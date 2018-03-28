RH - With Cash Flow On Target, This Financial Engineering Story Could Go Much Higher

Although quirky, they have a novel idea on how to sell furniture - restaurants.

As the leverage risk begins to be removed from the stock, the massive EPS gains from the stock buybacks will send shares much higher.

This will allow them to easier payback their massive convertibles and loans used to perform the share buyback.

I thought about titling this article “Channeling his inner Robert Frost and taking the road less traveled by, Freidman starts chucking firebombs at the shorts” – but I suppose journalistic restraint got the better of me.

In my last article, RH- A (Very) High Risk / High Reward Retailer, I described a bit of the quirkiness of RH’s management and marketing structure. True to form, they did not disappoint and did indeed mention Robert Frost and the “Road less traveled by” – in the quarterly press release. We’ll get back to that and few other strange things from the press release and conference call a little further down in the article.

A summary of the RH story

In 2017, RH (RH) leveraged their balance sheet in a huge way. They borrowed $1.15 Billion and went on a historic stock buyback program. For the 12 months ended, the company utilized $1.0 Billion for the repurchase of their common stock, reducing shares outstanding from 40,926,450 to 25,666,174 (fully diluted).

Company management decided that the normal retail experience is old and dull. Instead, RH would create modern, beautiful stores. These would contain bars, baristas, and restaurants. Furniture needed to be seen and touched in an elegant upscale version of the retail experience. The customer needed a reason to hangout, shop, and enjoy themselves.

Take a look below – RH Chicago

*source justachitowngirl.com

*source www.pepperconstruciton.com

*source www.pepperconstruciton.com

RH is a financial engineering story wrapped inside the fastest growing restaurant business in the furniture industry.

This leveraging of the balance sheet could be a huge boon for shareholders if, and it is a big if, they can repay the debt. The idea behind my last article was that should RH be able to hit their cash flow targets, deleverage, and take the balance sheet risk off the table – the stock could soar.

From the investors conference back in November, RH laid out the following plan to repay the debt.

DEBT SUMMARY FY2017 $ in millions Rate Q2 Q3 Q4E ABL REVLOVER 2.75% 283 341 210 OTHER SECURED DEBT 4.00% 94 114 114 2ND LIEN TERM LOAN 9.50% 100 - - 2019 CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES 0.00% 350 350 350 2020 CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES 0.00% 300 300 300 NOTES PAYABLE & CAPITAL LEASES APX 5% 27 27 27 TOTAL DEBT 1.35% 1,154 1,131 1,000E TOTAL NON-CONVERT DEBT 404 482 350E CUMULATIVE FREE CASH FLOW 282 300E 430E TOTAL DEBT/ADJUSTED EBITDA 6.5X 5.4X 4.2XE

RH projected FCF of $130 million for Q4 and a 2018 FCF of $240 million. They were expected to have at least another $100 million in FCF for the first half of 2019, which they would use to pay off the $350 million convertible. For the 2nd half of 2019, they expected another $120 million, combined with fist half 2020 of $120 million or more, and they will then pay off the 2nd $300 million convertible.

I noted at the time that this plan only had $60 million left over and with a lot of targets to be hit, it was the No.1 risk to the share price. Failure to thread the needle on the cashflow window would end the financial engineering part of this story more tragically than Oedipus Rex.

So how did they do?

RH generated FCF of $129.5 million for the 4th quarter. They projected $130 million. That’s pretty close. But the big change came in guidance. They guided up for 2018 from $240 million to $250 million in FCF. That was very comforting and expands the window a bit wider for hitting their debt targets. It also assuages concerns on the repayment schedule.

Stocks can be tricky. But sometimes it is just one key metric that the market is looking for. In this case, it’s all about the FCF. If FCF is guided higher, RH will head higher. This one’s simple.

Reviewing guidance

From the slide presentation back in 2017 they presented the following 2018 guidance

Net Revenue $2.58 to $2.62 billion with 8%-9% growth

Adjusted operating margin of appx. 9%

Net income of $125-$145 million

Net capex of $65 - $75 million

FCF in excess of $240 million

This guidance has now been updated to the following

Net Revenue of $2.53 to $2.57 billion

Adjusted operating margin of 9.2% to 10.2%

Net income of $145-$165 million

Net capex of $75-$95 million

FCF in excess of $250 million

Further guidance called for adjusted EPS of $5.45 to $6.20. This is the upside of lower share counts.

They also gave longer-term guidance for operating margins to continue to improve and to reach “low to mid-teens” by 2021. They attributed this to their move to memberships and a more efficient operating platform.

* Bigcharts

With the stock here near $80, there is a lot of upside. As the stock deleverages and the short thesis begins to unravel, there could be significant short covering. Just on a 20 multiple of projected 2018 earnings, RH would be over $120. This really is just a numbers story, but RH sure is a fun stock to research.

The conference call and earnings release

As promised, there were a few additional quirky moments on both the conference call and the earnings release. They like to throw shade at - well, everyone else in retail.

