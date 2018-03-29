Tesla Headed For A Credit Driven Meltdown

We expect Tesla to fall short of Moody's expectations in a big way leading to further credit downgrades in about a month.

When Tesla (TSLA) raised debt capital in August of last year, we have argued that was an insane move on the part of the management.

In November of last year, we argued that the basis behind Moody's credit ratings of Tesla debt was no longer valid and that Tesla debt would be downgraded and Tesla would need to raise capital in 90 days.

We were slightly wrong in the sense that Tesla did not go to capital markets for the capital raise. Instead, Tesla raised cash from Roadster deposits, Truck deposits, and a huge inventory liquidation sale with massive discounts. We have since argued that using customer deposits on future products to support operational cash burn is a bad idea.

We were also slightly wrong in the sense that we did not expect credit analysts at Moody's to be asleep at the wheel and not be mindful of the underpinnings behind their ratings. However, the reality of the Moody's rating fallacy has not been lost on investors. For example, a Twitter user, TeslaCharts, has been poking fun at Moody's dereliction of duty for weeks now showing the absurdity of Moody's rating (image below from TeslaCharts).

It appears that Moody's analysts have now finally woken up from their slumber, comprehended the absurdity of their Tesla debt ratings and have now downgraded Tesla debt.

In downgrading, Moody's states:

"Tesla's ratings reflect the significant shortfall in the production rate of the company's Model 3 electric vehicle. The company also faces liquidity pressures due to its large negative free cash flow and the pending maturities of convertible bonds ($230 million in November 2018 and $920 million in March 2019). Tesla produced only 2,425 Model 3s during the fourth quarter of 2017; it is currently targeting a weekly production rate of 2,500 by the end of March, and 5,000 per week by the end of June. This compares with the company's year-earlier production expectations of 5,000 per week by the end of 2017 and 10,000 by the end of 2018."

Typically, credit ratings move down by only a notch with company execution problems. However, in Tesla's case, the deterioration is severe and Moody's not only dropped the corporate rating from B2 to B3 and the unsecured debt from B3 to Caa1 but also changed the Company outlook to negative (see ratings chart below).

Regarding the outlook, Moody's states:

"The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that Tesla will have to undertake a large, near-term capital raise in order to refund maturing obligations and avoid a liquidity short-fall. Prospects for addressing its liquidity requirements (whether equity, convertible notes or debt) will be supported if the company can establish credibility for reaching Model 3 production levels -- 2,500 per week by the end of March, and 5,000 per week by the end of June.

Tesla's liquidity consists principally of $3.4 billion in cash and securities at December 31, 2017. The company also has moderate availability under the $1.9 billion ABL facility. This liquidity position is not adequate to cover: 1) the approximately $500 million in minimum cash that we estimate Tesla must maintain for normal operations; 2) a 2018 operating cash burn that will approximate $2 billion if Tesla maintains high discretionary capital expenditures to increase capacity; and 3) convertible debt maturities of approximately $1.2 billion through early 2019. These cash needs will likely require Tesla to undertake a near-term capital raise exceeding $2 billion. Moreover, if the company maintains its expected pace of expansion, it will likely need to raise additional capital during the second half of 2019."

In other words, Moody's is threatening to take Tesla company rating down to Caa1 (substantial risks) and unsecured to Caa2 (extremely speculative).

Furthermore, in a blunt warning, Moody's gives the criteria for this further credit downgrade:

"Tesla's rating could be lowered further if there are shortfalls from its updated Model 3 production targets. The rating will also be pressured if the company is unable to raise sufficient new capital to cover its late-2018 and early-2019 convertible maturities, and to cover the operating cash consumption that will likely continue into 2019."

So, How Is Tesla Model 3 Ramp Doing Relative To Moody's Expectations?

Not well!

With only 4 days left in the quarter, based on the Tesla Model 3 public tracker, Tesla appears to be producing barely over 1,000 units per week in the most recent week. This is a level that Tesla management was implying it was at the beginning of the quarter.

Furthermore, the situation appears to have deteriorated in the last few days with signs that very few Model 3s are currently being produced. We suspect that Tesla is witnessing serious quality problems with the ramp and had to further tone down the ramp. In other words, Tesla may start Q2 at about 1,000 cars per week. As such, we are skeptical that Tesla can even get to 2,500 units per week by the end of Q2.

In fact, the situation may be very dire as some Tesla employees are reporting that the production will be shut down for a few days and employees are being asked to take forced vacation.

While it is unclear if this shutdown extends to Model 3 or Model S or Model X, we submit that Tesla's situation is dire on all of these products.

We currently estimated that, in addition to manufacturing problems with the Model 3, Tesla is experiencing severe demand problems with Model S and Model X. As such, we would not be surprised if Tesla will be forced to partially shut down all the lines for manufacturing or demand problems.

