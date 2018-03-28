TheBaron VII: Tough Market Movement Spells Opportunity

Continued investment at these lows are mainly focused on Village Farms, but DRIP’s remain active on all companies with plans to accrue more of each with time.

DRIP's and new purchases continue as time goes on, the previous strategy change was abandoned due to market weakness and more of each company was purchased at these lows.

The overall portfolio had a weak month due mainly to one company's continued share price weakness, with slight moves downwards in most of the portfolio.

For any long-term investor there is always a risk that the market does not spot, or appreciate, the value you see in companies at certain times. At the moment these companies share prices have slid to the point where they all represent a tremendous value, so I refocused on my core investments. Although I was interested in slowly building positions in some long-term winners, the market has placed my favorite companies on sale so I took Mr. Market up on the offer and increased my positions in my five most promising long-term investment ideas.

Village Farms International – Down ~25%

Picture taken inside Village Farms facility: Robert Grahovar article

Village Farms International (OTCQX:VFFIF) was not my largest holding during the last update, but the new share price of mid-$5 has presented too good an opportunity to pass up. As the stock has declined I have continued to add to the position throughout the slide as temporary issues, rumors and non-issues affect the stock price. Throughout my research I have not found an overriding issue that would explain the price weakness, though I have found several smaller ones that may be acting together to pressure shares.

Suffice to say that I am very comfortable with the company and their management team, and willing to stomach this volatility to see what they have planned in the future. The company is currently weighted at about 25% of my total public portfolio at market prices, though the weighting based on cost is closer to 30% and growing as I continue purchases throughout this weakness.

For the sake of time I will sneak peek a potential article here for readers if they are interested. The biggest three concerns that I ran across concerning Village Farms were that the facility was not ready yet, that marijuana legalization would be delayed, and the delayed earnings call.

To the first I would recommend readers check out this article posted on LinkedIn of another, unaffiliated, investor in Village Farms who has toured the facilities Robert Grahovar. The summary is that they are not only on pace but they have begun testing their facilities with their most recent shipment of cannabis plants from Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF).

Another facility photo from linked article

To the second I would just say, linked here, that this concern is no longer valid. Arguably the risk was overblown by the Canadian media, but that is for another article.

As for the delayed earnings announcement there was some issues preparing the financial statements for Pure Sunfarms (their partnership with Emerald Health) due to the two accounting firms/staff needing to reconcile their individual methods for the joint announcement. Trust in management is key here and I have absolute confidence in their long-serving management team that this was the only reason for the delay. In small cap’s this type of announcement is a red flag so investors should consider it carefully before investing heavily.

Northwest Healthcare REIT – Up ~5%

Northwest Healthcare REIT (OTC:NWHUF) has recovered nicely from the low, though it is still trading at a discount to its previous high. There have been no major moves or updates for the company, they are still plugging along, upgrading facilities and trying to grow their scale. After their major expansion into Australasia we should see continued strength in earnings growth and potential investment options for the company.

Lingard Private Hospital, Australia, Northwest Healthcare website

They have a bad habit of issuing shares as they approach new highs, which pushes shares lower. This is due to the tremendous growth opportunities the company has, and a desire to get the scale of the firm to the level of other healthcare REIT’s. I would use those issuance's as opportunities to add to my holdings going forward as they are expected part of this business growing, and they have illustrated that the funds can be deployed into accretive projects/facilities.

Clearwater Seafoods Inc. – Up ~9%

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (OTC:CSEAF) has recovered from their post-earnings low. The company is seeing it’s fair share of seafood pricing weakness and the reduction of a major business line.

In that case the federal government quite literally took 25% of one of their most lucrative businesses and gave it to a group of First Nation reserves who ended up contracting it out to a competitor instead of Clearwater Seafoods. They were hoping that contract would dull a portion of the impact of losing such a large part of the business to a surprise move by the Canadian government. Clearwater is now weighing what to do with the lost business, and it may result in layoffs of a portion of staff in the area to keep costs commensurate with revenue.

Clearwater is looking at different options to be reimbursed for the investments they made into developing that lucrative business that will now be forcibly reduced. Although this adds an element of risk to the business model (I do not believe many expected the Canadian government to undermine trust in the industry so completely) but the long term prospects of the business, along with the possibility of some form of restitution from the government is not priced in at these levels. The company is positioned well for relatively weak seafood prices over the short term and the lower catch allowances should begin to ease with time.

