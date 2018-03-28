Lessons And Opportunities From The Midstream Massacre

I believe investors should prioritize midstream players, which were already in a confirmed uptrend for longer-term investment, and treat the others as a bounce trade, at least for the near-term.

Key Lessons From the Meltdown

On March 15 many midstream pipeline operators sold off in dramatic fashion after a FERC ruling was announced that could have had an impact on some of these operators. This move has certainly been greatly exaggerated by trend/pattern trading strategies that triggered heavy selling based on an accelerating downtrend, and while believers in the underlying value of the midstream businesses like myself may believe the declines are unjustified by fundamentals, the fact that they have occurred clearly says the reliability of demand for the common units at “cheap” levels is lacking and a larger margin of safety will need to be priced in.

Thankfully, my favorite holding in this space, Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD), has not been significantly affected, and Targa Resources (TRGP) and the Cheniere Energy Partners Holdings family (NYSEMKT:CQH), (NYSEMKT:CQP) have been resilient as well. However, dodging a bullet doesn’t make one bulletproof. I will demand a larger valuation margin of safety in the future for all my midstream holdings, and I expect the market will as well, even for the best of the best.

With that, let’s take a look at some lessons I think this situation has highlighted.

Lesson One: Many investors who are in the common units or stock of midstream players for the “income” that they provide would be better off with at least part of their funds in the bonds of these companies.

The percentage yield from distributions is only relevant in the context of total return when the value of principle is stable or reliably increasing. Even prior to the FERC event, the gyrations in total return and the flat or declining value of the common units make the common units more suitable for clear up-trends combined with prudent risk-management. The bonds of these same companies, while offering a lower advertised yield, have been fairly stable especially since oil prices stabilized and give investors a reliable and fairly predictable expectation of getting the return of their principle.

The total return from the bonds of strong players like Enterprise Products and even more speculative players like Energy Transfer are positive over the past 5 years while the decline in principle value and excessive swings in value for the common units have often negated what appear to be higher yields from the common units. For example, the bonds of Enterprise Products due 2/2025 are currently priced to yield 3.8%, or, taking on a bit more risk, Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) 4.125% bonds due in 12/2027 and currently priced to yield 4.7% have both been very stable in price during the recent swings in the value of their common units.

If interest rates rise significantly, this may temporarily reduce the price at which the bonds trade however there is high likelihood that the bonds will be redeemed at par, protecting an investor’s principle. However, the same cannot be said about the value of common units regaining their purchase price within an acceptable period if an investor overpays by buying in a downtrend or if a repricing event happens like what we have just seen. The bonds are further supported because in the event of an unexpected business disruption, the common distribution will be cut long before the bonds would be allowed to default. Capital raises could also support the bonds in such a situation which could create dilution for the common units. The risk repricing that I believe is underway will make capital raises less advantageous, which is also a credit-negative, but I believe that would be a greater risk to the holders of common units than holders of the bonds.

The daily and monthly trading ranges of most midstreams far exceed the volatility of their businesses and are more indicative of highly speculative trading stocks than stable “toll-road” businesses, further suggesting that careful risk management and entry timing has out-sized importance, and that the related bonds are worthy of consideration. As a bonus tidbit, I believe this is also true for many REITs.

Unfortunately, the best timing to switch to bonds was when the downtrend in the common units began several years ago, but it may be a useful lesson for the future as I will discuss in the Opportunities section below. There’s no such thing as “income investing” unless the value of your principle (as reflected in its price, not what you may believe the underlying value of the business to be) is stable. The recent events have shown that this is true for the bonds but not for (most of) the units and stocks for the midstream players.

Lesson Two: Always have a hedging strategy in mind in case of the unexpected.

I had a real-time chart of Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) in front of me when the melt-down occurred and it did not occur to me to immediately buy index puts as a short-term trade to cushion risk on my overall midstream portfolio. This was clearly a mistake on my part, and it was an important reminder to review hedging strategies across my portfolio in advance. If something that should not be happening is happening and you can get out of some positions, selling first and asking questions later seems like the right risk-management mindset. Many (including myself) will not always be able to see something happening in real-time, but as we are seeing since the 15th, there is often a secondary slower move, and many times the initial move from a news item is spread out over days or weeks as well.