“It is clear to us, as we witness the continued failures of high growth - no profit, online pure plays, and the declining operating margins of traditional retailers, that the complexities and costs of scaling a furniture business will favor those who control their brand from concept to customer, have an integrated platform with superior logistics, and offer the customer both a compelling physical and digital experience.” – Q4 earnings release

And yes, they did bring Robert Frost into this…

“The road of endless promotions, free shipping, an unnatural shift to online, and a shrinking store base, is resulting in broken and unsustainable retail models. We prefer the road less traveled by, and like Robert Frost, believe it will make all the difference.” – Q4 earnings release

They talked a bit about their restaurant business. Their recently opened RH West Palm hospitality offering is trending 35% ahead of Chicago’s year one numbers and is on track for $7 million in 2018. One of the more humorous quotes in the release discussed the positive comps from their 3 Arts Café in RH Chicago.

“These numbers would be impressive for any restaurant, but are especially so for a café in the middle of a furniture store, with no exterior signage, a limited all day menu, no bar, and last seating at 8pm.” – Q4 release

Yep – that’s pretty good for a furniture store.

“We never had a goal of opening high volume restaurants but rather provide an amenity for our clients who spend hours in our showrooms designing their homes.” – Q4 release

And

“We will continue to aggressively invest in building a world class hospitality platform that we believe will render the RH brand more unique and valuable.” – Q4 release

They also have some unique metrics they check for performance. I haven’t seen these used by any other furniture stores before.

The Gallery at the 3 Arts Club is the 7 th most Instagrammed (apparently that’s a verb) Café in the country last year.

most Instagrammed (apparently that’s a verb) Café in the country last year. The 3 Arts Café has had 50 wedding proposals since they opened in October 2015.

I really hope they continue to report these numbers in their quarterly press releases, so we can keep track. Next time your significant other doesn’t know what to do for dinner, you can try “Hey, let’s go eat at that furniture store again.”

Ok, I might have had a little too much fun with that, but this is the essence of their new business model. It’s kind of an offshoot of a rich man’s Cracker Barrel. On the conference call, an analyst asked what portion of overall revenue at RH Chicago was Food & Beverage. The answer was – about 30%. If they continue to add new hospitality offerings (and they plan 4 more, all with food and beverage in 2018), they could have a significant restaurant business. Long term, it could be as high as $250 million. Not completely insignificant for a projected $4 billion-dollar revenue base business by 2021.

Friedman starts chucking firebombs at short sellers.

From the conference call, it’s apparent that Gary Friedman really does not like people who do not understand RH, or worse – short sellers. I felt bad for Janet Kloppenburg – JJK Research

“Okay. And then can I ask one more question Gary, the first quarter guidance largely anticipated because we know you have a heck of a lot of clearance last year. But could you just comment about the underlying strength of business and the full price business? How are you feeling about that?” – Janet Kloppenburg

Seemed like a pretty fair question to me. But Gary went on a bit of rant.

“…. And here is the other opportunities, that's how I think about it. The biggest thing is, I mean, we’ve had and we've had to have the most volatile stock over the last 10 to 12 months in our industry. I mean, every time we’re doing a release our stock moves 42%, 44% , one day it went up 27% at our investor meeting. I don't know how much it is up in after hours now. I mean that's a reflection of a lot of people not believing what you told them.”

Easy Gary, we believe you…

“…And so -- and I tell the team here, guys, no one is going to believe what we're telling them. When we told you 9 to 10 it’s like I got to believe 90% of the people didn't believe 9 to 10. And of course they didn't believe 9 to 10 our stock went from a high of 109 and went all the way down to 75. So that just told you what everybody believed.” “…But we'll try to do our best to help you connect the dots. And hopefully some of the dots that everybody is connecting as wow, look what could happen over the last several quarters.” “We just guided Q1 operating margins like at the midpoint at almost 8%. So that looks a lot higher and we just had a Q4 that kind of looks close to the operating margin before, what do you think the middle is going to fall out? It’s not.” “So we’re going to be subject to short squeezes and doubters and naysayers, but that’s what you get when you run a public company.”

Yep, that’s what you get - those pesky doubters and “naysayers”. But I will say this, your $1 billion in buybacks did all the talking.

Any final thoughts and good wishes to shareholders Gary?

“And thank you for all of your support and all of our shareholders and stakeholders who are betting us to win and for those of you are betting against us I wouldn’t want to be on your side. Thank you.” – Gary Friedman, CEO – RH

He just couldn’t stop himself I suppose. But I wouldn’t want to be betting against him either.

Conclusion

The point of highlighting some of the stranger strategies and comments from RH is to really show just how different they operate. They are not your conventional retailer – nor do the espouse to be. They have tackled the problem of how to differentiate their business from typical retailers (both online and B&M) with a bold idea. In the normal furniture business, the biggest problem is that customers can go 5 years between visits. Customers agonize more on a $3,000 couch purchase than on a $100,000 car. Their novel attempt to solve this is by providing lush, high quality environments, with food, music, and beverage. Give them a comfortable place to agonize, and they will buy.

I thought the quarter was right where it needed to be. The upside revision on $250 million in FCF projected for 2018 will ease the strain of the financial engineering, ala Cortez burning the ships moment. There is only one way out - execute the plan. As the plan becomes more believable, the stock will respond higher. I have no plans to sell RH below $120, and I’ll continue to monitor the operating results from quarter to quarter. This is an investment I’ll keep on a short leash based on the cash flow story. It is not a specific stock price I will sell at, but more of an eye on the FCF numbers. Unlike RH, I didn’t burn my boat. I can still retreat.

If you keep hitting your numbers, I’ll keep believing you Gary.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.