SPY Will Increase For Two Weeks

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Timothy Kiser as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Utilizing Predictive Analytics and Models to design swing trades tell us to go long SPY and the equity market in general. The model also determines buy points for long only investors.

Preamble

Predictive Analytic Models based on the leads and lags of financial variables and their impact on asset prices can be used to provide a forecast of likely direction of the subject assets. Our system utilizes liquidity models to determine asset price direction. Macro economic variables determines general fundamental asset price direction over the selected time period. The longer the time period the greater accuracy of the forecast. Data availability is the determining factor in short term forecasting, as some data is only available monthly.

The model below is a comparison of financing requirements of the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department. Those requirements are mathematically manipulated to project the intake and out flow of funds. The SPY is then introduced into the graph and the effects plotted along with one quarter change of the SPY and the detrended line of the SPY. All these inputs and results allow us to compare the path of the SPY to the path of flowing funds.

For this article, I will utilize the liquidity model to determine the likely direction of the S&P 500.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 is experiencing a correction in line with forecast of the liquidity model. The chart shows liquidity peaking along with the S&P 500 on January 26th and implementing a correction during the first week of February. The market recovers and rises during the remaining weeks in February. This market top the last week of January is easy to see in the liquidity model as all model lines and control variables and extending up simultaneously. This is the easiest direction to read in the model as the S&P 500 and all model variables are aligned in the up direction. Also, they all turned down simultaneously for the first week of February. This could have been a strong conviction trade signal. Different variable have varying degrees of impact upon the market and need to be constantly weighed along with other factors in determining the market direction conviction. When do you buy or sell is the fundamental decision as determined from the model inputs and other inputs as well. I will write more about the model’s development in future installments.

If you are long SPY the model verifies that the direction of the market will be up soon and Armageddon has not arrived (yet).

Let’s examine the results of the past two months by applying the above market moves to the model. The following model is the actual path of the S&P 500 along with liquidity model variables. This photo was published on March 27th 2018.

Upcoming Outlook

What will the forecast be for the upcoming two weeks? The low-frequency Treasury Liquidity Model and the High Frequency Treasury Liquidity Model will both turn up this week and certainly before April 1, 2018.

It is my forecast that the S&P 500 will also turn up during the week of March 29th to April 4th keeping in mind that the market is closed on Friday March 30th . The market will probably increase the following week as well until we reach mid April. The liquidity model should be used as an indicator along with other indicators and market sentiment. The liquidity model should not be used to determine market levels and should be only used to determine the turns, up or down, in the market direction. Other factors may “overpower” the components of the model such as the recent meeting of the Federal Reserve OMC and the market’s perceived trade impacts based on President Trump’s tariffs. However, our experience is that the model reasserts itself when the perceived news crisis is over. This time the perceived crisis seemed to appear just as the model turned down but the trade crisis probably affected the level of the downturn and the extent of the selling. However, we believe liquidity impacts market moves more than news events. Long only SPY buyers can utilize the liquidity model to determine preferred buying opportunities.

It is my plan to check back on the model performance in two weeks and modify the forecast in the comments or provide a new forecast based on market dynamics.

The liquidity model is developed by Seeking Alpha Author Robert P. Balan and can be examined at his Seeking Alpha blog located here. Read his blog post over the past year if you desire more knowledge about liquidity models. Please consider following Robert and me as we utilize the liquidity model and other Predictive Analytics and Models to forecast asset price directions. More to come and more models will be presented for consideration for upcoming swing trades for a variety of risk assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY AND QQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author plans to utilize the model to determine preferred buy points and sell points for SPY, QQQ, DIA, and other ETFs.