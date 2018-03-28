AbbVie's Future Still Bright

AbbVie (ABBV) has encountered perhaps its biggest setback since being spun off from Abbott Labs (ABT) five years ago: Small cell lung cancer drug Rova-T gave some rather disappointing Phase II trial results which caused management to withdraw the product from accelerated approval. Last Thursday alone shares dropped a whole 12.8%, and even more since then.

Cancer research expert Brad Loncar called Rova-T and Stemcentrix the 'crown jewel acquisition' for AbbVie, and things don't seem to be looking good right now. AbbVie bought Stemcentrix for $5.8 billion. Without getting too technical, the 177-patient trial had an 'overall response rate' of 29%, with an 'objective response' rate of only 16%. Typically approval for this would require around 30% or 40%. Results went from "bad to worse" when it was revealed that those figures pertained to just 74% of participants in the trial with a 'high expression' of the protein that Rova-T targets.

Brad Loncar pointed out that the fact that the latter claim was put in a small footnote to be something a "tiny, shady biotech would do," and that it would not expect to have to read a footnote like that from AbbVie to get the "full story."

You don't have to be a pharmaceutical expert to realize that these results were disappointing. Rova-T was expected to eventually net $5 billion in annual revenue by the middle of next decade, and it was the largest single product in AbbVie's plan to diversify away from Humira. AbbVie believes that the drug still has potential in small cell lung cancer and others expressing 'DLL3,' and studies continue in Phase 3 trials for first line and second line small cell lung cancer.

The long story short is, these results are going to effect AbbVie's oncology strategy, there can be no doubt about that. However, Rova-T could still prove useful in other areas. Not all is lost. The market, however, treated this is a game-changer, and in doing so I believe that investors over reacted to the downside.

Overall shares of AbbVie have plummeted 23% since March 4th, meaning it shed about a quarter of its entire market value, and shares were never all that expensive to begin with. For the last three years AbbVie has topped its peer group in terms of revenue and EPS growth, and yet it now trades at only 15.8 times and yields a whole 4.17%, which is quite a high yield for a growth-oriented pharmaceutical. The important thing for investors to understand here is that this disappointing trial is not the end of the world for AbbVie, and that now may well be an excellent buying opportunity for the long run.

Not the end of the world

The above chart depicts AbbVie's long-term plan to diversify revenue. Management expects sales ex Humira to jump from $9.6 billion in 2017 to $35 billion in 2025. Rova-T is the largest single part of that, but there is still quite the pipeline in the works, including successful drugs such as Imbruvica. Let's say Rova-T is a total flop and no revenue comes of it. That would reduce this model by $5 billion annually. Even still, we're looking at an additional $20 billion in annual revenue by 2025, and management also expects Humira revenue to grow until then as well.

Including Humira, AbbVie generated $28 billion in revenue in 2017. Assuming Rova-T generates no revenue, AbbVie will still generate $30 billion plus Humira. There will likely be biosimilar competition by then, but let's be conservative and say Humira generates $15 billion in revenue in 2025. That's still $45 billion in revenue; 60% higher than where it is today. That would mean average annual growth in the high single-digits between now and then. That is not bad!

To be sure, I believe Rova-T will still produce significant revenue, and I also believe that Abbvie will develop more drugs and make more acquisitions. The point is, AbbVie is a growth stock. Yet, shares trade at just 15.8 times trailing earnings. That might not sound too cheap at first, but consider that the S&P 500 as a whole currently trades at about 25 times earnings. Consider also that AbbVie now yields 4.17%, with the dividend only 47% of EPS.

Conclusion

There's no sugarcoating this: The latest results from Rova-T seem to be a disappointment, and if shares were still up at $120 or so that would be reason to be very skeptical. However, shares have dropped down to the low $90s and AbbVie's pipeline of drugs is much more than just Rova-T.

AbbVie was attractively priced to its peers before it lost a quarter of its market cap. Right now it is quite a bargain. Investing in AbbVie means picking up a growth stock with a 4% yield behind it. Even in a 'worst-case' scenario, investors can expect EPS growth in the high single-digits in the coming years. I recommend AbbVie here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.