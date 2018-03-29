Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Sorrento Sell-Off, Bluebird/Celgene Agreement, Edge Therapeutics' Setback

Sorrento shares are down sharply on a recent convertible notes deal and an article on Seeking Alpha.

A nalysis focus: Sorrento

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares are down nearly 25%. Shares have been dragged lower by the convertible debt deal announced on Tuesday, as well as, a cautious article published on Seeking Alpha.

The article published by J Capital raises several key issues. It discusses the Cynviloq (generic Abraxane) deal. It also talks about the dilutive financing deals. The article claims that the financing deals have benefited a select group of investors who are close to the CEO. Both these issues are discussed in-depth in the article.

Coming to the deal itself, the company entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell $120.5 million of unsecured convertible notes in a private placement. Below are the details of the transaction from the company’s press release:

“The notes will be convertible into shares of Sorrento common stock at a price of $7.0125 per share and will accrue interest at a rate of 5% per year. Each purchaser of the convertible notes will also receive a warrant to purchase 50% of the number of shares of Sorrento common stock into which such purchaser’s note is initially convertible. The warrants will have an exercise price of $8.77 per share, or 125% of the initial conversion price of the notes.”

The interesting thing though is that the dilutive funding was expected. Remember that post the approval of ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) recently, SRNE saw a huge sell-off. A recent Seeking Alpha article discussed this and noted that the sell-off could have been due to profit taking and possible dilution risk. We believe the sell-off was more due to future dilution risk. The sell-off post the announcement of the dilutive funding on Tuesday does look unjustified.

The J Capital note also discusses the ZTlido approval. It raises question about the company’s commercialization strategy and also notes that SRNE’s IR confirmed to an investor regarding this. The company also told the same investor that ZTlido is not a core asset. J Capital though does not provide any reference for that communication or the name of the investor. While the article does raise a lot of issues that merit attention, the argument against ZTlido lacks concrete evidence in our opinion. At the moment, we are cautious with Sorrento but shares could bounce back sharply if there is more information on ZTlido commercialization plan.

S tocks in News: Analysis of BLUE, CELG

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) announced an agreement to co-develop and co-promote bb2121.

Analysis: bb2121 is an anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) CAR-T cell therapy being developed as a potential treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. In 2013, the two companies had entered into a collaboration to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapies in oncology. bb121 was one of the therapies under this collaboration. The two companies will share the costs and profits on a 50/50 basis. bluebird is also entitled to milestone payments and royalties on ex-U.S. sales. The agreement is part of Celgene’s ongoing efforts to boost its pipeline, which has suffered setbacks in the last six months. The announcement has lifted shares by 2%, however, the stock remains down sharply from the levels it traded six months ago.

In other news

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) announced the appointment of Christopher Visioli as chief financial officer (CFO) and treasurer of the company, effective immediately. Visioli will take charge from William B. O’Connor.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) has priced its public offering of 11 million shares of common stock at a price of $4.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering total approximately $50 million. Underwriters to the offering have been granted an option to acquire an additional 1.7 million shares to cover for over-allotment if any.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review its partner Ipsen’s marketing application seeking approval for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) for previously treated patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and Biocon announced their co-developed biosimilar insulin glargine Semglee has received marketing authorization approval from the European Commission (EC) following the positive recommendation by the advisory group CHMP.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) announced the termination of its phase 3 study, NEWTON 2, evaluating its lead candidate EG-1962 in adult patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage after an analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee showed that the study will be unlikely to demonstrate a treatment benefit over standard of care. Following the setback, the company now plans to downsize its operations, which includes workforce reduction.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) announced an amendment to the protocol of its phase 3 study of NurOwn for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) by opening the enrollment to Canada-based ALS patients.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) announced that it has priced its public offering of 4.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $1.25 per share.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) has signed an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald for the at-the-market sale of $30 million of its common stock.

