Why Should You Start Accumulating Baxter In 2018?

In my previous article on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), I had explained why I then believed that Baxter is a solid investment opportunity and can reach a target price close to $72.16. While the company's share reached these price levels in first week of February 2018, it seems to have slipped off to today to around $66.9.

However, I am confident that the coming year will be witness to another strong growth trajectory of Baxter's share price. Wall Street analysts have projected Baxter's 12-month consensus target price to be around $75.87, which I believe to be a more accurate reflection of the actual value of the company's business.

In this article, I will be highlighting the key growth drivers for Baxter International for full year 2018 in greater detail.

But first we will take a look at key financial projections for the company. And then, we move to the more fundamental details of Baxter International.

Renal care continues to be a solid growth driver for Baxter in 2018.

Baxter's product portfolio mainly caters to patients suffering life-threatening conditions and in need of critical care. The company is #1 or #2 player in 70% to 80% of its product categories. Beyond this, despite having presence in more than 100 countries, revenues are not overtly concentrated in any one product line. The life saving nature of the product portfolio and the highly diversified nature of Baxter's business helps company weather economic downturns and regulatory changes in specific markets.

Baxter International is banking big time on its renal solutions portfolio comprising of peritoneal dialysis solutions and hemodialysis solutions. As more patients succumb to lifestyle conditions such as blood pressure and diabetes, there has been a distinct rise in patients suffering from end-stage renal disease. It is these patients that Baxter aims to provide relief with its renal therapies. With the dialysis market projected to grow at CAGR of 6% from 2016 to 2021, and reach market value of $83.89 billion by year 2021, there is definitely a lot of growth opportunity available for Baxter's existing and new renal products. Even in 2017, renal care was the largest global business for Baxter and contributed almost $3.5 billion of the company's total $10.6 billion annual sales. The company has projected its full year 2018 renal care portfolio revenues to rise by 3% to 4% over the previous year.

I have already explained the key aspects of Baxter's renal care business in the previous article. Since then, Baxter has emerged as a market leader in continuous renal replacement therapy (or CRRT) space. The company currently accounts for half or lesser share of the CRRT market, which is estimated to be worth $1.0 billion.

Baxter's oXiris set was first approved as extracorporeal blood purification or EBP system to be used with Prismaflex system for patients suffering with acute kidney injury. In September 2017, the company launched oXiris set for removing cytokines, endotoxins, and such other inflammatory mediators from the blood stream in CRRT and sepsis management protocols, in certain international markets. This label expansion is big as it marks the first 3-in-1 set to enter the CRRT space. And while it expands oXIRIS reach beyond CRRT and fluid overload space, this launch also signifies a meaningful expansion of the company's multi-organ support therapy solutions running on Prismaflex system. Additionally, Baxter International is also gearing up for limited commercial launch of next generation EBP system and acute renal care CRRT monitor, PrisMax.

Going beyond new innovations, Baxter International has also focused on customer enhancements for its core renal care product, AK 98 hemodialysis system. The SHARESOURCE telemedicine technology has also proved pivotal in increasing adoption of Baxter's automated peritoneal dialysis cyclers such as AMIA in USA and HOMECHOICE CLARIA in ex-US markets. At end of 2017, approximately 1 million patients used PD treatment equipped with SHARESOURCE (linked above).

The company is also focused on its research and development programs as well as geographic market expansion in renal care space.

In May 2017, Baxter International secured FDA guidance that clarified the regulatory pathway for its home peritoneal dialysis system, an innovative technology with lesser storage requirements and weight handling constraints as compared to traditional PD options. In the coming years, this system will be improving overall patient access to home dialysis solutions. Baxter International expects to submit application seeking approval for this product from FDA in 2019.

Beyond 2019, Baxter International also expects to reap benefits from U.S. launch of its innovative in-center hemodialysis system, THERANOVA. The company has already initiated clinical trials to test this device, which attempts to mimic the natural functioning of kidney by removing certain molecules through dialysis.

Baxter International has been exceptionally focused on Japan, for advancing its Kaguya Cycler PD device. While the country demands lower volume of PD devices, they have a rich reimbursement for this system. And Beyond Kaguya, Baxter is also intent on launching new advanced surgical products as well as advancing its pharmaceutical capabilities in the Japanese market.

Medication Delivery has emerged as one of the fastest growing business segment for Baxter.

Baxter International has projected Medication delivery segment, which comprises of products such as large and small volume intravenous solutions, infusion pumps, and reconstitution products, to witness revenue growth in the range of 6% to 7% in FY 2018 (linked above).

Now, this guidance includes around $25 million worth negative impact arising from disruption of the production at the company's Puerto Rico facilities due to Hurricane Maria. This natural catastrophe affected the production of the company's small volume parenteral bags, also called Mini-Bags or Mini-Bag Plus, as well as pre-filled bags comprising of nutrition amino acids and dual chamber bags. To overcome these issues, the company has now connected its Puerto Rico facilities to the electrical grid and has started production at pre-hurricane levels. Additionally, the company has been supplementing its SVP volumes from its Castlebar facility in Ireland. Hence, the company is confident that by end of Q1 2018, Baxter will not only have enough SVPs to fulfill existing demand but will also be able to maintain sufficient inventory levels.

