Tesla: Dread It, Run From It, Destiny Still Arrives

After hours yesterday, Moody’s downgraded the company credit rating of Tesla (TSLA) to B3 and lowered its rating on its bonds to Caa1. In addition, Moody’s put a negative outlook rating on Tesla as well. The following chart shows a visual representation of where Tesla and the bonds of Tesla stand on the credit ratings spectrum. Multiple times during the news coverage of the downgrade, capital needs going into 2019 came up and short-term needs as well. Moody’s estimated that Tesla will need a near-term $2 billion capital raise. For this article, I will be using optimistic assumptions to estimate how much capital would need to be raised to make it to the end of 2019.

Capital Raise Estimate

For my capital raise estimate I totaled up how much capital will need from Q2 2018 through Q4 2019 using the assumptions listed below. (All data is in millions unless otherwise noted). After running the numbers, I found that under my base case that Tesla would need to raise $6.06 billion to make it through 2019. Under my bear case scenario, Tesla would need to raise $8.18 billion to make it through 2019.

*Key Assumptions

1. Revenue: Over the last year, revenue grew 6.84%/quarter. In the most recent earnings report, Tesla noted they thought revenue would come in much higher than 2017. Therefore, based on that statement I doubled the quarterly growth rate in revenue to 13.68%/quarter.

Our rate of revenue growth this year is poised to significantly exceed last year’s growth rate. ~Tesla Q4 Earnings

2. Gross margins: Over the last year, gross margins were 18.90% and I assumed Tesla would maintain that margin going forward. *Gross Margin data from Gurufocus.

3. SG&A: I assumed SG&A would remain at the average SG&A over the last four quarters. *SG&A data from Gurufocus.

4. R&D: I assumed R&D would remain at the average R&D over the last four quarters. *R&D data from Gurufocus.

5. Interest Expense: I assumed interest expense would remain at the same level it was at during Q4 2017. *Interest Expense data from Gurufocus.

6. Debt Due: The following table shows how I arrived at my debt due in the remainder of 2018 and 2019. The data is from page 92 of the 10-K for Tesla. (Data in millions)

Debt Due $55.00 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes $920.00 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes $162.00 Vehicle and other Loans $230.00 2.75% Convertible Senior Notes $566.00 1.625% Convertible Senior Notes $195.00 Warehouse Agreements $157.00 Term Loan due in December 2018 $161.00 Revolving Aggregation Credit Facility $2,446.00 Total

7. Capex: I assumed capex would remain at 2017 levels for 2018 and 2019, given the fact that Tesla said 2018 would have slightly higher capex than 2017. I also had 2019 at the same level because of the likely additional capex that will be needed for the Model Y, Tesla Semi, etc. * capex data from Gurufocus.

Capital expenditures in 2018 are projected to be slightly more than 2017. ~Tesla Q4 Earnings

8. Cash reserve: I assumed Tesla would like to keep a cash “cushion,” so I looked back over the last couple of years and found that the least amount of cash that Tesla had at the end of a fiscal year was $1.2 billion.

9. Unused credit: Tesla has a number of credit options that still have unused capacity and these are totaled up in the following table. The data is from page 92 of the 10-K for Tesla. (Data in millions)

$729.00 Credit Agreement $426.00 Warehouse Agreements $19.00 Term Loan due in December 2018 $438.00 Revolving Aggregation Credit Facility $1,612.00 Total

10: Accounts Payable: I did not include accounts payable because I assumed Tesla would keep pushing payments out and I assumed the current level of accounts payable would be in place until the end of 2019.

Putting it all together…

Base Case (in millions)

Revenue Q1 2018 $3,737.85 Gross Profit SG&A R&D Interest Expense Q2 2018 $4,249.26 $803.11 $619.25 $344.50 $146.00 Q3 2018 $4,830.63 $912.99 $619.25 $344.50 $146.00 Q4 2018 $5,491.54 $1,037.90 $619.25 $344.50 $146.00 Q1 2019 $6,242.87 $1,179.90 $619.25 $344.50 $146.00 Q2 2019 $7,097.00 $1,341.33 $619.25 $344.50 $146.00 Q3 2019 $8,067.99 $1,524.85 $619.25 $344.50 $146.00 Q4 2019 $9,171.83 $1,733.48 $619.25 $344.50 $146.00 Total Gross Profit $8,533.56 Total SG&A $4,334.75 Total R&D $2,411.50 Total Interest Expense $1,022.00 Net Income $765.31 Debt due 2018-2019 $2,446.00 CAPEX 2018 $4,081.00 CAPEX 2019 $4,081.00 Total Operating Needs $9,842.69 Cash Reserve $1,200.00 Unused Credit $1,612.00 Cash on Hand $3,368.00 Estimated Cash Needed in Capital Raise $6,062.69

Bear Case

For my bear case, all of the key assumptions were held the same except 1: Gross margins. During the last two quarter when the Model 3 production has been increasing, gross margins have been lower than previous quarters. The last two quarters gross margins averaged 14.2%, therefore, that is the gross margin number I used for my bear case. As the table below shows, using this lower gross margin, Tesla would need to raise $8.18 billion to make it through 2019 (in millions).

Revenue Q1 2018 $3,737.85 Gross Profit SG&A R&D Interest Expense Q2 2018 $4,249.26 $603.39 $619.25 $344.50 $146.00 Q3 2018 $4,830.63 $685.95 $619.25 $344.50 $146.00 Q4 2018 $5,491.54 $779.80 $619.25 $344.50 $146.00 Q1 2019 $6,242.87 $886.49 $619.25 $344.50 $146.00 Q2 2019 $7,097.00 $1,007.77 $619.25 $344.50 $146.00 Q3 2019 $8,067.99 $1,145.65 $619.25 $344.50 $146.00 Q4 2019 $9,171.83 $1,302.40 $619.25 $344.50 $146.00 Total Gross Profit $6,411.46 Total SG&A $4,334.75 Total R&D $2,411.50 Total Interest Expense $1,022.00 Net Income -$1,356.79 Debt due 2018-2019 $2,446.00 CAPEX 2018 $4,081.00 CAPEX 2019 $4,081.00 Total Operating Needs $11,964.79 Cash Reserve $1,200.00 Unused Credit $1,612.00 Cash on Hand $3,368.00 Estimated Cash Needed in Capital Raise $8,184.79

An ironic note…

Closing Thoughts

In closing, based on the data I calculated, Tesla will need somewhere roughly $6 to $8 billion in new capital by the end of 2019. This move by Moody’s just made raising new debt more difficult and more expensive and will likely not have the best terms. That in turn increases the odds that Tesla could go with an equity raise.

What would help Tesla immensely is if they were to cut off a number of projects and sharpen their focus to a limited number of products. If they were to do this, they would be able to cut costs from the business, which would help financial results and be able to reallocate those resources and time to get production optimized and on schedule. When you look at a company like Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), they can afford to invest in ideas that may or may not pan out like Google Glass, Google +, etc. Google can do this because they have substantial profits that they can use to fund these ideas. In the case of Tesla, they do not have any profits to invest in high-risk, high-reward products.

