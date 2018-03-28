Facebook And Google: The New Corporate Villains, Halliburton And Baker Hughes To The Rescue

We also offer more trustworthy alternatives to a couple of the disgraced FAANG stocks, and an update on the GE-BHGE divestiture.

Oil is stabilizing in its current range of $58-66 and may move as much as twenty percent higher in the coming year.

Introduction

Are your much loved FAANG's getting pounded in the market? Ms. Market is a cruel mistress these days. It seems like so long ago that new highs were set on a daily basis, as the FAANG's ripped higher. A check of the calendar reveals that the last market high was only about two months ago.

So much for love, what about trust?

Facebook, NAS: (FB) has violated the trust we had placed in it by crassly marketing our personal data to third parties. We had largely looked past their providing a conduit to the Russians to meddle in our elections, and were back to bidding FB's stock price up along with the rest of the FAANG group, when this latest news broke.

It was too much. A last crushing blow from a partner to whom we had given...e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g!!!! From our most precious photos, to quick chats with long-lost chums. Pictures of our daughter in her Home Coming ball gown. Or, maybe just a shot of the perfect steak we had grilled one afternoon. Whatever it was, the stuff we posted were intimate moments of our lives, meant to be shared only with friends that we had connected with on the FB platform.

Source

We feel betrayed by the web app that we have loved since the day it was born. With the announcement last week that while peddling all of this "Big Data", somehow a bunch (like 50 mm accounts) of personal info had gone with it. After a week of hemming and hawing, both Big Mark and Big Cheryl, have gone on camera and contritely told us they just didn't have the foggiest idea how all that personal stuff had gone with the big data. They each took "full responsibility for the breach and apologized profusely. There might have been a crocodile tear in the corner of one of Big Mark's eyes.

Now childishly, we just want some alone-time, a safe space if you will, to mend our broken hearts, and heal our psyches. It's hard to learn to trust again, after being so cruelly used. But, after the last of our sobs subside, and the sniffles abate, we must blow our noses, and must then return to the business of investing. We are after all, adults who must fund our retirements with sound investments. Begging the question, where, and in whom can we trust our precious funds?

Where in the investing world can we turn for comfort and market cap appreciation, with maybe a nice dividend thrown in for good measure?

Source

This chart compares the performance of the DOW-30, the SP 500, and the Nasdaq, where incidentally a lot of those FAANG stocks hang out, against energy related indexes like the PHLX, and the XLE. A quick glance reveals that the last two, the PHLX, and the XLE while down over the period, have been much kinder with their investors' hard earned money.

Have we come to a point where...is maybe...shock-horror, Halliburton (HAL) now more trustworthy than good 'ol FB? A notion that last year would have been laughable. This year, it's a fair question.

Seeking Alpha, Chart by Author

It is noteworthy that Big Red held rock solid in a week where the Dow, and virtually every other index lost ground, while Facebook lost about 15% of its investors' money. I wrote a long article on Halliburton not too long ago, please give it a read for more info on this shining example of corporate rectitude. It has also managed not to reduce us to tears by violating our privacy, colluding with the Russians, or selling our private moments for corporate gain.

Halliburton, is a pillar of corporate ethics by comparison with Facebook!

So, in the Facebook vs Big Red competition, America's king of frac is a clear winner in the trust department. Let's look at another, just for fun. How about Google? In a minute, first, we will again set forth the The Daily Drilling Report's energy investment thesis.

The Daily Drilling Reports Macro Energy Investment Thesis

Demand

Global demand stays strong, and supply reaches an approximate equilibrium. No big overhangs. No big gaps. All the big cap stuff we're expecting from oil companies is wildly profitable between $60-70/bbl, where we are now. All we need is a little stability. If you will look at this graph produced by the EIA, you'll see that supply and consumption are nearly in equilibrium. This promotes the stability big oil has been seeking and raises the potential for upward movement in price. Source

Swing Producers

The Saudis and their OPEC satellite states still control oil prices and have done something over the last year and half they've never done before, stick to production cuts. And, what a difference it's made. In fact they are so pleased with the direction oil is taking they plan to extend the cuts into 2019. See what the Saudi oil minister, Al-Falih said just the other day.