Artic Endurance Vessel

The major move is due in part to seafood price weakness and different catch volumes (an unfavorable catch-mix this season) that should improve over time. The fundamentals of the industry remain strong going forward due to the popularity and sustainability of the open-sea fishing model. The biggest concern is the new government position of appropriating fishing areas that corporations have invested in developing. If there are not sufficient protections granted to corporations, there may be long term consequences for the industry in Canada.

I believe that the combination of long-term fundamental improvements, the corporations strong position in weathering pricing/volume weakness and the high likelihood of the court system reimbursing a portion of the corporations appropriated costs (or government spending to protect the jobs they put at risk with the move) all mean that the strong move downward is overdone.

Medical Facilities Inc. – Down ~6%

Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) was my strongest performer until their recent quarter/annual report came out. The fourth quarter is generally their strongest and this year it came in just slightly ahead of the previous year’s strong growth. They still increased their revenue and posted good numbers but they, evidently, missed investor expectations causing the shares to move downwards. The company is thinly traded and most of the stock is owned by insiders, including management, surgeons and doctors so it does not take much selling pressure to move the price. As it stands there will likely be continued weakness as quarter-over-quarter numbers look soft due to seasonally low revenue in the next three quarters, but I expect some major surprises to the upside in the coming years.

Surgical Facilities: Medical Facilities Website

The company may have been relatively soft compared to growth in previous years but the announcements that came out highlighted some very promising opportunities for the future. Their new partnership should allow for more cost effective growth prospects combined with their well-known opportunities for growth in their previous markets should propel the company forward. I would delve into it deeper but I will likely pen an article about Medical Facilities and some of the recent moves that show some promise of strong future growth.

Morguard North American Residential REIT – Essentially Flat

There has not been any major news items moving the share price of Morguard North American Residential REIT (OTC:MGRUF), (MRG.UN on the TSE), they have been volatile with the rest of the REIT industry. They have recovered from the lows that were set recently but they remain stubbornly off the highs. The company will likely need to rely on execution to bolster the share price, with continued strength in their operations and net income moving them higher.

Morguard Q4 Results

It still remains to be seen if Morguard will increase their share dividend this year or not. There were some suggestions that they might regularly raise the dividend over time to match their apartment REIT peers who all payout substantial portions of their AFFO and grows that amount every year (there was one substantial raise, and another slightly aggressive raise more recently).

AFFO growth should support a small increase in the dividend annually should they decide to, but Morguard has been using their net income (something not all REIT’s can utilize) to allow them to expand quicker and purchase more apartments from their manager Morguard (I believe dropping down substantially all of their holdings is the goal). On the other hand, a steadily rising dividend would attract a new investor class to the stock which should bolster the price.

I own Morguard Apartment REIT due to the eventual promise of holding substantially all of Morguard’s apartment holdings and then expanding from there. My expectations when I first purchased the REIT was a flat, low dividend while they utilized that money (and issuances when the pricing was strong) to finance these acquisitions. If they decide that the share price (and therefore issuances) would benefit from a dividend growth model I would be all for it. I thought I would need to wait years for it but it sounds like they may have made the switch already; time will tell for certain.

Portfolio Summary

The portfolio has shrunk substantially from the last update due to a strong downturn in Village Farms International and a large move downwards from Medical Facilities. Dividend income and reinvestment helped temper some of the move, including a recovery for Northwest Healthcare and Clearwater Seafoods. As it stands my portfolio allocation is heavily invested in Village Farms, but due to pricing weakness it is showing as only marginally larger than my other holdings:

Accounting for losses and gains the four main income positions are all approximately the same size, but Village Farms, due to continued purchases during the decline, is weighted somewhere close to 30% of the overall portfolio.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, I am finding it difficult to write articles about the companies I am interested in. As it stands the most obvious opportunity is Village Farms as each time I analyze the company I find new ways to justify a higher price than I was considering previously. As it stands it is clearly one of the strongest way to play the legalization of marijuana in the industry. I have been continuing to purchase on the way down, as mentioned in a blog post where I stated that I would not update about continued purchases in Village Farms as it was beginning to stand contrary to my promise not to inundate followers with Blog Posts. Just know I am very much an active purchaser of all of these companies, but most of the new funds are flowing into Village Farms ahead of earnings.

Thanks for reading and happy investing.