In face of the aggressive flu season in USA, Baxter International has been witnessing increased demand for its large volume parenterals, including large volume IV solutions. Although these products are manufactured at facilities outside Puerto Rico, the supply has been unable to keep up with the demand. In 2017, Baxter managed to secure from the FDA, approval for importing its large volume IV solutions from its Cuernavaca plant in Mexico. While this would imply losing out some of the Mexican business to local competition, it will help in favorable shifting of Baxter's geographic mix. Further, Baxter also managed to secure permits to import large volume parenterals from Brazil. As the company continues to set up global network of facilities for securing cost-effective supply, it will ensure uninterrupted supply to both existing and new customers in future years.

In September 2017, Baxter International launched DeviceVue Advanced Asset Tracking System, a tagless asset tracking solution to be used with Sigma Spectrum Infusion System. This tracking solution will enable hospitals to track unused pumps, thereby improving overall clinical and hospital efficacy. Beyond this, Baxter International is also preparing for the launch of version 9 of SIGMA SPECTRUM pump in first half of 2018.

In January 2018, the company announced the distribution agreement to launch Arisure Closed System Transfer device, a system that will be used to reduce risk of contamination in IV medication delivery system and to ensure safe handling of hazardous substances in hospitals.

Baxter has also been managed to secure FDA approvals for certain pre-mixed ready-to-use formulations. In January 2018, the company's specific and direct thrombin inhibitor, Bivalirudin in 0.9 percent Sodium Chloride Injection, was approved by FDA as anticoagulant for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (or PCI). In June 2017, the company secured FDA approval for ready-to-use clindamycin injection in saline. The premixed solutions segment is fast emerging as an important growth driver for Baxter.

Baxter's business development strategy has helped in further improving the growth prospects for the company.

On July 27, 2017, Baxter International completed acquisition of generic injectables company, Claris Injectables, for a total consideration worth $625 million. The Claris Injectables deal, is highly synergistic for Baxter, as the latter is already a key player in the areas such as manufacturing of sterile drugs or solutions, packaging them in either rigid or flexible containers, and supplying them across its global network in exchange of fair price. The deal has added three manufacturing plants, of which one is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (or FDA). Baxter International has planned to further expand its injectables capabilities in areas such as new aseptic manufacturing and lyophilization, and cytotoxics, aseptic development and complex formulations technologies.

Baxter is currently working on post-merger integration of Claris and is aiming to bring the acquired business at the level of the company's own quality standards. Additionally, the company is also working to resolve the observations made in the FDA's 483 report issued to Claris.

Baxter has also entered into agreement with contract research and development organization, Dorizoe Lifesciences, to further advance research for its 20 generic injectable products.

On March 15, 2018, Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) completed sale of RECOTHROM Thrombin topical (Recombinant) and PREVELEAK Surgical Sealant, further advancing Baxter's advanced surgical portfolio.

There are certain company specific risks that investors should look out for prior to investing in Baxter.

Increasing generic competition for cyclophosphamide is expected to result in negative revenue impact close to $100 million and drag of around 70 basis points in operating margin (linked above) for Baxter in FY 2018. The company is anticipating one or two new generic entrants for this drug in the US market in FY 2018. Dropping revenues of cyclophosphamide are a strong drag for Baxter's financial performance.

Baxter International is also facing demand uncertainty due to its heavy exposure to the European markets. The weak global macroeconomic condition has been a stress factor for almost all medical device companies, since reimbursement for innovative devices is generally tight in such circumstances. Further, hospital spending is currently pretty low in Europe, Baxter is facing significant number of challenges.

The pricing pressures in USA are further affecting the company's future growth prospects. Then, again we have group purchasing organizations, who currently enjoy strong bargaining power. These factors have been having an adverse impact on Baxter's top line.

Beyond this, Baxter has projected almost flat performance for its Pharmaceuticals business, while its Other business is expected to report low single digit decline in FY 2018.

Despite these risks, I believe that Baxter International is a promising investment opportunity for CY 2018.

Baxter International is currently trading at a PE multiple of 23.4x, which is definitely not cheap considering that the average PE multiple for the medical device industry is 12.5x. This valuation, is however, justified by the strong business fundamentals and robust balance sheet of the company. This company carries total debt close to $3.51 billion and total cash worth $3.39 billion on its balance sheet. Baxter International also had $1.2 billion free cash flow at end of 2017, which is expected to rise to $1.4 billion at end of FY 2018.

In this context, the company's strong balance sheet is allowing Baxter to increase shareholder value either by entering into accretive bolt-on acquisitions or return shareholder value through dividends and share repurchases. In FY 2017, the company raised its dividend rate by 23% and even repurchased shares worth more than $560 million (linked above).

Considering all these aspects together, I believe that retail investors should definitely consider Baxter International as a robust investment opportunity in FY 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.