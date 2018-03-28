Facebook: Scandal Declines Don't Last Long, With One Exception

Facebook's problems seem comparable to those of Equifax, but there are important differences.

Except for one case, the decline phase lasted less than six months.

We compare the magnitude and duration of eight corporate scandals this decade on stock prices.

How long will the scandal-related stock decline of Facebook (FB) last? There's no way of knowing, of course, but we can take a guess based on what happened to other companies that have had highly publicized troubles.

Here is a spreadsheet roughly showing the effects of eight major corporate scandals since 2010:

Company Type of scandal Pre-scandal price* Date Post-scandal price Date % Decline Length (days) Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Account fraud 50.55 9/2/2016 44.6 11/4/2016 12% 63 BP (NYSE:BP) Oil spill 59.88 3/20/2010 27.02 6/25/2010 55% 97 Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Data breach 142.72 9/7/2017 92.98 9/15/2017 35% 8 Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sexual harass 200.6 1/25/2018 163.06 3/2/2018 19% 36 Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) Emissions cheating 167.95 9/11/2015 92.36 10/2/2015 45% 21 Target (NYSE:TGT) Data breach 62.36 12/13/2013 55.69 5/23/2014 11% 161 Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Food poisoning 640.23 10/31/2015 255.46 2/9/2018 60% 832 Facebook Data misuse 185.09 3/15/2018 149.02 3/26/2018 19% ?

* Prior Friday close. Italics: Through March 27.

Excluding Facebook, the median length of the declines is 63 days. The median percentage decline is 35%.

Chipotle sticks out like an oversized burrito. Its food-safety woes have been depressing the stock for years.

After a series of e. coli contamination incidents in 2015, Chipotle changed its food handling procedures. That apparently stopped the e. coli from dividing and conquering, but it wasn't the end of the problems, as there was a Norovirus outbreak last year involving a sick employee and another incident in Los Angeles late in the year. The stock finally bottomed in February, about the time it lured a new CEO from Taco Bell to replace the company's founder.

It's not clear whether the latest bottom will hold. Certainly, Chipotle's tarnished reputation remains at risk.

Other than Chipotle, the slides all lasted less than six months. Facebook has already exceeded the length of decline in the Equifax case and the percentage declines in the Wells Fargo and Target cases.

Equifax offers a positive example that stock prices can bottom long before the last negative headline. Even though the data-breach scandal widened last month when it was revealed that 2.4 million more people were affected than previously reported, the stock did not come close to its lows of last September.

Thus far, there has been little effect on Equifax's earnings except for direct costs associated with the breach - customers do not seem to be deserting the service in droves.

Equifax, one of the three major credit reporting agencies, was able to strip out costs related to the breach and show an earnings beat on a non-GAAP basis excluding those costs.

Equifax's problem was allowing hackers to obtain personal information of 143 million consumers, including the credit card numbers of 209,000 people. Facebook's problem doesn't involve hackers or credit cards. Instead, it exposed 50 million user profiles to political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which used them for targeted messaging on behalf of the 2016 Donald Trump campaign and apparently sat on that knowledge for two years before it became public.

If Facebook, like Equifax, can isolate one-time costs of fixing the data problem, it might help the stock price. But this may not be doable - there could be permanent margin reduction from various security measures Facebook has taken, including hiring thousands of content monitors.

There's a difference in the business model too: Equifax's main customers are businesses that need data on consumers, and the company mostly needs to regain their trust, not so much that of the general public. Facebook's main customers are also businesses, which buy advertising, but it also has to appeal to consumers - if overall usage declines significantly because of the #boycottfacebook movement or other factors, ad impressions and market reach will also fall.

Facebook's earnings report, due May 2, will come 48 days after the Cambridge Analytica scandal became widely publicized, close to the median length of declines in recent scandals.

Just because these declines usually are transitory doesn't mean the companies bounce back to new highs. Beset by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Target got lower last year than it had been at the nadir of its scandal, while BP has never gotten back to its 2010 peak.

Conclusion: Facebook's earnings report should give us more of a clue of how the scandal is affecting the company's user metrics and financials. I've sold some of my long-term shares and am holding the rest, but am not considering buying more until then.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.