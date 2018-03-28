Why Stocks Fell - What's Next

Stocks, already in a state of flux, fell again Tuesday. We need to understand the cause in order to understand whether concern will fade and stocks will recover, or whether the issue will develop into a more tangible problem for investors. Trade war was already a problematic factor for stocks, but given time to ponder it further, investors have worked up worst case scenarios to chew on. While improbable, it seems a lack of confidence in sovereign leadership may be giving relative risk some weighting. Also stirring up the muck, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced it was looking into Facebook (FB). As that news settled, it sent relative internet and technology peers substantially lower Tuesday, as investors more importantly incorporated the risk of tighter regulation of relative firms.

SPY Price data by YCharts

Stocks fell again Tuesday after marking a sharp recovery on Monday - this after declining sharply last week on heated trade war fears.

Relative Sector Securities 03-27-18 Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) -1.8% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) -1.6% SPDR Dow Jones (DIA) -1.5% PowerShares QQQ (QQQ) -3.2% iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) -1.9% iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX) +7.9%

Pondering Worst Case Trade War Scenarios

Last week’s announced tariffs on China, and China’s rebuttal and promise to fight back, set a stone against stocks. Still, I expected and continue to expect investors to overcome their fears and to buy stocks cheaper on weakness. I expect stocks to roar toward prior highs as strong economic data and corporate earnings reports come in, and as trade war fears ease on diplomacy and dealings.

It seems some investors are starting to think about what China could do if the spark of trade war and future developments set China to go nuclear, economically speaking, against us. As one of the most important owners and purchasers of U.S. government debt, China serves an important role for America as a financier. Demand for our debt keeps the yields we pay on our debt down. So if China were to start decreasing its holdings of U.S. debt, and ease its purchases of new debt, then the cost of capital to America and its corporations and consumers should increase. That is a very bad thing.

Still, in a report I published last week, I reminded investors that China and America are integrally tied today. Besides China’s holdings of U.S. treasuries, which would decline in value if yields rose, thereby hurting China’s wealth store, there are obviously other important relationship ties. Least of those ties is our trade relationship with China. Both China and the United States need one another, and our two nations are at this point integrally tied to one another, economically speaking. When America sneezes, China catches a cold; that’s why China is diversifying its risk by developing domestic demand for goods that are produced in China. For this reason, a trade war between China and the U.S. is today akin to a double suicide. We would simply appreciate it if China would play by the rules, and demanding they do so is fair.

I do not believe the U.S. Administration intends for trade war developments to get too heated, because of our integral relationship with China. Maybe risk was not perfectly understood at the start of this process, but I believe the people involved in Washington are giving it greater consideration now. I could discern as much in the President’s terminology and tone as he announced tariffs against China exports last week; he was complimentary as he expressed his displeasure.

The problem is that what I believe does not matter as much as what the majority of the world thinks, and how that is reflected in securities markets. It’s my suspicion that the global investment community is not completely confident in our decision makers’ abilities to well-manage the situation. If true, that works in the favor of our deal-making, as our trade partners fear the worst and concede more to us, or something they otherwise would not have. Still, unforeseen risks, like the extent of damage to relationships between nations, including allies, may be underestimated. The negotiating style also lends to volatility in security markets until the issue at hand is a relic of history. Based on my observations, I believe securities markets will overcome this concern as trade developments work out less troublesome then feared.

Difficult to Stop a Whirlpool

Remember when we were kids and we would create whirlpools in above-the-ground circular swimming pools? Remember how hard it was to fight the current or to stop it? It took time and effort. So, too, the whirlpool stirred up in the stock market is hard to stop. Unfortunately, this has investors currently looking past developing economic and corporate strength, to see risk everywhere.

One important risk, though it should not be so relevant as to immediately cause a stock market correction, was what happened to Facebook this week. The FTC said Monday that it had an open non-public investigation ongoing into Facebook’s data privacy practices because of developments around the Cambridge Analytica scandal. I’m not sure this will amount to anything more than digestible fines and lawsuit settlements, and so likely represents a buying opportunity in these shares.

FANG & Relative Share Performance 03-27-18 SDPR S&P 500 (SPY) -1.6% PowerShares QQQ (QQQ) -3.2% Facebook (FB) -4.9% Amazon (AMZN) -3.8% Netflix (NFLX) -6.1% Alphabet or Google (GOOG) -4.6% Microsoft (MSFT) -4.6% Twitter (TWTR) -12%

Facebook’s shares were down significantly Tuesday, more so than the broader S&P 500 Index, as were the shares of the Nasdaq-100, seen here in the QQQ performance. The reason seems to be the residual impact of Facebook’s problem to other internet technology players. FANG shares, along with other significant market participants like Microsoft and Twitter, fell in kind and all exaggerated the decline of the S&P 500 Index.

Tighter regulation of the internet impedes the value of these firms and could impact their appeal to advertisers. The privacy breach, if we can call it that, might lead to the withdrawal of some number of advertisers and users from the platform(s). Thus, there is a real risk of impact to the value of these firms in play, and the market is attempting to measure that and its probability of occurring.

The broader impact of these shares to the market is substantial because of their participation in various indexes and ETFs. These are also widely held stocks across institutional portfolios and funds. If, after compiling years of paper profits, some are taking money off the board now, then these moves are explainable. However, I believe the market is likely overestimating risk and probability here as the wound is still fresh and so ugly.

In conclusion, I continue to expect stocks to start their recovery here and still say, cue the rally. The latest employment data, leading indicators data, and other data still say to me that the economy is humming. I expect this year to be better than last year economically speaking and on par with last year in terms of stock market growth. It seems, though, that volatility is back to stay and will make the getting there more interesting. For all of my work on markets and securities investors are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My position is via options.