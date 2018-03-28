Closed-End Fund RIV - High Risk/High Reward?

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) is managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc. and sub-advised by RiverNorth, an investment management firm. ALPS was founded in 1985 and operates through various business segments such as ALPS Fund Services, ALPS Distributors, and ALPS Advisors. The sub-adviser, RiverNorth, is an investment management firm founded in 2000 that specializes in niche markets where they attempt to exploit inefficiencies. They are the ones to actively manage RIV on the day-to-day operations.

About The Fund

The investment objective of RIV is "total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income." They attempt to do this by finding the opportunities in both closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds, trying to capitalize on inefficiencies (premiums and discounts) in CEFs, this also exposes the fund to different asset classes. RIV has an inception date of December 24, 2015 so there is not much history of performance to look through, the inception was $20 per share and inception NAV was $19.36. Total net assets in this fund is $102,940,519 making this a very small fund. They do not use leverage in their fund at this time but some of the underlying holdings may contain leverage. However, they do leave the option on the table as stated in their prospectus to utilize leverage up to 15% of managed assets.

Distribution

RIV currently yields almost 12.5% or $0.21 paid out monthly. This kind of a yield really throws out a red flag, I would say it's pretty traditional that anything over 10% throws up a red flag. They are currently earning this through a mixture of net investment income, short term capital gains, and long term capital gains.

As you can see a majority of February's distribution is made up of long term capital gains and overall fiscal YTD cumulative distribution shows the bulk of the distribution is made up of short term capital gains. Even in this strong bull market I believe it is hard to earn the 12.5% yield to keep paying out..yet not only that but since this fund trades at a premium to NAV they have to earn about 13% of NAV to maintain this current distribution without destroying the NAV.

June 30, 2017 they issued a press release stating they were switching to a managed distribution plan and at that time increased the distribution from $0.14 to the current $0.21.

You can clearly see in the above chart that when the press release was posted it sharply closed the discount it had been trading at prior to the announcement. The market price per share has been relatively flat since that point but the NAV has slowly eroded. The NAV eroding also has to do with the rights offering they announced last year in October, for every one share owned by an investor they would receive one right and every three rights held gave the owner the chance to buy one additional share.

Every time the NAV decreases, lowering the amount of capital and assets in the fund, the higher the remaining capital and assets have to earn to keep paying the distribution. At an already 13% yield and a downward NAV trend on top of paying out too much makes it that much harder for the fund to earn the current distribution.

Performance

Since inception of December 24, 2015 they have had a cumulative market return of 31% and NAV return of 29%. It currently has a z-score of 1.32 according to morningstar meaning that it is trading at a higher premium than is typically average for this fund.

To figure out the annualized return I had taken the inception date (rounded up to January 2016) and the current month (rounded to April 2018) to come up with approximately 28 months the fund has been operating, divided that by 12 for a total of 2.33 years, and took the 31% cumulative return and divided by the 2.33 years and came to an annualized return of 13%. The main problem is that is greater than the NAV return and it's not sustainable or realistic for a fund to continually grow more than its assets.

Another interesting option in their prospectus is the "contingent conversion feature" that states during calendar year 2021 a shareholder meeting will be called to determine if the fund should remain as a CEF or convert to an open-end management investment company, basically meaning switching to a traditional mutual fund. If at that time the shareholders approved the conversion the fund would seek to convert within 12 months of the approval and if not approved the fund would continue to operate as a CEF. That is very interesting considering the fund would then be valued at the NAV which is lower than it's market price at this point. The benefit of that is its certain shareholders would reject the proposal to convert if the market price was greater than the NAV. It only makes sense to approve a conversion if there is a discount on the market price because the fund would then immediately rise to the NAV. Giving RIV a kind of floor that won't allow the discount to stray too far from the NAV.

Holdings

The majority of their holdings are in CEFs at this moment and as this displays they even go short securities at times, like the 11.37% they have short in ETFs. While this shows the investment allocation as of February 28, 2018 the most recent holdings that can be found on their site is the annual report from October 31, 2017. It would be nice if they could show a more current holdings list, they do have a quarterly holdings report but that is from July 31, 2017. Below is what I could find from the annual report.

Looking at this it appears the largest few holdings are Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) a fund that invest primarily in a managed mix of U.S. and non-U.S. equity and debt securities with an objective of high level of total return, that fund itself is currently trading at more than an 11% discount. Then Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (GHY) that invests in high yield fixed income and trades at a 14.6% discount. The third largest holding at the time of the annual report is Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) that also seeks a high total return as it's objective like the other Clough fund that was listed but also utilizes an options strategy and has a current 9.7% discount.

I would take note that these three funds all use leverage and I'm convinced if we looked further at the rest of these funds they would almost all contain leverage too. Another thing to be mindful of is that in the case of the Clough funds, they have expense ratios of over 3% and the Prudential fund is not much better at almost 2% expense ratio, that would be on top of the expense ratio of RIV of 1.77%. You are looking at some cases a combined 5% expense ratio. That is a particular downfall of a fund of funds approach, the double expense ratios. The hard thing to imagine is that RIV management has still done relatively well performance wise with all these forces working against it and it's short time being around, the strong 2017 market can probably be thanked for this.

Conclusion

While RiverNorth Opportunities Fund is not for the faint of heart, I believe someone who is willing to take the higher risks that are involved to hold a fund such as this would not do any harm holding for speculative reasons. I do own a very insignificant position in my personal portfolio of RIV just to make things more exciting and who knows, they could continue to do well and turn the NAV around. Although, I did get the opportunity to get in while the premium was not as high as it is today. I would not be surprised if they had to lower the distribution at some point going forward which would cause the price to crash no doubt. I believe we are in a strong bull market but having to earn 13%+ consistently is no easy feat for any management team. This could potentially be a great candidate for someone who looks to trade in and out of investments and capitalize on the ups and downs of this fund. Overall, this one is an interesting fund that spices up my personal portfolio!

