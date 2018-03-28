IHS Markit: A Worthy GARP Play

First-Quarter Revenue And Earnings Beat

IHS Markit (INFO) reported a decent set of results for the first-quarter (three-month period ending February 28) with revenue growing 10 percent year-on-year and 6 percent on an organic basis. The EBITDA (adjusted) rose 12 percent while its EPS (adjusted) was even better at 18 percent. The quarter was even more impressive considering that this marks the sixth consecutive quarter that the information and analytics company has surpassed the consensus revenue estimates. It has also not disappointed on the earnings front, with either in-line performance with the consensus estimates or a beat since the company reported results on a combined entity basis in 2016.

IHS Markit had an all-rounded performance. All divisions showed an increase in revenue, with the Transportation segment jumping 20 percent year-on-year. Even the laggard Resources segment managed to eke out a 4 percent gain, in part thanks to the buoyant crude oil market in recent months.

“Our organic growth benefited from strong execution and improving underlying fundamentals in our end markets... Transportation and Financial Services continued to perform very well, while CMS and Resources continued to improve.”

- Todd Hyatt, chief financial officer at IHS Markit

First Quarter 2018 Operating Performance

Change in revenue First quarter 2018 vs. first quarter 2017 (All amounts represent percentage points) Organic Acquisitive Foreign Currency Total Resources 3 % — % 1 % 4 % Transportation 10 % 7 % 2 % 20 % Consolidated Markets & Solutions 5 % 1 % 2 % 9 % Financial Services 6 % — % 3 % 8 % Total 6 % 2 % 2 % 10 %

Positive Outlook Backed By Strong Fundamentals

IHS Markit is guiding for FY2018 (the year ending November 30, 2018) revenue to be in the range of $3.825 billion to $3.875 billion, including total organic growth of 4 percent to 5 percent. At the midpoint, the guidance is calling for a 7 percent increase year-on-year. Adjusted EPS guidance falls in a range of $2.23 to $2.27 per diluted share. At the midpoint, the guidance is calling for a 8.7 percent increase year-on-year.

The top-line could improve further if IHS Markit resumes its acquisitive nature. Its steady cash position which has maintained in the $150 million level in the past six quarters ensures that IHS Markit is ready for an acquisition when the opportunity arises. Its operating cash flow while cyclical is on an uptrend when viewed from a longer timeframe.

(Source: Data from IHS Markit, Chart by ALT Perspective)

As explained in my earlier article on IHS Markit, the Deferred Revenue performance gives a good indication of the business health of the information and analytics company on the organic front. This is due to its subscription model where the revenue is locked in for the next couple of years. By the end of the first-quarter, the accumulated deferred revenue rose to the highest level at $919.3 million, surpassing the previous peak achieved a year ago. This reversed the downtrend in the past quarters. A steadier recurring revenue is preferred as the non-recurring businesses like events tend to be an unpredictable stream of revenue. The spike is partly a seasonal effect given that companies generally renew their subscriptions or sign up new ones at the beginning of the year after a fresh new year budget is approved. Hence, investors would need to monitor if the deferred revenue stays firm in the subsequent quarters.

(Source: Data from IHS Markit, Chart by ALT Perspective)

Price Target For IHS Markit Continues To Be Revised Upwards

Analysts appear to remain confident in IHS Markit. The price targets have been revised upwards through the past one year. The consensus price target is currently $4.16 higher than the last closing price.

INFO data by YCharts

Technically, the share price remains stuck in a triangular trading band. More upside can be seen if IHS Markit manages to break out of this band. Downside appears limited to the rising support line currently pointing to $45.

Conclusion

I have written in IHS Markit: Positives In The Revised Guidance Underappreciated in reference to the previous quarterly report. The company has since delivered a strong set of results. Longer-term, if an involvement in the blockchain technology is a prerequisite for those in the fintech industry to thrive, investors would be delighted that IHS Markit is at the “forefront” of companies that are studying and implementing Distributed Ledger Technology in wholesale financial services. As part of its endeavor to deploy DLT, IHS Markit is developing a new payments-oriented blockchain platform which it expects to launch sometime this year. Market players have long passed the phase where they would chase up stocks associated with the blockchain technology. Nonetheless, the benefits of mastering the blockchain technology and adopting it in its operations is definitely a positive fundamentally. At a PEG ratio at 0.81, IHS Markit remains a buy in the growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) category in a data-dependent world.

