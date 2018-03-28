Orchid Island Capital And Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment: MBS Pricing For Q1 2018

My current BV projection (BV as of 3/23/2018), BUY/SELL/HOLD recommendation, and current price target for ORC and CHMI are in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

However, readers should understand most sector valuations have already “priced-in” most (if not all) of this severe negative relationship. For example, I currently believe ORC and CHMI are attractively priced.

When compared to the prior quarter, a severe “negative” relationship existed between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018).

Since most mREIT companies have a portion of investments in fixed-rate agency MBS, providing this analysis will benefit readers who want to understand current trends within the sector.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide readers fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed security (“MBS”) price movements during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018). This includes pricing for both 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. Due to the constant fluctuations of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, a growing number of readers have asked that I periodically provide this specific analysis showing how changes in MBS pricing directly impact the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. I believe providing more timely articles of this nature allows readers the ability to pursue more active investing strategies in times of heightened volatility to either enhance one’s total return or minimize one’s total losses. I believe this quarter is of particular importance.

In addition, I will also include some general (and at times specific) impacts the recent fixed-rate agency MBS pricing fluctuations had on certain mREIT companies. This will typically focus on (but is not limited to) the following fixed-rate agency mREIT companies: 1) AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC); 2) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 4) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 5) CYS Investments Inc. (CYS); 6) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); and 7) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies that I currently cover had at least a modest portion of each company’s investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 2) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 3) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 4) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 5) MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE); 6) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); and 7) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Side Note: Technically speaking, several years ago AI changed its “entity status” from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

Understanding recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements is a very important metric when considering a company’s quarterly performance. For this particular article, I will focus on how recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements have impacted ORC’s and CHMI’s valuation fluctuations. Near the end of this article, I will also provide my projection in regards to ORC’s and CHMI’s CURRENT book value (“BV”) (BV as of 3/23/2018). This quarter, I wanted to provide ORC’s and CHMI’s valuation fluctuations within the same article due to the fact both mREIT companies have similar investing and risk management strategies.

Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements for Q1 2018 (Through 3/23/2018):

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018). This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 2) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same timeframe.

Table 1 – 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q1 2018; Through 3/23/2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 1 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018). It breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings by “government-sponsored enterprise/entity” (“GSE”). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. Since Ginnie Mae holdings typically account for only a minor percentage of a company’s investment balance, these fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 1 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 2.5% - 4.0%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.0% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 1 above.

Using Table 1 as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 12/31/2017. The cumulative net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 1 under the “Cumulative Quarterly Change” column. For example, during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018), a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupon had a cumulative net price decrease of (2.26), (2.26), (1.51), and (0.23) to settle its price at 97.63, 99.63, 101.69, and 102.50, respectively. As such, a notable price decrease occurred on the 2.5%, 3.0%, and 3.5% coupons while a minor price decrease occurred on the 4.0% coupon. When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 3/23/2018, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS had similar net price movements.

When compared to the notable sell-off in most 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS coupons during the fourth quarter of 2016 (due to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) more “hawkish” rhetoric on monetary policy heading into 2017), MBS pricing (and generally speaking interest rates/yields) had taken a more “wait and see” attitude during the first three quarters of 2017. This positively impacted fixed-rate agency MBS prices (especially lower coupons). However, with the FOMC’s increase in the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate in December 2017, March 2018, and likely two-three additional increases in 2018, MBS prices (along with a majority of fixed income investments) have “reversed course” and net decreased during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018). Due to the fact fixed-rate agency MBS typically have higher durations versus most other types of investments, these types of securities have experienced more severe valuation decreases.

Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018), let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 2 – 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q1 2018; Through 3/23/2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018). It breaks out the 30-year fixed agency MBS holdings by GSE. As was the case with the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, this includes both FNMA and FMCC holdings. As stated earlier, most mREIT companies have an immaterial balance of Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. As such, these specific MBS are excluded from this table. Table 2 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 3.0% - 4.5%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 2 above.

Using Table 2 as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 12/31/2017. For example, during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018), a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative net price decrease of (2.94), (2.84), (2.24), and (1.88) to settle its price at 97.09, 99.88, 102.36, and 104.53, respectively. As such, a notable price decrease occurred on the 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupons. When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 3/23/2018, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS had similar net price movements.

Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018), let us take a look at how these price movements (including specified pool considerations) impacted valuations within two particular mREIT companies, ORC and CHMI.

ORC and CHMI Investment/MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Analysis:

Let us now take a look at my projected valuation fluctuations within ORC’s and CHMI’s investment/MBS and derivatives portfolios during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018). This analysis is provided in Table 3 below.

Table 3 – ORC and CHMI Investment/MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Fluctuations (Q1 2018; Through 3/23/2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

After a very negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2016 (notable widening of spreads), a more muted relationship occurred during the first and second quarters of 2017. A more positive relationship occurred during the third quarter of 2017. A minor-modest negative relationship occurred during the fourth quarter of 2017 (which I highlighted to readers in prior mREIT articles). This led to most mREIT companies reporting a minor decrease in BV during the prior quarter (which I correctly projected). Generally speaking, most mREIT peers have experienced a notably more negative relationship during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018).

