I Am Buying The Drop Of This 11.9% Top-Notch Mortgage REIT

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) remains the best high-yield income vehicle on the Street in my opinion. The mortgage REIT just declared a stable first quarter dividend of $0.50/share which translates into an 11.9 percent dividend yield. While I expected management to hike its Q1-2018 dividend based on strong core earnings and ample dividend coverage, New Residential Investment remains a "Strong Buy" even after keeping its dividend flat. I am adding to my long position in NRZ this week.

Looking For An Entry Opportunity? Here It Is..

Thanks to the sell-off in equities in 2018, New Residential Investment's shares can be gobbled up at a much lower price than at the end of 2017. Today, New Residential Investment's shares trade ~9 percent below their last 52-week high @$18.43, and are down ~6 percent year-to-date.

I say it's time to buy the drop.

Source: StockCharts

Excellent Dividend Growth History + Superb Dividend Coverage Stats

At the end of last week, New Residential Investment's management again declared a flat $0.50/share dividend for the first quarter of 2018, extending its record of $0.50/share quarterly cash dividends to four quarters in a row.

New Residential Investment hiked its dividend payout twice over the last year. The first time, in Q1-2017, the dividend was raised $0.02/share from $0.46/share to $0.48/share. In Q2-2017, New Residential Investment increased its dividend by another $0.02/share from $0.48/share to $0.50/share, all the while handsomely covering its dividend payout with core earnings.

In total, shareholders have seen an ~8.7 percent increase in their cash dividends in the first half of 2017, which is remarkable considering that New Residential Investment's shares already yield ~11-12 percent.

New Residential Investment's dividend growth record has been exceptional, and it is a reflection of superb dividend coverage stats.

Source: New Residential Investment Investor Presentation

As a matter of fact, in my article titled "New Residential Investment: This Outperforming Mortgage REIT Has A Covered 11.2% Yield And 12% Upside" (published in November 2017), I suggested that investors will see a dividend hike in the not too distant future (under the condition that the mortgage continues to overearn its dividend). To remind readers, New Residential Investment has one of the best dividend coverage stats that I have seen in the high-yield sector.

[Note the increasing degree of excess dividend coverage in the last three quarters even after the company raised its dividend payout twice in 2017]

Source: Achilles Research

And here's New Residential Investment's core earnings payout ratio for the last ten quarters (average: 83 percent).

Source: Achilles Research

New Residential Investment Is A Bargain

New Residential Investment's shares are far from being overpriced at today's price point, considering that the mortgage REIT has ample dividend coverage and demonstrated its willingness to give shareholders a raise.

New Residential Investment's shares have dropped off lately as the stock market went through a minor hiccup, which I think is another interesting buying opportunity. Income investors seeking to add New Residential Investment's high-quality dividend stream to their income portfolios currently pay ~6.9x Q4-2017 run-rate core earnings, or about ~1.10x book value.

Your Takeaway

I believe New Residential Investment is the best high-yield mortgage REIT in the mortgage REIT sector. The company has a shareholder-friendly management that hiked the dividend payout by almost nine percent last year, and more dividend hikes are a very distinct possibility in 2018 as long as core earnings just remain stable.

Though I expected management to increase its Q1-2018 dividend payout by $0.01-$0.02/share, the flat dividend works fine for me, too. Shares continue to be very reasonably valued given the company's high (and growing) degree of excess dividend coverage. I am buying the drop. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

