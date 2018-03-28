CANN Can't Turn A Profit

This would be OK if were positioned to grow and turn things around, but there is little sign of progress.

General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB:CANN) released their 10-K on March 12th. If there was any hope of making a transition to profitability, it surely ended then. The stock dropped 26%, but since it had already fallen 68% from the 2018 highs it looks like a drop in the ocean.

Highlights and Lowlights

CANN cut straight to the chase in their Annual Report.

We have a history of losses and may not achieve profitability in the future. We generated net losses of $8.2 million and $10.2 million, respectively, in the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016. As of December 31, 2017, we had an accumulated deficit of $34.8 million. We will need to generate and sustain increased revenues in future periods in order to become profitable, and, even if we do, we may not be able to maintain or increase any such level of profitability.

Here are the numbers in more detail.

CANN operate four separate divisions.

Security and Cash Transportation Services Marketing Consulting and Apparel Operations Consulting and Products Finance and Real Estate

Non of these were profitable, and perhaps the only bright spot was an increase in revenues in Operations Consulting and Products.

Revenues in 2017 increased primarily due to (a) assisting companies submitting applications to acquire licenses in states that recently legalized cannabis; (b) adding a significant two year contract in July 2017 to manage the cannabis grow facility for a customer; and (c) 2017 product sales of approximately $280,000

Further rapid growth in this segment would be encouraging, and is worth keeping an eye on in future reports should we see further "significant" contracts. This should be their focus rather than cash transportation and apparel.

Liquidity

Due to the nature of their business, CANN has limited access to financing, as do their customers.

Our existing and potential customers, clients and tenants have difficulty accessing the service of banks, which may make it difficult for them to operate.

CANN have relied on financing through private placements of shares, warrants and notes. Obviously this is dilutive to the common stock and we can safely assume it will continue given the current cash situation.

We had cash of approximately $5.0 million and $0.8 million, respectively, as of and December 31, 2017 and 2016.

Soon after the release of the 10-K, CAAN issued a notice of the annual meeting where shareholders will vote - among other things - whether to "approve an increase to the number of shares authorized under the Company’s 2014 Equity Incentive Plan (the “2014 Plan”), by 5,000,000 shares, to 15,000,000 shares."

This graphic tells the sorry tale of dilution.

You probably don't need to study and understand every line of the above table. Shares increasing from 17.2m to 27.7m in 12 months is the important part.

Is there a Trade?

This is not a company worth investing in. The cannabis industry is growing and potentially very lucrative. The risks can lead to high rewards, but CANN is not reaping these rewards and is poorly positioned to in the future.

Is it worth a punt? Well, it's a penny stock and could well squeeze higher for any number of reasons. After falling so far the risks are less than before.

Technically there is a trade based on a repeating pattern.

The late 2017 rally resembles the late 2016 rally, as does the subsequent decline. A 75-80% crash is quite usual when a bubble pops, and CANN is in the right area to make a recovery.

Zooming in, the decline looks like a standard 5 wave trend sequence as described by Elliott Wave. If this sequence completes in the $2.5 area, there should be a recovery back above $5 again.

You could treat the trade like an option: double your money or take a total loss. I'd say the odds are a bit better than a coin flip, say 60% chance of success.

Needless to say, I won't be taking a trade like this. There are much better ways to invest in the cannabis industry. I'm on the look out for a growing company which is profitable or on the verge of becoming profitable. Perhaps you know of some? I'd be interested to hear your views in the comments section.

Conclusion

CANN released their Annual Report and reported another large loss, with none of their four segments reaching profitability. Growth in the Operations Consulting and Products section is a plus, but would need to show an upward trend in future reports to be be relevant.

With the need for further dilution, industry risks, and no hint of future profitability, CANN is not a good long term investment. Penny stock traders could perhaps play the oversold bounce, but are playing with fire.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.