"We still have some time to go before we bring inventories down to the level we consider normal and we will identify that by mid-year when we meet in Vienna. And then we will hopefully by year-end identify the mechanism by which we will work in 2019."

If we unpack that statement, it spells continued and perhaps further reductions in production.

Weakening dollar

Oil is priced in dollars. The dollar has weakened against other currencies this year. When that happens, the price goes higher.

Capex

Capex. Think of it as deferred maintenance for oil companies. The price drop of 2014-5, and the length of the down turn have made it difficult for project forecasting. Like any machine, an oilfield is just a big machine, and it has a useful life and must be fixed or replaced over time. Offshore supplies about a third of the world's hydrocarbon energy, and nothing is standing in the wings to take its place.

Adequate Capex has been one of the key missing elements of this oil price recovery. With a few quarters of profitability behind them the big operators have been repairing their balance sheets, paying down debt, and buying back stock. What haven't they been doing? Maintaining production...finding oil and gas. Let's use one of my favorite oil companies as an example.

Source Shell annual report, Chart by author

Picking on dear old Shell, NYSE: (RDS.A, RDS.B), you can see that daily production is off ever-so-slightly, and reserves have taken a wallop. They are not alone in this category, as the big operators just haven't been spending the money it takes to replace production. To be fair, Shell is working on this, as I have documented in a number of articles. But, as they say on TV, facts are facts. Shell had better get about finding some oil, and quickly.

So, Capex must return, believe it. All-in-all I would say the DDR's energy investment thesis is on firm footing for the immediate future.

Tool Box Talk

Google

Let's compare another corporate titan, Alphabet, NAS: (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with an energy sector alternative, Baker Hughes General Electric, NYSE: (BHGE). Google had at one time as its motto-"Don't be evil." Now it uses, "Do the right thing!" Is that the same? At first glance it seems like it is, but, if so, why change?

For my part, "Don't be evil," was very clear-cut, and required no interpretation. Maybe the new one is the same way...maybe not. Ok, I am through spilling ink here on the motto change. It is what it is...isn't it?

Alphabet quietly and with little fanfare has become the most powerful, non-nuclear force on the planet. Who among the nearly 7-billion people on this planet don't use its search features, map, gmail, YouTube, Google docs, or another one of the countless tools available from Google, at least once a day.

Google knows what you want before you do...almost. From the first letter you type into the search engine, Google is winnowing the list of possibilities it will offer you. Here's an example of what I mean.

Our son is in the Army, and has had a stellar career advancing through the ranks to where he is now one of the top officers in our state. So, my wife and I like Army stuff. One day I was watching a fair and balanced news channel and they did a piece about two women ex-Army officers, who had started a company employing veterans, and using spent shell casings to make jewelry. It was such a neat idea I Googled them on my phone with the idea of buying a Christmas gift for my wife. I did nothing at the time. Time went on and I forgot about them.

As Christmas time approached I was working diligently at my PC on an article for Seeking Alpha, and what should appear in the side border advertising area, but an ad for this company. I was stunned momentarily, but went ahead, and clicked through the ad, and made a purchase.

It is even possible to fathom how much Google knows about us?

And, how much do they control how we see the world? Do we only see what some pimply-faced engineer in Northern California wants us to see? I wonder. In recent times criticisms of this all-powerful company have begun to emerge. Perhaps they no longer adhere to that motto, Do the right thing, that is. Or maybe what they see as the right thing has changed.

I won't bore you here-in with all their supposed misdeeds. It's a pretty long list. Here is a link to it, if you'd like to read a few. There is no question in my mind that Google has developed a left-leaning social conscience. Their treatment of James Damore, a socially conservative engineer who was blacklisted and fired for airing his views on gender, pretty well sums it up for me. You'll have to make up your own minds.

For my part I know one thing for sure. I trust Baker Hughes General Electric, NYSE: (BHGE) a heck of a lot more than I trust Google. Let's go back to that fateful day, the 16th of March, 2018.

