BP: The 6.0%-Yield Is Not A Red Flag

BP has one of the highest dividend yields in the sector. Dividend is unlikely to get cut now.

BP (NYSE:BP) remains an appealing choice in the energy sector for income investors. The energy company has seen a profound rebound in profits and cash flow in 2017, thanks to higher price realizations. Considering that the U.S. economy is in great shape and that oil prices are in a bullish recovery setup, an investment in BP makes sense from both a yield as well as a capital appreciation point of view. An investment in BP comes with an entry yield of 6.0 percent.

BP has not been a great investment in the last several years. Thanks to the oil price crash and a hard restructuring, the energy company has hardly been an investor favorite. Almost two years ago, however, I aggressively recommended BP in my article titled "Time To Double Down On 8% Yielding BP?" in which I suggested that BP was oversold, undervalued, and that an investment provided income investors with attractive total return potential (BP was selling @$30). Fast forward two years and BP’s share price has edged back up to $40.

And I still think BP is a "Buy" today.

Source: StockCharts

More Upside Potential: Oil Prices Are In A Bullish Recovery Setup

BP is, first and foremost, a directional bet on higher energy prices. Higher price realizations in BP’s upstream business have been a strong profit driver for the energy company in the fourth quarter of 2017. Higher price realizations were also the main reason why BP saw ~42 percent year-over-year operating cash flow growth in Q4-2017.

Source: BP Investor Presentation

The company's downstream business worked as a hedge for BP during the downturn, partly offsetting the profit decline in the upstream business due to lower price realizations. That being said, though, the company’s core asset in a rising oil environment is BP's upstream business. Higher energy prices immediately boost BP’s (free) cash flow, which in turn could yield a dividend raise in 2018 or beyond.

The good news is that BP covers its dividend with underlying cash flow. The higher energy prices climb, the more likely a dividend hike becomes.

Source: BP Investor Presentation

Considering that BP's dividend is covered by cash flow and that oil prices are in a bullish recovery setup, I think BP's shares have room to run.

Here's oil's recovery trend.



How Does BP Stack Up To Its Peers In Terms Of Yield?

BP’s dividend yield is the largest in the peer group of large international oil companies with significant offshore operations. I do not see BP's dividend as a red flag as the company didn't slash its dividend during one of the worst energy market downturns in recent memory. Why would BP cut its dividend now that energy prices are recovering?



What About BP's Valuation?

BP's shares currently sell for ~14x next year's estimated earnings, making it a bargain in my book considering that the dividend is now covered by cash flow.



Your Takeaway

BP did not slash its dividend during the last energy market downturn, and it is highly unlikely in my opinion that the energy company will cut its dividend now. BP’s profit picture has improved greatly in 2017 when higher price realizations caused its upstream profits (and cash flow) to surge again. Considering that BP maintained its dividend during the last energy bear market, and that the company covers its dividend with cash flow, I continue to see BP as an attractive, high-yield income play in the energy sector. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