How Bad Is The Model S And Model X Sales Situation?

We have been predicting very soft demand for Model S and Model X and forecasting that Tesla will only sell about 18,000 to 22,000 units of Model S and Model X.

Now, there are clear signs from Tesla that our estimates may be accurate.



Tesla appears to be on yet another one of its aggressive end of the quarter sales pushes with discounting and other goodies to customers to make that one last sale. This does not bode well for deliveries or gross margins or net margins.

How About Those Model 3 Deposits?

Another problem for Tesla may be the petering demand for Model 3.

Once Tesla pushed out the $35,000 Model 3, there has been considerable customer resentment and widespread discussions about customer cancellations. Preliminary indications based on fan site commentary suggest that cancellations may have been very significant.

Furthermore, Tesla inside salespeople have been calling customers aggressively to get deposits for various products including Powerwall and Solar Roof. Model 3 customers have also been getting multiple reminders to "configure". Configuration means that Tesla can capture an additional $2,500 of deposits.

We have heard directly from Tesla salespeople and are aware of others who have been solicited by Tesla to place a deposit. Based on the evidence we have seen so far, we conclude that Tesla is attempting to do two things:

Get cash on its balance sheet before the end of the quarter.

Ensure that the "customer deposit" line item stays strong in the face of widespread Model 3 cancellations.

In other words, Tesla appears to have a very serious Model 3 demand problem on its hand.

Impact of the Current Credit Downgrade

The credit downgrades are likely to have far-reaching consequences on Tesla's credit dealings including the ones with suppliers.

With over $4B in accounts payables and accrued liabilities and with many billions more in long-term vendor liabilities, what we have here is a ticking time bomb. Very soon, Tesla is going to find that many suppliers have withdrawn credit or have constrained the access to credit. If the vendors require letters of credit or require COD, Tesla's cash situation can become a dire one in short order.

As awareness of Tesla's credit situation spreads, we expect that some customers will start pulling out reservations. Financially savvy customers will recognize the distressed condition of Tesla and will start requesting a refund of the reservation deposits and the word is likely to spread causing even more deposits to be withdrawn.

We expect the credit situation to significantly increase Tesla working capital needs. In such an event, just about the only way Tesla can stall the credit crunch is by raising capital. It is unlikely that Tesla will be able to raise a meaningful amount of new debt given the new "C" handle on its credit rating. We now view that door for credit placement to be shut. That means Tesla must resort to equity capital for the next raise.

But, an equity raise will be a challenge because the Tesla Model 3 story is broken and growth in Model S and Model X has stalled. If anything, Model S and Model X sales may be on a permanent long-term decline due to new competitors entering the space.

With the delay in Model 3 ramp, the chances are increasing that the $7,500 federal credit may not be available to most of the reservation holders and other potential customers. Not having this lucrative credit is likely to seriously set back Model 3 shipments as many customers are likely to be priced out of the market.

Tesla's execution on the Autopilot also has seen some major setbacks. It is becoming increasingly clear that Tesla will be unable to deliver on its autonomy story and may end up being one of the laggards in the space.

Such setbacks may not stop CEO Elon Musk from spouting additional bombast but given Elon Musk's track record of missing even "high confidence" near-term targets, we expect the capital markets to be skeptical of any new claims the CEO may make.

Prognosis

What we show above is that, in about a week from now, when Tesla announces Q1 deliveries, Tesla would have met the criteria Moody's set for a further credit downgrade. Moody's may give Tesla a few more weeks, until Q1 report, to assess the financial situation before it downgrades credit ratings again. But, we expect the Q1 results to be dire. We expect the results to fall far short of Moody's stated assumptions.

As such, we expect Moody's to reduce Model 3 shipment estimates dramatically. We also would expect Moody's to adjust down the gross margins and to be far more skeptical of the management's terminal 25% gross margin claims for Model 3. As such, we are amazed at the naivete of Moody's credit analysts who have taken the management margin guidance at face value. It is absurd to believe Tesla can deliver 25% gross margins for Model 3 when they are already under 20% for the high-end Model S and Model X.

We continue to believe Tesla is on a precipice of a cash/credit crunch and needs to raise capital immediately to avoid a liquidity crisis. But, a capital raise with the current Model 3 story could be difficult and put severe downward pressure on the stock.

However, unless there is an immediate capital raise to go with the earnings release, we find it highly likely that Moody's will issue a further credit downgrade. We can easily see Moody's downgrading the current B3 credit rating to a Caa1 and the ratings for debt to Caa2. These credit ratings will be a major problem for Tesla.

Given the misguided Model 3 ramp and very poor business operations, we see the stock collapsing from the current levels.

Our View: Sell short.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.