In hindsight I should have immediately bought puts on the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) or the Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) as a hedge against my other positions. The lesson here is to have a hedge in mind in case something like this happens again and the ability to short the entire sector with one trade is a good option to be aware of. As an aside, options also trade on Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA), but they were added recently and as of yet have poor liquidity. Many here disparage AMLP, but I find it valuable for option-based positions, and until recently it was the only MLP ETF for which options traded.

Lesson Three: Time your buying and selling to maintain dry powder for unexpected opportunities.

The specific action I take away from this lesson is to only commit the last portion of capital to create a full position holding when an extreme buying opportunity presents itself. Said differently, buying the last portion of a position when the market is in an extended uptrend or has been sideways for a while eliminates your flexibility to buy when an unexpected and advantageous opportunity presents itself.

A related point is that this is partially why it is so important to reduce position sizes as an uptrend flattens out or declines. For those interested in more reading on the topic, a related book I recommend is It’s When You Sell That Counts, by Donald Cassidy.

Lesson Four: For longer-term holdings, prioritize the midstream players that have held up well during this down-turn.

As I’ll discuss in the opportunities section below, I think that some of the players that have suffered large declines but who are relatively unaffected are good targets for a bounce trade. However their decline reveals an underlying lack of demand and an ongoing repricing of risk that makes them less attractive as long-term holdings. That several of the players have been relatively unscathed even before the specific lack of FERC impact for them was confirmed (e.g. EPD, CQH and TRGP) further solidifies my opinion that they should be prioritized in investor’s midstream portfolios.

And finally…

Lesson Five: Don’t let a large “sustainable” yield and confidence in the “long-term” give you a false sense of comfort such that you lose risk-management discipline.

The problem with assuming that you can ride out a losing position because you will be right in the “long-term” is that the long-term is constructed of a series of short-terms, and one has to survive the short-terms without a fundamental change occurring or needing to access your principle. (Jon Corzine, please pick up the white courtesy phone.) I am the first to acknowledge that the future is unknowable with good precision, but that is why it is best to avoid adding to positions during downturns and lighten up a bit when a trend begins to turn downward. Even if a fundamental change to the business does not occur, an external event such as what we just saw, or more importantly a significant rise in interest rates, while I don’t think it’s likely, would create chaos-theory-like impacts across the investing world should it occur, especially for rate-sensitive assets.

The largest unrecoverable losses I’ve sustained in my investing career have all been due to one mistake, and that is over-reliance on some variation of dividend-growth, distribution coverage, or some equivalent concept that caused me to give too little attention to reducing my position size when a downtrend in price was clearly developing. A good analogy is that of a particularly dangerous type of desert spider which anesthetizes its victims before eating a meal of their flesh so that the victim doesn’t feel what’s happening. This seems to be the mentality of many investors who rely on the expected stability of payouts and take their eye off of price action and other business risks until permanent damage has occurred. That downtrends are often reversed further contributes to this problem by creating the mentality that one can ride out market “noise.” That works well until that noise actually is a signal and results in permanent loss.

I believe midstream players offer good value here, but sound investing means waiting until the market agrees before committing additional capital. It is important to prepare now and have a plan in place, but have sufficient discipline to allow a clear signs of price stabilization to occur.

With that, let’s examine some potential opportunities to prepare for.

Opportunities

In general, this current decline in most midstreams continues a trend that was in place for many weeks before the FERC event and has likely emboldened trend players who have no point of view on the specific companies to increase short positions. I expect a strong bounce as this trade is reversed however only skilled short-term traders are likely to catch this move and that will be for short-term profits. I would expect the likely peak of such a move to be at the lower end of the trading ranges prior to the FERC-related decline.

I have been surprised by the lack of demand for what I and other contributors here believe to be high-value operations such as Buckeye Partners and Enbridge (ENB), but the message of the market so far is unmistakable, and that is that there is a lack of strong buying conviction. Value players can disparage high-fliers like Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), but the reality is that eager buyers and a lack of sellers have been in place (until recently) for those companies, and that has not been the case for many of the the midstream players, at least not yet.

