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value, the bond would have without the call, the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

REML can be called or redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by CS at any time. This is also the case with almost all mutual funds where the sponsor can close the fund and return the net asset value to the shareholders. Normally, the only time a fund or an ETN would be closed is if it was not economic to do remain open. This could occur if it became too small. With leveraged ETNs, the sponsor would close it if the value of each share was so low that it posed a margin-type risk.

This is the same reason a brokerage firm would liquidate a margin account if the equity relative to the amount borrowed by the account fell too low. In that respect, REML trading at a price close to double that of MORL has less of a prospect of being redeemed because the price per share falls too much.

However, in terms of likely to be called because the entire size of the ETN is too low, there is a greater chance of early redemption with REML. In any case, early redemption is more of an annoyance than a risk. One can always use the proceeds from an early redemption to buy securities with similar risk/return profiles. With REML and MORL, they would serve as good substitutes for each other in the event of an early redemption.

Conclusions and Recommendations

With this much uncertainty regarding the future direction of both the fixed income and equity markets, what is an investor to do? If you are reading this you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as: REML, MORL, MORL's essentially identical twin UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) and UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL).

In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool." I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the MORL could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to SPY.

Active traders might want to take advantage of the price reduction since last June or conversely consider waiting until further price declines. Further decline could possibly occur if deeper mREIT discounts return relative to the benchmark 30-year FNMA or if fears of more than anticipated Federal Reserve tightening increase. Furthermore, anyone who thinks that they may have to liquidate a position in these ETNs in the near future should avoid REML, due to its lack of liquidity.

Conversely, some with longer term horizons may want to consider REML because of its now higher yield and the possibility of using a limit order to pick up cheap shares if REML hits an air-pocket, which is when the lack of a deep order book causes a thinly traded issue to temporarily dive in price. The other lesson we can learn from the last four years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like REML can backfire as the large dividends forgone by waiting exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

Taking all of this into consideration, I am still a cautious buyer of REML and MORL. The yields are still compelling, and I have bought more at these levels and on the way down. However, the uncertainty regarding economic policy means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying with CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect, possibly accompanying a surge in the Federal deficit.

The investigation of the Russian actions regarding the 2016 election seems to be reaching the point where it might impact markets, if some type of constitutional crisis arises that spook investors. The possibility exists that the Trump administration might withdraw from NAFTA. The effect on the dollar and American financial markets from withdrawal from NAFTA could be similar what occurred in Britain after Brexit. If any type of severe protectionism is enacted, causing a trade war or something equally catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL and REML could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

All leveraged ETNs have interest-rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, REML and MORL have much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk amount the three 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. REML and MORL are based on an index of interest sensitive mREITs. This would lead investors in CEFL or BDCL, who feel that they must have a portion of their portfolios in high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL, to consider adding REML and/or MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise, REML and MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge against a high real growth scenario.

My calculation projects a April 2018 REML dividend of $1.1282. The implied annualized dividends would be $5.58, based on annualizing the most recent three months, including the April 2018 projection. This is a 20% simple annualized yield with REML valued at $25.30. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, it is 26%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield above 20%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in five years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years, markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus REML would continue to yield 21.9% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous.

An investment of $100,000 would be worth $269,460 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $21,900 initial annual rate to $59,192 annually.

Table 2. REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight (%) Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 17.66% 10.27 3/28/2018 0.3 q 0.2565 AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 10.83% 18.44 3/28/2018 0.18 m 0.0526 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 8.28% 16.54 3/22/2018 0.5 q 0.1244 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 7.94% 20.78 3/28/2018 0.48 q 0.0912 BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.80% 31.58 3/28/2018 0.62 q 0.0469 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.56% 15.12 3/20/2018 0.47 q 0.0705 CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.53% 17.28 3/28/2018 0.5 q 0.0652 MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.42% 7.43 3/28/2018 0.2 q 0.0592 ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 4.07% 18.59 3/28/2018 0.46 q 0.0501 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.60% 16.06 3/26/2018 0.42 q 0.0468 LADR Ladder Capital Corp 2.43% 15.18 3/9/2018 0.315 q 0.0251 RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.33% 15.22 3/14/2018 0.28 q 0.0213 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.25% 17.32 12/28/2017 0.47 q CYS CYS Investments Inc 2.04% 6.43 3/28/2018 0.22 q 0.0347 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.89% 22.45 3/14/2018 0.19 m 0.0080 HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 1.88% 18.05 4/3/2018 0.33 q CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.70% 8.71 03/28/2018 0.16 q 0.0155 MTGE MTGE Investment Corp 1.62% 17.55 3/28/2018 0.5 q 0.0229 GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 1.49% 17.04 3/28/2018 0.38 q 0.0165 STAR iStar Inc 1.36% 0 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 1.29% 6.02 3/28/2018 0.2 q 0.0213 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 0.97% 17.21 3/28/2018 0.475 q 0.0133 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 0.94% 4.77 3/28/2018 0.15 q 0.0147 ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 0.94% 8.5 3/7/2018 0.21 q 0.0115 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.76% 9.37 3/29/2018 0.31 q 0.0125 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.68% 12.35 3/28/2018 0.28 q 0.0077 ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.67% 7.59 3/28/2018 0.09 m 0.0039 DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.63% 6.28 4/2/2018 0.18 q RSO Resource Capital Corp 0.54% 8.94 3/28/2018 0.05 q 0.0015 SLD Sutherland Asset Management Corp 0.53% 14.2 3/28/2018 0.37 q 0.0069 JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.47% 17.61 3/29/2018 0.35 q 0.0046 AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.43% 13.22 3/14/2018 0.3 q 0.0049 TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 0.43% 18.91 3/20/2018 0.42 q 0.0047 KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 0.43% 19.9 3/28/2018 0.4 q 0.0043 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.39% 16.55 3/28/2018 0.49 q 0.0057 EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.20% 10.9 3/28/2018 0.37 q 0.0034

