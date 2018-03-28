Will Dillard's Fourth-Quarter Results Save It?

Introduction

I want to examine Dillard’s (DDS) and how it has handled the retail apocalypse. Dillard’s reported excellent fourth-quarter results with net sales of $2.06 billion, up 6% from last year. They also reported that comparable sales were up 3% for the quarter. It was reported last year that when a Macy’s (M) store closes that Dillard’s doubles its market share in that local town or area.

Despite these fourth-quarter results and articles stating how Dillard's has benefited from some Macy stores closing, the outlook is still pretty bearish for Dillard's. Their ROIC is at epic low levels, compared to other retailers, their web traffic is considerably lower, and their revenues have been in negative territory and are forecasted to be in negative territory. Their store productivity and same-store sales growth are also underperforming. All of these things lead me to have a bearish look on Dillard's.

A healthy ROIC (return on invested capital) index would be between 10-20% for most successful companies. Dillard’s ROIC of 4.68% is below its cost of capital of 6.35%. Either way you want to look at these metrics, it does not paint the best picture. A normal successful company would have an ROIC that was in the 20% ballpark with revenue, CAGR between 3-5%, and the cumulative economic profit would match those numbers. Kohl’s and Macy ’s are doing better than Dillard’s and J.C. Penny’s according to these numbers. All around, these are weak numbers that do not speak of strength. These companies have all been affected by the retail apocalypse without a doubt.

How is Dillard's Faring Online?

When examining a company, it is important to look at what it is doing marketing wise. This will not tell you the whole story, but it will give you some insights you might not otherwise have. In today’s age, it is important to understand how a company is competing online. Marketing online is becoming increasingly important to a retails store survival as most retail stores are either directly or indirectly competing with Amazon(AMZN). The numbers below our sourced from Semrush and SimilarWeb.

Dillard’s

Organic traffic: 1.7 million views a month

Keywords 25.2k

Traffic Cost: $1.6 million a month

Estimated online traffic visits a month: 5.04 million

Kohl’s

Organic traffic: 27.2 million views a month

Keywords 2.7 million

Traffic Cost: $18.2 million dollars a month

Estimated online traffic visits a month: 36.69 million

Macy’s

Organic traffic: 38.7k views a month

Traffic cost: $897k dollars a month

Estimated online traffic visits a month: 57.14 million

J.C. Penny’s

Organic traffic: 7 million views a month

Keywords: 16k

Traffic Cost: $478k.

Estimated online traffic visits a month: 26.48 million

As seen from the numbers above Dillard’s is a long way from winning the online war compared to its competitors. There are no estimates of how much sales Dillard’s is earning online. Kohl’s (KSS) reported last November that it grew its online sales by 15% online. Most of these stores are not reporting their online revenues.

These numbers by no means tell the whole story. Let’s look at some other numbers that might matter more next.

Why Do Gross Margins Matter?

Dillard’s has managed to keep relatively good gross margins at 35.08% in 2017. That number has not moved much in the last decade. In comparison, Kohl’s gross margins have been at 33.84%, Macy’s at 38.17% and J.C. Penny’s(JCP) at 33.61%. The gross margins determine how much will go back into operating expenses. If Dillard’s is bringing in a 35% gross margin, then that means that $0.35 of every dollar collected will be able to go back into the store’s operating expenses. Investors can use this number to determine what the store's future profitability will be. If the gross margins ever start to decline rapidly then that is the first sign that you should reconsider investing in the stock. In this case, Dillard’s gross margins have been consistent over the past decade.

Sales Productivity and Same-Stores Sales Growth

Source: Emarketer.com

When evaluating retail stores you should consider what their average sales are per-square-foot. Dillard’s average-sales-per-square foot is $115. What is most concerning about this chart is that it shows a constant decline in these numbers since 2015. Looking at these numbers can be a good indicator where the store's revenue is going. In this case that is the case as Dillard’s revenue was down -4.98% in 2017 and down only slightly -0.38% in 2016.

In order to gain a better respective though we need to look at Dillard’s competitors.

Source: Emarketer.com

Dillard’s sales-per-square-foot is considerably lower than Kohl’s and Macy’s. This could tell us that Dillard’s is not making good use of its floor space.

Source: Emarketer.com

Look at the same-store sales growth can give you a good idea of how the entire company is doing. Without a doubt, these numbers are not good. The decline in 2015 and 2016 could be a sign of things to come. Before 2015 these growth rates were flat at best. The same-store average transaction value growth has only slightly increased in 2015 and 2016.

Source: Emarketer.com

Looking at Dillard’s competitors it appears that Dillard’s is scoring the worst amongst them all. All in all, these are not good trends.

Dillard’s forecasted earnings growth rate is -8.66% for January of 2019. The long-term 5-year growth rate is 3.74%. In order to put this in perspective, let's look at Dillard’s P/E ratio. Dillard’s current P/E ratio is at a 5-year high at 21.18. The lowest it has been in the last five years was 8.04 in January of 2018. The P/E ratio has averaged a 12 in the last five years. So how does this compare to its earnings per share?

January 2017: EPS price $4.93

January 2016: EPS price $ 6.91

January 2015: EPS price $7.79

January 2014: EPS price $7.10

From it’s highest EPS in 2015 to where it is in 2017 the EPS price has fallen -37%. This is without a doubt bad news. The P/E ratio increasing would put pressure on the stock to increase revenue.

Dillard’s did report some positive news in their fourth-quarter press release, with sales up 6% over this time last year. This could be why their P/E ratio increased. However, just because they ended up having a good holiday season might not be reason enough to justify the increased P/E ratio. If you ask me, this number is a little high at the current time.

The next thing we need to examine is Dillard’s tangible book value. This number will tell us what Dillard’s assets are really worth. In order to get this number, we will divide the shareholder equity and subtract it from the intangible assets and divide it by the shares outstanding. This number is $60.79. This is the return the stockholders would get if Dillard’s declared bankruptcy. This number should line up with what Dillard’s stock price is at $79.01. While this number is lower than Dillard’s current stock price, I would consider it within range. That stated, in a perfect world you want those two numbers to line up precisely.

Conclusion

When it comes down to it, Dillard’s seems to be behind the game. Their ROIC growth, or lack thereof, is anemic. Their flat or negative revenue growth does not appear to have an end in sight. The Street is reporting a -3.60% sales decrease for them in 2020. They appear behind in their online marketing game online while Kohl’s and Macy’s are stomping all over them. They are being beaten in their sales-per-square-foot as well. Their forecasted growth rates are in negative territory.

I believe that the retail industry is far from being dead in America. There are still plenty of bright spots. However, Dillard’s is not one of them. At this point, I am not seeing how they would be a good acquisition for a company that was doing better than them because of their poor numbers all around. Dillard’s was a great company, but sadly, it has not fared well in the retail apocalypse. At this present time, I would advise not investing in Dillard’s.

