AMD: Shareholders Need To Be Aware

Investment Thesis

I have for a while been bearish on AMD (AMD), and for a large portion of that time we have seen its shares trade sideways. However, recently, with the price dropping to $10 per share (at the time of writing) I feel that my work will start to carry more weight among readers.

Recent Developments

AMD's stock did to a certain extent benefit from blockchain sales. And during its Q4 2017 earnings call, management did highlight the following in very clear terms:

[...] on the Computing and Graphic segment, we grew about $140 million sequentially. And if I look at that growth, it was across Ryzen and Radeon. If you look at blockchain in particular, our estimates are that it was about a third of the growth, a third of the $140 million.

This, according to CEO Lisa Su accounted for:

about mid-single digit percentage of our annual revenue, it maybe a little bit higher than that, let's call it a point or so.

Therefore, as I argued back in February 2018, when the stock was at approx. $12, the boost from crypto was likely to be nonrecurring. However, given that it was for all intents and purposes such a small amount of revenue - call it roughly $47 million for a whole year - it was not going to be material to AMD's long term intrinsic value.

Now, this is where the problem developed. Because on the one hand - as I conceded then and repeat now - crypto is not now, nor is it ever likely to be, a key driver for AMD's revenue. On the other hand, some superficial investors felt that crypto mania would be here to stay; and, knowing that AMD supplied GPUs to the crypto market, they were overestimating crypto's potential to drive AMD sales. Further, given that many currencies have seen their value (ahem) fall, so too has the demand for GPUs in this market. Again, it did not matter how big a revenue source crypto would be to AMD's long term prospects; what mattered was its perception in the investment community. When the crypto bubble started to deflate, so too, coincidentally, did AMD's share price.

What Is Free Cash Flow And Does It Matter?

My investment style is one in which I am not so obsessed about a company's products and its corporate spin, but I am truly focused on a company's ability to generate solid and recurring free cash flow. Which brings me to the following table.

Source: FY 2017 Proxy Statement

As you can see above, highlighted in yellow, AMD's adjusted free cash flow shows a large discrepancy to its adjusted non-GAAP net income. Part of the reason boils down to AMD's working capital needs, but another part of the reason can to a certain extent be blamed on AMD's poor earnings quality.

Moreover, according to AMD's own press statement, AMD's adjusted free cash flow for FY 2017 was actually negative $45 million. Why would its 'Actual Performance' as part of its Executive Incentive Plan be so much higher than that reported on its very own press statement? After reading around a little more I found the following explanation. When it comes down to AMD's Executive Incentive Plan Free Cash Flow gets a further adjustment for:

cash payments for fiscal 2016 employee bonuses under the EIP [Executive Incentive Plan] and our Annual Incentive Plan, which were paid in March and April 2017.

That hardly seems fair to AMD's shareholders. Just because management defers its cash bonus into the following year, should AMD's adjust its free cash flow for its bonus and make it an add-back? Shareholders can’t add back the stock to $12; why should management's Incentive Plan get an add-back? Cash generated (or used) in a year should be static. If it gets adjusted for management’s salary it seems odd.

Source: FY 2017 Proxy Form

In case you are wondering, CEO Lisa Su does continue to be well aligned with AMD's shareholder. While she continues to get a substantial part of her pay package in stock options, this year, she did particularly well. She was compensated with a slightly lower level of stock options but slightly more hard, physical cash (highlighted blue).

AMD's Q1 2018 Outlook

AMD is a seasonal company and to a certain extent, it follows the PC market: stronger sales generally come in Q4, and there is a drop in Q1. However, this year AMD has broken this pattern with remarkably strong guidance for Q1 2018, with its expected midpoint guidance to be up 32% YoY.

Incidentally, given that its guided FY 2018 adjusted gross margin is expected to be higher than 36%, AMD looks well positioned to be the beneficiary of positive operating leverage. AMD's FY 2017 adjusted gross margin was lower by 200 bps.

These snippets alone highlight more than enough for shareholders to feel bullish about when it comes to AMD. But with so much revenue growth for FY 2018 (double digit annual growth), and with stronger forecast adjusted gross margin (>36% vs. 34% in FY 2017), why will AMD's expected free cash flow only be 'positive'? We know from AMD CFO Devinder Kumar's comments that AMD typically invests in inventory during Q1, so we should expect H1 2018 to be capital intensive, but to see AMD's free cash flow capabilities start to pick up in H2 2018.

Takeaway

My articles on AMD are not about shorting the stock. Rather, they simply highlight to investors that just because readers like a 'story' surrounding a company it does not mean that its stock offers investors a strong bargain opportunity.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.