Seeking Alpha, Chart by Author

Whoa! Holders of GOOG are down about 12% in a week. Baker Hughes holders are safe and snug, essentially flat in the period where the total market declined about 6% and many tech issues were down twice that amount.

Just like Halliburton in the example above Baker has been much kinder with investors' money, and in a really cool turn of events is not under the spotlight for misdeeds. The Chairman of Baker, is not being "invited" address government officials on both sides of the Atlantic!

For those investors who only make socially conscious investing decisions, perhaps a look at these two energy stalwarts is in order. In Halliburton and Baker Hughes we trust!

The continuing GE and Baker Hughes saga

General Electric, NYSE: (GE) continues to wilt in terms of its stock price, reaching a low Monday, the 26th of less $13.00 share. Last Fall GE announced that BHGE was a non-core asset and would be monetized at some point in the near future. I then wrote an article theorizing some possible outcomes of the disposition of key Baker assets. Give it a read if you haven't already.

Time went on and GE modified its position significantly, stating that there was no hurry about this disposition of Baker Hughes. This led to the following article, Baker Hughes: Good Golly Miss Molly... More good info in that one as well, should you choose to avail yourself.

Just a few weeks ago I published this gem, Does GE do a re-think... I still spend a lot of time in the industry on consulting assignments, and deal with Baker insiders often. Recently I put the question in the third article to one of my contacts. While he's not at a level to have a voice in the deliberations, something he told me resonated with the notion I postulated in the article. That is, the integration of the two companies continues across all levels. I don't want to read too much into this, but I have been through several acquisitions and divestitures. In my experience, when divestiture is in the offing, several things happen.

1. Inventories are shrunk and managers authorization for signing is reduced.

2. Hiring, wages, and promotions are frozen.

3. R&D budgets are reduced.

4. Technology transfers come to a halt.

None of these things are happening at Baker at present, and it's food for thought.

Final thoughts and your takeaway

Not backing off any points made so far, I must acknowledge that investors in FB and GOOG have done handsomely over the last year. Both stocks seeing advances in the thirty to fifty percent range. The same is true for the other FAANG stocks as well. Energy stock holders, have also done well over most of that period, but we've had a lot of sand kicked in our faces by the smug techies holding the digital giants.

Now, that out of the way, we must also posit that the environment in which these digital kingdoms grew their reign may be on the decline. Public trust in their basic 'goodness' is on the wane. Throat-clearing, and harrumphing politicians are talking about holding hearings. Foreign governments, many of whom have much stricter privacy laws that we do, are demanding answers and threaten fines-big ones. People are turning off their Facebook profiles. Can advertisers, who indirectly are the source of all the digital wealth, fail to take heed?

Bottom-line. The Daily Drilling Report believes that energy stocks are nearing a multi-year period of strong upward momentum. Many have the potential to double or triple over the next couple of years, if oil fulfills the promise our energy thesis sets forth.

While not predicting a complete cratering of either FB or Goog, the tail-winds that have been at their back for the last few years appear to be calming. And, could continue to reverse course. Energy stocks could be a safe haven in the digital storm over taking Facebook and Google!

Disclaimer and Final Request

I am not an accountant or CPA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

If you enjoyed this article and found it to be informative, please click the follow button for notification when future articles are published.

Also, please give a little thought to subscribing to my Market Place service for advance access to my articles. More information below.

The Daily Drilling Report I hope you will think about a subscription to this service. I am different than anyone else covering the oilfield on Seeking Alpha. I have spent years on drilling rigs, working with oil companies, and intend to put this knowledge to work... for all of us. Like most of you, I am a retiree. I live on social security, a pension from my employer, and savings. Savings supplies over 50% of my present income, so you can just better bet I am looking for ways to maintain, and increase it. I want safe, secure dividends from my big-cap companies, along with some price appreciation. I want to score some long-ball home runs from my small caps; companies that have the potential to double or triple within a couple of years. Those are things I want, and I expect you want them too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHGE, RDS.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.