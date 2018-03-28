Why Market Volatility Is Likely To Spike Further

The dramatic return of two-way asset price volatility since February has shaken investor confidence and revealed the risks associated with mindlessly buying-the-dip in the effort to exploit a market environment that had been unusually calm for a surprisingly long period. In recent days, the resurgence of market volatility - after a relatively brief rebound - lends credence to my initial hypothesis that 2018 will mark the end of the stubbornly persistent ultra-low volatility regime that paradoxically dominated market action since November 2016. Should this more volatile and less predictable market environment take hold, the implications for investors and traders will be quite significant. It is, therefore, worth exploring the market forces that continue to propel the ongoing transition.

One of the most visible catalysts for the latest bout of market turbulence was Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) fall from grace, with its direct involvement in a major political scandal, which translated into a rapid $50 billion market capitalization decline. While this may be considered an isolated event without sufficiently far-reaching impact to sustain existing market pressures, it has added fuel to the ongoing debate about the future and the sustainability of the major tech leaders’ business model. The chorus of voices arguing that the FANG (Facebook, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) stocks are rising unsustainably and reaching a profitability plateau is growing louder. Adding to the widening range of challenges that tech giants will imminently have to confront, the recently proposed and unusually aggressive EU digital tax threatens to significantly raise taxes on big technology companies in response to the escalating trade tensions.

As a result, the harrowing downward spiral in tech stocks should come as no surprise. On Tuesday, NYSE’s FANG+ index suffered its greatest decline on record, dropping by 5.6 percent, and this underscores the level of uncertainty and risk in a sector that had spearheaded stock gains in recent years. In turn, this has brought the index to a precarious level, threatening to breach the 200-day moving average, which represents a critical support area.

In the face of deteriorating market conditions, the Federal Reserve remains determined to continue on the path of policy normalization, which implies at least two more rate hikes this year, as confirmed by the latest FOMC decision. More importantly, the Fed in tandem with the rest of the world’s most systemically important central banks is increasingly withdrawing from the role of actively suppressing market volatility. With reduced central bank intervention, it is natural for asset price values to struggle in the process of a broad-based repricing of risk. We are still in the early stages of this phenomenon, considering that the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, whose assets continue to eclipse the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve, have yet to begin unwinding their respective unconventional bond purchase programs. Once this materializes, evaporating market liquidity will further exacerbate financial conditions, creating major headwinds for the stock market.

Another key factor behind the recent sharp market movements is the simultaneous unwinding of specific trades that had become unusually crowded. Namely, the unprecedented pursuit of seemingly risk-free profit from low-vol strategies combined with the surprising popularity of leveraged ETFs designed to essentially short the volatility index (VIX) , the deeply ingrained buy-the-dip mentality, and the overly aggressive market positioning in the tech sector had together created an investment climate that was unrealistically exuberant and ultimately unsustainable. The reversal of such a lop-sided and over-leveraged market stance has the potential to trigger a period of renewed instability and turmoil, especially with respect to assets whose pricing had far exceeded what was warranted by economic fundamentals.

Over the past year, the prevalent market narrative was rooted in the hope that reflation and a sustainable pickup in global growth would gather steam. While that hope remains alive, the growing threat of trade wars could rapidly and justifiably alter investor sentiment. Historically, global wars are associated with dramatic demand destruction, economic malaise and more broadly lose-lose outcomes for everyone involved. Should aggressive rhetoric manifest into action, there is scope for significant global slowdown, which would in many crucial areas reverse the progress achieved since the traumatic financial crisis of 2008-09, and would endanger the still fragile global financial stability. As such, market participants are starting to realize that the actual financial risks that lurk beneath the surface are far greater than previously understood. The extent of the Chinese retaliation to President Donald Trump’s $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese products as a response to systematic intellectual-property theft will shed light on what is to come. As the likelihood of a full-blown trade war between the world’s two largest economies increases, investor complacency is likely to be replaced by a more pragmatic approach.

With overwhelming market ebullience gradually fading, investors and traders are starting to grasp how disconnected equities have become from underlying fundamentals. Despite the latest corrective movements in major indexes, stocks are still pricing in stellar earnings ahead. If the first-quarter results fail to meet these exceptionally lofty expectations, the subsequent disappointment could worsen the incipient wave of risk aversion and amplify the recent downward momentum in stocks. While the corporate tax cut which was passed in mid-December will unquestionably strengthen earnings, companies will have to deliver profit increases of an almost unprecedented scale to validate current valuations. When the bar is set so high, market accidents tend to occur





It goes without saying that stocks remain - on a historical basis -expensive. Essentially, current earnings expectations reflect how astonishingly resilient market optimism has remained in the face of a wide range of unsettling developments. This could be attributed to the deeply anchored perception that all declines should be considered buying opportunities, based on conventional wisdom derived from the recent experience of the least volatile and one of the most lengthy bull markets in history. Nonetheless, reality has a tendency to reassert itself in the long-run. And when investors are forced to confront the sobering reality, market volatility is more likely to spike further than to subside.

