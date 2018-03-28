Spin Master Toys: Hasbro Has Met Their Match

When you think about the top toy brands in the world, two spring to mind right away: Mattel (MAT) and Hasbro (HAS). While children continue to gravitate more towards electronic devices, the toy industry is still growing well. In particular, it is experiencing strong growth in emerging economies. It has recently undergone a pullback on a combination of market and sector weakness. I would recommend starting an immediate position in the name, to take advantage of recent share weakness. The market is nearing its 200 day support and should see an upward move come April. The liquidation of Toys R Us stores has caused a shakeup in the sector, as much of the sales still come in normal retail outlets. Over time, more sales will move online, but this is still a turbulent period for the toy space, which is currently in a time of single digit growth. Spin Master (OTC:SNMSF) is outperforming its peers as it grows its global footprint - exceptional growth outside North America is leading to large revenue gains. This growing global footprint is allowing Spin Master to make accretive acquisitions using their distribution network to sell previously local brands. Taking small and underappreciated brands globally is allowing Spin Master to beat its competition on innovation. Let us take a look at how the toy sector leaders have performed over the past 6 months.

TOY data by YCharts

As you can see above, over the last 6 months Spin Master has performed admirably while the sector has lagged. This is due to a very strong year of growth in 2017, highlighted by the recent strong Q4 results. Revenue growth was tremendous with $440.9M, which was an impressive 27.4% growth even after currency tailwinds are backed out. Gross profit increased nicely to $228.9m while the gross margin had a bump up to 51.9% of revenue. That gain was an even more impressive 33.1%. This is compared to 50.8% from 2016 Q4 and 61% for the biggest competition Hasbro. Spin Master should continue to increase its gross margins over time, resulting in increasing operating margins and free cash flow. This has led to free cash flow of $193.4m for the year as a whole - a number that should increase nicely over time. Up 63% y/y, this is outperforming both EBITDA and revenue growth rates. The recent share price drop due to the market and sector weakness has brought the P/E down to 25.67. This is a very reasonable level considering 30+% revenue growth the past 2 years, and a longer term growth in the teens.

Spin Master guided for a very modest mid to high single digit % revenue growth for calendar 2018. I think this is very conservative guidance that they can beat for a few reasons. One is that from 2016 to 2017, they managed 16.8% growth in North America. This being the lowest growth segment, its hard to see that not continuing going forward. Europe grew at an impressive 34% and the rest of the world ("ROW") at a phenomenal 93.6%. They will continue to sell more of these North American brands on a global scale, allowing the outsized growth in their ROW segment to continue. Spin Master is focusing on the fastest growing toy segments, which include collectibles and plushies. While total toy sales grew 1% in 2017, plushies such as Hatchimals grew at 5% and collectibles grew at 14%. This would be close to their 10 year average growth, as noted in the MDA, "Gross Product Sales have grown at a 13.0% compound annual growth rate over the past 10 years."

2018's new plush "Fugglers"

Acquisitions to continue

Since the start of 2017 Spin Master has picked up several new companies to diversify their offerings further. After buying Swimways in 2016 to add outdoor products and reduce seasonality they picked up a similar company in 2017. Aerobie produces flying discs, and since its managed by Swimways was a logical fit for just $10.7m. They also picked up certain Marbles assets, for just $4.7m to add to the growing games portfolio. They also picked up another asset that they have been distributing, Perplexus, for $9.0m on Nov 30 2018. Very recently on Febuarary 28, 2018 they acquired a line of teddy bears from Gund for $79.1m. They are an industry leader and 120 year fixture in the area, something Spin Master was happy to add to their stable. Spin Master continues to focus on diversity and the growing areas of the industry, like Gund's plushie category. All of these companies were acquired with primarily cash on hand resulting from the free cash flow of the business. You will also note that they have knowledge of the products and brands beforehand in many cases, and understand how it fits into their larger growth strategy. While they could also make larger acquisitions like the Gund one in the future with some debt, they have an exceptionally clean balance sheet and would like to keep it that way.

Balance Sheet

Industry experts love to see a clean balance sheet and Spin Master is the best in the business. Cash on hand is $117.3m allowing to fund smaller acquisitions without having to dip into the revolving credit facility. The credit facility as of now only has $0.55m drawn, with up to $510m available for growth opportunities until the maturity in December 2021. This allows them the ability to make a larger acquisition if one becomes available. Near the top of the cycle, this lack of debt is a boon for the company, allowing them flexibility to buy assets if the market declines over the next several years. At over $627m in current assets to just $438m in total liabilities, this exceptional balance sheet also gives the company a very impressive $500m in shareholder equity. This is compared to $325m at the end of 2016, an increase of 53.8% in the past year. While this growth in share capital will grow, it demonstrates the potential for a big acquisition to supercharge the growth rate.

2018 Portfolio of new toys

The new portfolio of toys should continue to fuel growth. Hatchimals were a big driver of growth in 2016, and the CollEGGtibles line has been a smash hit building on that. The CollEGGtibles are similar to the extremely popular Shopkins brand, with small breakable eggs with different creatures inside. As noted previous, the collectibles category is the fastest growing in the industry likely due to the variety and uniqueness offered. New seasons of this brand will be a mainstay for years to come. Fuggler is a brand of funny faced monster that also has 40+ unique characters. Realistic looking teeth and a creepy look has social media abuzz. This combines the collectible and plush categories for a potential winner among the older demographics. The variations in each product line mean high potential for multiple purchases in the case they 'catch on'. Often you need to go through more than a few duds before you get a hit like Hatchimals. However, SNMSF has proven to be the best in the industry for nailing on trend ideas with next level marketing.

Risks

The exceptional balance sheet keeps a very nice price floor for the company should a downturn occur, but risks do exist for SNMSF. One such risk is currency risk, with much of their revenue outside US dollars. In 2017 it ended up being a tailwind with the weakness of the US dollar, but that could change moving forward. According to the Q4 financial statements 33% of trade receivables are from 3 large retail companies. They also provide a staggering 48% of the sales of Spin Master products, meaning that they are quite concentrated. As we saw with Toys R Us, one of the largest risks is that the continued pressure of online sales causes another chain to fail. Spin Master continues to protect themselves with highly rated banks with cash deposits and credit insurance, but these risks are important to acknowledge.

Conclusions

If you want to own a Consumer Discretionary stock in this area, Spin Master is the way to go. It has outperformed Hasbro and Mattel for some time, with a pristine balance sheet and a better compound growth rate. Its portfolio of products is newer and fresher, allowing impressive growth as they distribute them outside North America. SNMSF continues to trade at a reasonable valuation, with its growth outweighing its higher P/E compared to its competition. While it will not have the same transformative period as 2016 and 2017, 2018 should be another year of outperformance. Buying the shares on the OTC market is a risk due to liquidity, but the company itself is a mainstay and quite proven in its industry. Use this recent pullback to add shares aggressively for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNMSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.