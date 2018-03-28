This Dividend Aristocrat Just Printed 20%+ EPS Growth - Is It A Buy?

Because of its strong financial performance and compelling valuation, we are recommending Walgreens as a buy today.

The company's financial performance was very strong. Revenues increased by 12.1% and adjusted earnings per share increased by 27.2%.

On March 28th, Walgreens reported earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

The Dividend Aristocrats are a group of elite dividend stocks. In order to be a Dividend Aristocrat, a company must:

Be in the S&P 500

Meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements

Have 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases

Like any other universe of stocks, the Dividend Aristocrats will experience some variance with regards to their financial performance. Some Dividend Aristocrats are experiencing weakness right now. Other Dividend Aristocrats are firing on all cylinders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is an example of a Dividend Aristocrat that falls in the second category. The company's recent financial performance has been very compelling indeed.

Most recently, Walgreens reported financial results for its fiscal 2018 second quarter on March 28th, 2018.

This article will analyze Walgreens' performance in the quarter and determine whether the company is a buy at current prices.

Business Overview

Walgreens is the largest retail pharmacy in both the United States and Europe. Through its flagship Walgreens business and other business ventures (including equity method investments), Walgreens has a presence in more than 25 countries and employs more than 385,000 people.

In its leading retail pharmacy business, Walgreens operates approximately 13,200 stores in 11 countries. The company also operates one of the largest global pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution networks, with more than 390 distribution centers that deliver to upwards of 230,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals each year.

Walgreens operates in three financial segments:

Retail Pharmacy USA

Retail Pharmacy International

Pharmaceutical Wholesale

The next section of this article will discuss Walgreens' second quarter financial performance in detail.

Financial Performance Summary

Walgreens second-quarter earnings release beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The company delivered exceptional growth and made meaningful progress on growing its per-share intrinsic value.

This analysis will begin by discussing Walgreens' performance in the quarter before discussing its six-month performance and recently revised guidance for the full year of fiscal 2018.

Walgreens' financial performance in the most recent quarter is summarized below.

Source: Walgreens Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 7

In the quarter, the company saw its sales increased by 12.1% on a reported basis and 9.4% on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted operating income increased by 7.3%, or 5.9% on a constant currency basis, and adjusted net income increased by 16.6%, or 15.1% on a constant-currency basis. On the bottom line, adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 27.2%, or 25.7% on a constant-currency basis.

What drove the company's strong performance?

As discussed previously, Walgreens operates in three business units: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. We believe that the best way to understand Walgreens' business is to analyze each business segment in isolation. We'll begin with the company's Retail Pharmacy USA - which is its largest.

Source: Walgreens Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 9

Walgreens' Retail Pharmacy USA segment delivered excellent top-line growth of 12.2% in the quarter, with comparable store sales coming in significantly lower at 2.4%. This indicates that the majority of the segment's sales growth came from new stores acquired in the Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) acquisition.

Costs increased faster than revenues, which led to a slower rate of growth in adjusted growth profit (6.6%) and adjusted operating income (6.3%) than the company's sales growth.

Within the Retail Pharmacy USA segment, Walgreens shareholders should study its two different sales channels: Retail and Pharmacy.



Source: Walgreens Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 11

The Retail section of the Retail Pharmacy USA segment performed quite poorly. Total retail sales fell by 0.7% while comparable retail sales fell by 2.7%. Within this subsegment, cost management helped the organization to increase its gross margins and gross profits over the prior year's period.

'

Source: Walgreens Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 10

The Pharmacy subsegment is where Walgreens' really shined. The company gained ~100 basis points of market share and delivered 18.7% growth in pharmacy sales and 9.1% growth in prescriptions. Without a doubt, Walgreens' strong domestic financial performance was fueled by the prescriptions delivered through its U.S. retail locations.

Source: Walgreens Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 12

Outside of the U.S., Walgreens' performance was not quite as strong. Constant-currency sales declined by 2.6% while constant-currency adjusted operating income increased by 6.6%. While revenue headwinds were present, Walgreens managed to intelligently control their cost - which resulted in adequate growth in operating income.

Source: Walgreens Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 13

Walgreens' last operating segment is pharmaceutical wholesale. The business delivered 3.4% growth in revenue and a 1.3% decline in adjusted operating income. While the company's operating performance is disappointing, the margin compression is in-line with what many other publicly traded pharmaceutical distributors - like Cardinal Health (CAH), McKesson (MCK), or AmerisourceBergen (ABC) - are experiencing right now.

All said, Walgreens' performance in the most recent quarter was very strong. the first half of the company's fiscal year has been similarly impressive. Walgreens performance through the first six months of fiscal 2018 is summarized below.

Source: Walgreens Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 8

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, Walgreens has increased its sales by 10.0% (8.3% on a constant-currency basis), adjusted operating income by 6.1% (5.2% on a constant currency basis), adjusted net income by 12.7% (11.6% on a constant-currency basis), and adjusted diluted earnings per share by 22.4% (21.1% on a constant-currency basis). The company's performance is simply remarkable and has been driven by the accretive contribution of the stores acquired from Rite Aid.

As a result, Walgreens has increased its guidance for fiscal 2018. The company now expects to report adjusted earnings per share of $5.85 to $6.05, which is up noticeably from its previous guidance of $5.45 to $5.70. For context, Walgreens reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.10 in fiscal 2017. The midpoint of the company's new guidance band represents growth of 16.7%.

Walgreens appears to be firing on all cylinders right now. The next section of this analysis will assess the company's valuation and determine whether it is a buy at current prices.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

The expected total returns of common stock investments can be determined by assessing a company's potential earnings growth, its current dividend yield, and potential changes to its valuation multiple.

We'll begin by assessing Walgreens' potential for earnings growth. One way to estimate the company's future bottom line growth potential is by examining its historical growth trajectory, which is shown below.

Source: Value Line

Over the last decade, Walgreens has compounded its adjusted earnings per share from $2.03 in 2007 to $5.10 in 2017. This represents a compounded annual growth rate of 9.6% per year. Given the company's strong track record and its robust recent financial performance, we believe that 8%-10% annualized growth in earnings per share is feasible for the foreseeable future.

Walgreens returns will be sweetened by its dividend yield, although this is hardly a core component of the company's investment thesis. Its current quarterly dividend yields 2.4%.

The last - and arguably the most interesting - component of Walgreens' total return profile is its valuation. The company is trading at a noticeable discount to its normal valuation multiple.

As mentioned, Walgreens recently increased its fiscal 2018 earnings guidance. It now expects adjusted earnings per share of $5.85 to $6.05. Using the midpoint of this guidance band ($5.95) combined with its current stock price of $67.45, Walgreens is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 11.3.

The following diagram compares Walgreens' current valuation to its long-term historical average.

Source: Value Line

Walgreens current price-to-earnings ratio is 11.3 and its 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio is 16.7. If the company's valuation can revert to its historical mean over a time period of 5 years, this will add 8.1% to the company's annualized returns.

Altogether, Walgreens has a very appealing total return profile, composed of:

8%-10% earnings-per-share growth

2.4% dividend yield

8.1% contribution from valuation expansion

For expected total returns in the range of 18.5% to 20.5% - well in excess of what we expect to be delivered from the market averages moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Walgreens Boots Alliance has many of the characteristics of a high-quality business:

A long history of steadily increasing dividend payments

Consistent earnings and revenue growth

A brand that is recognizable to millions of consumers

Some due diligence reveals that the company's financial performance in the most recent quarter has been very strong, and its conservatively calculated expected total returns trounce those of the broader market.

For these reasons, we are recommending Walgreens as a buy today.