As shown in Table 3 above, ORC and CHMI experienced a severe negative relationship (proportionately speaking) between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the first quarter of 2018 (especially during February 2018). In several prior mREIT articles, I provided readers “real time warnings” about this negative relationship that had developed during the current quarter. Simply put, derivative valuation gains have been modestly-materially “trumped” by MBS valuation losses during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018).

As Table 3 above shows, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations constantly changes. As such, one needs to be constantly vigilant. An unfavorable relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations is always a possibility in the mREIT sector and is termed “spread/basis risk”. While companies can take steps to “minimize” spread/basis risk, a company can never completely “mitigate” this risk. For instance, there was a notable widening of “option adjusted spreads” (“OAS”) during the fourth quarter of 2016, in particular the second week of November and first two weeks of December.

This heightened spread/basis risk was basically the result of the U.S. presidential election and the FOMC’s more hawkish stance on future monetary policy. Due to the anticipated growth in the U.S. economy by the Republican-led legislative and executive branches of government (lower regulations; lower taxes; etc…), market participants anticipated an increase in inflation which led to the “knee-jerk” reaction in debt/equity markets (quick, notable “true-up” in rates/yields). This same type of risk/trend occurred during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018).

Using the top portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 3/23/2018 I am projecting ORC’s investment and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($23) million. This net valuation loss is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of ORC’s investment (including specified pool considerations and the company’s “premium lost due to paydowns” figure) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. This is in comparison to a loss of ($21), ($33), ($8), and ($30) million reported by ORC during the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. It should be noted for the third and fourth quarters of 2017 I projected ORC’s investment and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($9) and ($29) million, respectively. As such, I believe both projections were very close to ORC’s reported results (only a $1 million variance each quarter).

I am projecting ORC’s net valuation loss for the first quarter of 2018 will actually not be as severe as some quarters during 2017. ORC has been set up to underperform the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers in a decreasing or stable interest rate environment while outperforming in a rising interest rate environment (less of a BV decrease). This is due to the fact ORC invests in higher coupon MBS where price decreases have not been as severe when compared to lower coupon MBS. In addition, ORC has a fairly large interest only (“IO”) securities portfolio which acts as a natural hedge to the company’s fixed-rate agency pass-through MBS portfolio.

Now using the bottom portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 3/23/2018 I am projecting CHMI’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($14) million. As was the case with ORC, this net valuation loss is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of CHMI’s MBS (including specified pool considerations but excluding its mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) portfolio) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. This is in comparison to a net valuation gain (loss) of $1, ($1), $4, and ($1) million reported by CHMI during the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively.

When it comes to CHMI, this mREIT continues to utilize lower leverage versus the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. During the first quarter of 2018, this lower leverage was an advantage since there was a notable decrease in fixed-rate agency mREIT prices across most coupons. In addition, last quarter CHMI opportunistically increased the company’s MSR portfolio. Similar to ORC’s IO securities portfolio, CHMI’s MSR portfolio acts as a natural hedge to the company’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio. In other words, CHMI’s MSR portfolio typically records net valuation gains when mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields net increase (projected extension of cash flows through lower prepayments; assuming several other variables are held constant).

Conclusions Drawn:

This article provided to readers fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018). After a very negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2016 (notable widening of spreads), a more muted relationship occurred during the first and second quarters of 2017. A more positive relationship occurred during the third quarter of 2017. A minor-modest negative relationship occurred during the fourth quarter of 2017 (which I highlighted to readers in prior mREIT articles). This led to most mREIT companies reporting a minor decrease in BV during the prior quarter (which I correctly projected). However, CHMI was an exception to this trend. CHMI was the lone agency mREIT peer to report a BV increase during the fourth quarter of 2017 mainly due to the increase of the company’s MSR portfolio at an attractive purchase price.

Generally speaking, a severe negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations has occurred during the first quarter of 2018 (through 3/23/2018). However, when compared to its fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, I believe both CHMI and ORC will outperform the company’s peers during the first quarter of 2018 when it comes to BV fluctuations. Simply put, I believe both peers will report a less severe BV decrease. The reasoning behind this projection was provided in the analysis above.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting ORC’s and CHMI’s BV as of 3/23/2018 was approximately $8.45 and $20.05 per common share, respectively. This projection excludes ORC’s $0.09 and CHMI’s $0.49 per common share dividend for March 2018 and the first quarter of 2018, respectively (ex-dividend date has yet to occur).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ORC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 3/23/2018; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at or less than a 5.0% premium through less than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last ORC article (approximately one month ago).

Therefore, I currently rate ORC as a BUY. My current price target for ORC is approximately $8.85 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $8.05 per share.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate CHMI as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 3/23/2018; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at or less than a 5.0% premium through less than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last CHMI article (approximately three months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate CHMI as a BUY. My current price target for CHMI is approximately $21.00 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $19.00 per share.

Simply put, even with the recent/current notable negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations, readers should understand this trend will eventually narrow/change in the future (likely dissipate later in 2018). Furthermore, all new MBS/investment purchases will now be at more attractive prices (some coupons are now priced at a discount to par; accretive income versus amortization expense). In addition, I believe the market has already priced in most (if not all) of this negative relationship/BV reduction via ORC’s and CHMI’s current stock price. As such, for investors willing to increase their short-term risk tolerance, I currently believe ORC and CHMI are attractively priced.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down” of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017). Readers should also understand constant monitoring of all the variables at play within the mREIT sector needs to occur (which I continuously perform).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