Some specific opportunities include:

Opportunity One: Short-term bounce trades

I expect a short-term bounce to develop in quality players who are substantially unaffected by the FERC ruling and whose bonds have not significantly declined but whose common unit/shares have. A good example is Buckeye Partners, shown in the chart below. As described above, Buckeye’s bonds have not significantly moved since the event however the units have continued their downtrend, suggesting that the two will partially converge at some point.

For a more general bet on the sector, any of the ETFs that include midstreams could be used as well. Investors who prefer an option strategy will likely want AMLP as options are more liquid than AMZA and options aren't offered for MPLA. It is important to remember that a longer-term down-trend has been in place for many of the companies (particularly BPL) and until that shows signs of reversing, I would only consider the common units of these companies for a short-term trade, not a long-term commitment. I would focus on bonds for longer commitments as I will describe below.

Opportunity Two: Consider entering new positions via selling puts.

I see many people say, “I’ll buy if [something] gets down to x price.” I don’t agree with that mindset since there is no good reason to buy in a downtrend (unless you are buying highly illiquid assets, which most of us shouldn’t be doing), however if you want to employ this strategy, selling puts near your desired price is often a good strategy and the heightened volatility is generally increasing put premiums due to higher implied volatility, which increases the potential profitability of this strategy. There are dramatic differences across options and companies, however in general this strategy should be more profitable while downtrends and volatility last.

Opportunity Three: For long-term holdings, prioritize the midstreams whose prices held up the best during this episode and whose longer-term trend was flat or rising before it.

A common mantra of many successful investors is to prioritize the names with the strongest price action since they go down the least and up the most. This recent episode has provided a good stress test regarding which midstreams have buyers waiting to support their price and which ones don’t.

For example, CQH shown below (and to a slightly lesser degree CQP) is in a clear uptrend and has been relatively unaffected by the turmoil.

While often not mentioned in the same class as leaders like EPD and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), Targa Resources (TRGP) (shown below) has held up well, and the market is saying that its risk appears to be lower and growth potential higher.

Speaking of EPD, I echo the positive comments made by other authors about its many appealing traits, and it has held up relatively well, but its overall trend is showing more indecision, and new commitments will be lower risk if delayed until clear buying support appears.

Opportunity Four: Research Opportunities in the bonds of midstream companies in preparation for buying opportunities.

As I mentioned above, I believe income-focused investors should have a significant portion of their funds that are allocated to midstreams in the bonds of those companies. As is so often the case, however, the time when a lesson is emphasized is a bad time to actually implement the lesson, and I believe that is currently the case. I say that because 1) I expect that the decline in the value of the common units/stocks of these companies will be a credit negative since any future capital raises will be disadvantaged, and 2) the decline in the common units is likely overshoot in comparison to the prices of the bonds which have held steady. It is also unclear if interest rates have stabilized, and if they rise further it will put further pressure on the bonds and the companies as a whole. I think there is a very good chance that rates have peaked in the near-term, and if that is the case, this will likely benefit the common units more than the bonds if my thesis that the units have overshot to the downside is correct. It is not too early, however, to begin planning bond purchases for those who don’t have a midstream bond portfolio.

I personally prefer the bonds of EPD due to its strong credit coverage and the simplicity of its corporate structure, but investors who find the higher distribution yields of companies like BPL appealing may want to investigate the bond options since they also have higher yields, as discussed above, and are likely to be far safer from a capital preservation perspective until the prices of the common units stabilize and resume an uptrend.

If nothing else, a partial allocation to bonds provides an added degree of diversification and the recent events provide a valuable reminder that the appearance of minimal risk often creates inadequate margin of safety to protect against an unexpected risk. While this risk could have been anticipated as many commentators have pointed out, it was clearly not priced into the market.

In summary, wise investors should use this event as an opportunity to evaluate other portions of their portfolio and plan in advance to minimize concentrated risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, BPL, TRGP, CQP, ETP, AMLP, DM, MMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.